Woman has harsh words for dads who selfishly sabotage the 'magic' moms make for their kids
It's not about the $45 pumpkin.
Many fathers miss the point when their wives try to create magical, core moments for their kids. In the video below, the father complains about a trip to the pumpkin patch, noting that the pumpkin will cost $45 when he could have paid $6 at the store. He hems, haws, and sarcastically mocks the idea of “family time.”
In an attempt to appear tough and superior, he misses the point that the pumpkin patch is about enjoying the magic of the holidays. In 20 years, the kids won’t remember the cost of the pumpkin, but the time they spent running through a corn maze, feeding goats, and flying down the massive slide. However, during the trip, Dad pouts and acts frustrated, ruining what was supposed to be a magical day because he needed to make the trip about him.
Paige Connell saw the video posted by @DaveandJanie, in which Dave complains about going to the pumpkin patch, and saw it as a perfect example of a dad sabotaging his wife’s attempts to create magic for their kids. Paige Connell is a working mom of four and a popular social media personality who discusses moms' mental load and advocates for equality in relationships.
“Family time videos like these always make me feel so sad. Not just sad for the mom who has to deal with the complaining husband on the way to the pumpkin patch, but I feel bad for the kids, right?” Connell starts her commentary. “Moms are tasked with making the holidays magical and birthdays magical and marking the seasons by taking kids to a pumpkin patch or apple picking. Whatever it might be.”
A mom giving her son a pumpkin.via Canva/Photos
She says it may be silly to spend the extra money on the pumpkin, but the kids will always remember how their mom went out of their way to make things magical. “You know what else they're gonna remember? They're gonna remember their dad complaining the entire time, they're gonna remember that their dad was frustrated and annoyed at this memory-making experience,” she continued.
Many commentators chimed in, saying they felt sorry for the kids in the family. “The worst part is him saying those things in front of the kids. They are gonna grow thinking they are a problem and stop asking to do the fun stuff,” one wrote. “My dad was like this. It sticks with you! And now we just go do things with mom,” another added. “Honestly, this behavior is why I think moms and kids are way better off without these types of 'fathers' around!” a woman wrote.
A wife is upset with her husband.via Canva/Photos
Ultimately, kids get one childhood, and it's highly unfair for one parent to suck the magic out of it. Connell ends the video with a reminder to the dads who kill the magic their wives are trying to create by refusing to participate and complaining the whole time: “So please, if you are a dad, just know your kids are watching, and your kids will remember this.”