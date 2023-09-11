Jack White tells Conan O’Brien he had no idea 'Seven Nation Army' would become a hit
Dun dun dun dun dun dun. Dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun.
There has to be something surreal about writing a song that has become one of the most recognizable on the planet. Since its release 20 years ago, the hypnotic thump of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” has become synonymous with sporting events, and its 7-note bassline is one of the most popular musical phrases in rock history.
The funny thing is that Jack White had no idea the song would even be a hit when he wrote it.
White shared the story of the song’s creation with Conan O’Brien on his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. The subject came up after O’Brien told the story of going to a Dodger game with White, and the song was played over the PA system.
Jack White Didn't Know "Seven Nation Army" Would Become An Anthem | Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend
White enjoys that the song has transcended his career and is no longer his own.
“It’s not mine anymore; it becomes folk music when things like that happen. The more people don’t know where it came from, the happier I am. You know, the more ubiquitous it becomes,” White said. “I’m sure many people chanting the melody have no idea what the song is or where it came from or whatever. It doesn’t matter anymore. It’s amazing.”
White also noted that he never anticipated the song would be a hit, adding that his label was initially reluctant to release it as a single.
“Other things we were working on, we thought were way more interesting,” he admitted. “No one ever knows; the label didn’t want to release it as a single. It just shows, even when you’ve got it right in front of your face, you still don’t know because you don’t know what’s going to connect with other people.”