Dad perfectly captures out how an age-old parenting default no longer works, thanks to Alexa
"In a minute?" Yeah, that's not gonna work in 2025.
Parenting looks astronomically different than it did when we were kids, and we know one of the major culprits of that is technology. Back in the day, there was no such thing as a “tablet kid,” there wasn’t an app that tracked a kid’s every move, you couldn’t get answers to your burning parenting questions from endless online forms and parent groups. Twas a different time, indeed.
Of course, these modern day conveniences have all kinds of pros and cons attached to them, as one dad, Josh (@amberandjoshofficial) demonstrated in a now-viral video posted to his TikTok. In the video, we see him try—and fail—to use the age-old parenting saying that’s always bought them juuuuust a little more time from demanding kiddos, otherwise known as “just a minute.”
That is, until now. Turns out, in the age of Alexa, “just a minute” doesn’t cut it. Because kids can and will be using that robot against you, just like his own daughter did. Poor Josh was just trying to finish washing the dishes before getting the glass of milk she requested. But unfortunately for him, as soon as he replied with “just a minute,” she immediately asked Alexa to “set the timer.” Ruthless.
@amberandjoshofficial Accountability has never been higher! 😬 #marriagehumor #parentinghumor #parentinghacks #familythings #dadtok #parentingmemes #kidsbelike #marriagememes @Amber Lynn Smith @Joshyyred ♬ original sound - Amber and Josh
“Accountability has never been higher," Josh wrote in his caption. And other parents who watched the video couldn’t help but agree.
“I had no idea this was a universal experience 😂”
“No this is literally verbatim my life 😂😂😂”
"Oh so it’s not just our house. It’s relieving and also scary to know we’re not alone 😂”
“Haha this is so accurate. I’ve had the conversation with my kids that it’s a figure of speech – they still do it 😂”
“NOT MY ALEXA RESPONDING WHILE I WATCHED THIS VIDEO”
A few fellow parents chimed in with some lighthearted “tips,” such as explaining that “one minute is more of a vibe than a unit of time,” or swapping it for “one more moment” instead.
Another suggested that he “keep that same energy when they want more time on their game.”
And hey, maybe higher accountability isn’t totally a bad thing. It didn’t exactly instill trust when our parents stretched “just a minute” into eternity, especially when it turned into not actually doing what they said they would.
That's apparently not the only way Alexa has potentially helped parents, either. A study conducted by Kantar for Amazon found that 95% of parents agreed that having Alexa at home has helped reduce screen time, while another 90% felt Alexa helped their kids stay mentally active, learn new things, and become more independent. As with all technology, it can be easy to develop too much of a reliance on this gadget, but (when used responsibly) there are some definitive perks, it seems.
So there you have it, folks. Let’s just chalk it up to being more thing that’s a relic of a bygone era. But hey, change is the only constant, right?
