Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Joy and delight comin' at ya.

joy, smile, happy
Photo by Count Chris on Unsplash

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

It's Awesome Animals Week at Upworthy! That's what I'm declaring anyway, as nine out of 10 of this week's things that made us smile include creatures being painfully cute or utterly hilarious.

It's not surprising that our furry, feathery and leathery friends so often make these lists. Pets are constant and consistent sources of joy in our lives and wildlife can be wonderfully entertaining.

There are a few humans thrown in here for good measure, though. I considered totally leaning in and only including things that included animals this week, but there was one animal-free video I simply couldn't not include. I saved it for last. You'll see.

We've got wicked smart birds. We've got acrobatic elephants. We've got dogs and cats living together—"MASS HYSTERIA!" (A little OG "Ghostbusters" shoutout for my Gen Xers.) I just love this list and hope you enjoy it too.

1. A parrot named Kiwi gives his human the best kisses and "zerberts."

Kiwi is an Indian ring-necked parrot whom Tamara (his owner) refers to as her "blue chicken." He is so dang sweeeeet. "Thank you, baaaaby!" That third zerbert was an outright demand, but how could you say no to Kiwi?

2. When you're terrified of the cat but you really really really want to sleep in your bed.

I love how you can hear everything the dog is thinking as he moves in while trying desperately not to make eye contact with the cat. "Don't mind me…just pretend I'm not here…it's okay, I won't disturb…just let me squeeze…I won't touch, I promise…please don't kill me."

3. Find someone who looks at you the way this dog looks at its human.

The nuzzle at the end. That's just pure adoration right there.

4. Cairo the grey parrot tries to make conversation with a Kewpie doll and holy moly.

Cairo made the 10 things list several weeks ago for saying hilarious things like, "Don't be a gerbil" and "Smarten up, man!" to the cat who invaded his space. This bird is soooo smart. Look at how many different approaches he takes to try to get the doll to respond. "You talking or what? Yes or no?" Incredible.

5. Hamster picnics are far more adorable than they have any right to be.

First of all, this person has two hamsters and their names are Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet. STOP IT. Secondly, I didn't know watching a hamster eat a piece of spaghetti at a picnic table was a bucket list experience, yet here I am adding it to my list after the fact. Read more about the delightful lives of Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet here.

6. A stranger gave a service dog her pillow on a flight to make him more comfortable.

Come on now. How are we even supposed to handle such human kindness mixed with such good doggo-ness. That last image is just too much.

7. The Kiffness' duet with an alugalugging cat is absolutely epic.

Some cats do this weird "alugalug" sound when they're ticked, and South African musician The Kiffness dueted this one to perfection. So good. Find more from The Kiffness here.

8. Mama elephant out here trying to teach her kiddo, who is apparently totally untrainable.

"Put one arm down first, then bend your knees, then bring down the other arm, then one back leg at a time. Got it?"

He don't got it. Recovered quickly, though!

9. An old man introduced his 4-month-old puppy to the neighborhood cat and it was so wholesome.

The video went crazy viral and the man saw it. He made sure to let people know in the comments that he had approached the cat previously to assess its temperament before introducing Ted (the puppy) to it and that Ted had interacted with cats before. Ted's dad didn't want people to think he was endangering either animal. So sweet. Read the full story here.

10. The way this baby looks at Daddy while he's reading is the purest love there is.

See why I had to include that one? Gracious.

I hope you found some things in this list that made you smile! Come back again next week for another roundup of serotonin-boosting content.

uplifting
Being an adult is tough.

This article originally appeared on 01.28.22


Nothing can ever fully prepare you for being an adult. Once you leave childhood behind, the responsibilities, let-downs and setbacks come at you fast. It’s tiring and expensive, and there's no easy-to-follow roadmap for happiness and success.

A Reddit user named u/Frequent-Pilot5243 asked the online forum, “What’s an adult problem nobody prepared you for?” and there were a lot of profound answers that get to the heart of the disappointing side of being an adult.

One theme that ran through many responses is the feeling of being set adrift. When you’re a kid, the world is laid out as a series of accomplishments. You learn to walk, you figure out how to use the bathroom, you start school, you finish school, maybe you go to college, and so on.

However, once we’re out of the school system and out from under our parents’ roofs, there is a vast, complicated world out there and it takes a long time to learn how it works. The tough thing is that if you don’t get a good head start, you can spend the rest of your life playing catch-up.

Photo by Jason Sung on Unsplash

"Welcome to kindergarten" song.

The school year has already started for some students but for others it's just around the corner. What better way to start off a new school year than with a wholesome song welcoming the new kindergarten class. A Chicago teacher named Dwayne Reed posted a video on Instagram singing a song he wrote called "Welcome to Kindergarten" for the new class of kindergarteners and teachers entering school this year.

Photo by 傅甬 华 on Unsplash

Cats are far more badass than we give them credit for.

Cats have a reputation for being aloof and standoffish, like they're better than everyone and simply can't be bothered. Those of us who have cats know they're not always like that … but yes, they're sometimes like that. They can be sweet and affectionate, but they want affection on their terms, they want to eat and play and sleep on their own clock, and we puny, inferior humans have little say in the matter.

There's a reason why we have obedience schools for dogs and not for cats. Maine coon or Bengal, Savannah or Siamese, ragdoll or sphynx, domestic cats of all breeds are largely untrainable little punks who lure us into loving them by blessing us with the honor of stroking their fur and hearing them purr.

But perhaps we assume too much when we think cats are full of themselves for no good reason. Maybe they are actually somewhat justified in their snootiness. Maybe they really, truly are superior to pretty much every other creature on Earth and that's why they act like it.

