Jack White recently got his first cell phone and fans are delighted by how he's using it
Musician Jack White descended on the Detroit rock music scene like it was nobody's business. With a completely unique sound, both edgy and accessible, he and his (now ex) wife Meg helped effortlessly define a generation of rock with their band The White Stripes. Though disbanded, their music continues to influence other bands to this day.
Listen to one album, go to one concert, watch one interview—and you'll know there's something eccentric and special about Jack. So it wasn't super surprising to find out he somehow resisted getting a cell phone—until about 12 weeks ago.
Not having a smartphone is part of a dying breed; however, a few other celebrities have held out. Selme Angulo's "10 Hollywood Stars Who Have Ditched Their Cell Phones," lists Christopher Walken, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Michael Cera, and Chris Pine, to name a few (at least as of last year).
But Jack White finally caved after his current wife got him a smartphone for his 50th birthday. It was such a big shift, he even took to social media to post about it. He wrote:
"Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life! A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.) I've been saying that my days were numbered for years, can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am. Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi."
Lucky for all of us. Just a few days ago, Jack (well, technically his daughter Scarlett) took to TikTok with a clip of herself, her mother—Karen Elson, another sweet ex-wife of Jack's—and Mr. "I didn't even have a cell phone until last summer" to make an adorable video wherein they lip-sync Prince's "When Doves Cry."
Just 19 years old, Scarlett is rocking the fashion industry as a model. After her runway show in Paris, the three got together for the clip with a chyron reading "Meet the parents."
The adorable awkwardness is bringing joy to fans. Many are noting how special their family is: "Love to see a divorced couple that's still a family. Thanks for setting a great example."
Others marvel at the fact that Jack didn't even have a phone as of this past summer, and is now dancing on TikTok. "Few months ago Jack didn’t even own a phone, now he’s in TikTok mode," one person wrote. Another shares, "Watching Jack White acclimate to phone culture in real time is so fascinating."
Another commenter suggests the next viral clip should include his son: "This is soooo adorable! Next: hardcore punk version with Henry, please."
On Scarlett's initial TikTok post, someone ingeniously writes: "A family written by Tim Burton." Along those lines, fans are so pleased to see how well the two seem to co-parent Scarlett: "A lot of people don't realize these two have been divorced for 12 years. If your child still loves both of you after 12 years divorced, you're doing just fine guys."
What most everyone agrees on is the coolness factor emanating out of all of them. "Now THIS is a flex," one person commented. "No notes."