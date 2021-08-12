What it’s like to adopt a dog, as told through a 14-part comic.
Moscow-based comic artist Bird Born explains why adopting a dog changed his life.
This article originally appeared on 08.23.16.
Rescuing a pet is an amazing and heroic undertaking.
7.6 million pets go into shelters each year, according to the ASPCA. And of those pets, about 2.7 million pets are rescued by humans who give them forever homes.
Moscow-based comic artist Bird Born experienced firsthand the power of welcoming a pet into your family when he adopted a dog.
Then his journey to understand his newest animal friend inspired an adorable and incredibly moving comic, too.
Follow this artist's journey to help his new friend feel welcome in his home:
Rescuing animals is a big commitment, and of course it doesn't come without challenges.
When adopting any animal, there's fear and uncertainty about their past life. Were they abused? Were they malnourished? How will they respond to humans?
Despite this, Born persevered with his new dog. "It took a lot of love and care to prove this animal that she was loved and needed," he writes in his comic.
Today, he can rest easy knowing one less dog is in need. And that's proof enough that adopting a dog can make the world a better place.
