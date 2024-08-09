+
Parenting

Mom thanks stranger who intervened when her two children were having a meltdown at Ikea

She's trying to find the stranger to thank them in person.

woman makes mom cry; kids throwing tantrums; handling tantrums; shopping with kids; women supporting women; Ikea
Photo credit: Canva

Woman makes mom cry in Ikea after kids' tantrums, receives thank you

It's very likely a universal fact that parenting is a difficult venture at times. Children are new to this planet and no matter how well we think we've prepared, something will come up that knocks you off kilter a bit. But you can't stay trapped in your house forever until the kids learn how to behave in public, so out the house you must go.

You pack up what feels like your entire house in hopes you'll have the things needed to manage whatever tantrum comes your way. Jess Jones, a mom of four found herself in this parenting predicament while on a trip to Ikea. The mom was alone with all four children in an attempt to get shopping done before the crowds picked up, but her children had more exciting plans.

Jones explains in a video posted to social media that her 4-year-old has a lot of "additional needs" and began to have a bit of a meltdown during their shopping trip. One child having big emotions would've been enough but the mom's 2-year-old began throwing a tantrum at the same time. Clearly outnumbered and overwhelmed Jones was trying to focus on calming the kids and getting checked out. That's when a strange woman approached her.

"I just needed to pause for a second and this woman came up to me," Jones says getting emotional. "She put her arm around me and she just said, 'what do you need? What can I do for you right now?' I looked at her and I covered my mouth and I burst into tears."

The woman offered Jones whatever help she needed though she was there with her own family. Jones shares that the family was so patient waiting with her, then helping her and kids to the car. The grateful mom is hoping that the video finds its way to the woman that helped her. Commenters can't get over how beautiful the interaction was.



"This is such a lovely message. We are constantly shown people at their worst. How nice it is to hear about someone at their best. God bless her and God bless you. Thank you for sharing that - made my day," one person writes to the emotional mom.

"I don't have children but I can completely understand how overwhelmed you must have felt, how lovely that there are such kind people in the world," someone empathetically shares.

"Thank you for sharing this as a reminder for us women who raised children to be supportive and helpful to moms with youngers we have all been there," one mom reminds others.

"I think everybody is crying with you. Thank you for making us aware that sometimes you need help. What a wonderful woman, I think you made her day too by being do grateful for her help," another commenter says.

It may feel a bit awkward to offer help to a stranger in the middle of Ikea, but this story is a great reminder that everybody needs help every once in a while. Hopefully Jones finds the mystery woman to give her a proper thank you.

Family

Mom recalls the uncomfortable moment an older man complimented her 6-year-old's appearance

When she didn't say "thank you," he accused her of having bad manners.

@yourejustliz/TikTok

“Nice is different than kind."

It might have been pretty universally accepted during our childhood for daughters to be expected to reciprocate affection from adults, whether they liked it or not. A non consensual kiss to grandparents here, a forced “thank you” there. But times have changed.

However, this change in parenting style can sometimes make for some, well, awkward or even downright uncomfortable situations as moms and dads try to advocate for this kid’s autonomy.

Recently, a mom named Liz Kindred detailed just such an incident with her six year old daughter, which has a whole lotta other parents discussing how to navigate these unideal interactions.

As she recalls in a video posted to TikTok, Kindred was waiting in line with her daughter when a grown man turned around and said “My goodness, you sure are pretty” to the child.

“My six-year-old is gorgeous, yes, but she is also very in tune and perceptive, and she's an introvert so she grabbed my leg really tight,” Kindred said.

Doubling down, the man repeated himself, saying “You sure are pretty. Look at those blue eyes,” which only made her shy daughter grab her leg harder.

Noting that being in a 12 step program has taught her to be less “knee jerk reactionary,” the mom bit her tongue and offered a polite smile to the man, hoping that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.


@yourejustliz I need to get my brows done
♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System


“He's a boomer and, God love him, he said, ‘I guess your mom didn't teach you manners.’ And I let out an uncomfortable little [chuckle], and the pause was long. It was long. And under his breath he said, ‘Guess not,’” she said.

In what she called the most ”Jesus loving way” she could muster, while still bluntly making her point, Kindred told the man "If you assume that I didn't teach my six-year-old daughter to say ‘thank you’ to a grown, consenting man when he compliments her appearance, then you would be correct."

What followed was the “longest silence” of Kindred’s life.

The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times now, prompted a ton of parents to share how their own kids have established boundaries in similar situations—with their support, of course.

“An old man called my 4 yr old daughter a sweetheart at the store…she boldly responded ‘I am NOT YOUR sweetheart!’ I was so proud,” on person recalled.

Another added, “My 3 year old says ‘NO THANK YOU MY BODY DOESN’T LIKE TAHT.’”

Still another said “My 2 yo knows the boundaries song and just starts singing that anytime someone talks to her.”

While the response to Kindred’s video was overwhelmingly positive, there were a few comments defending the man as simply being “kind.” This prompted Kindred to do a follow-up video doubling down on her decision.

In the clip, she shared how she herself has dealt with seemingly innocent compliments in her life from men, which later turned into something else. Feeling like she “didn’t have a voice” to say something, “because I’m a nice Christian, Southern girl,” Kindred ended up being in unsavory situations (she didn't explicitly say what those situations were, but it's easy enough to piece together). She doesn’t want her daughter to have the same issues.


@yourejustliz #stitch with @Liz Kindred ♬ Succession (Theme Song) - The Theme System

“Nice is different than kind. The kind thing to do is to teach our daughters and our children in this next generation that when you are uncomfortable with something you listen to your body and you set a firm boundary with that and you provide language around that. And you start that really really young.”

Yep. Well said.



Pop Culture

Women share things men do that men think are attractive but are actually a turnoff

"There's such thing as too confident. Also don't order my meal for me."

Photo by cottonbro studio

You don't have to put down other women to compliment a woman.

Despite having billions of samples to study, the science of what attracts humans to one another is a bit of a mystery. There are so many factors that can come into play, from appealing to the physical senses to intangible qualities that people can't quite put their finger on.

One person's hot is another person's not, so sweeping generalizations about what's attractive and what isn't don't really work. However, there are social forces that portray certain qualities and behaviors as making someone more desirable when in reality they have the opposite effect on most people.

Someone on Reddit asked women to share one thing that men think is attractive but is actually a turnoff, and the responses offer a helpful guide for men who might need some help in the dating department.

Here are the top answers to "What's one thing men do that they think is attractive, but actually isn't?"

Elevating themselves by putting down other men

"Put down other men to try and elevate their image to me. It does the opposite to their desired effect."

"Literally went on a first date last night with a guy who talked about how dumb all his guy friends are. 😂 I just sat there like... bro I don't think you realize what that all says about YOU because of the company that you keep lmao."

"This is a huge red flag in a man. I am a man and I can relate to that.

My sister told me this: When guys hype each other in front of a girl, that's a huge turn on for a girl."

"On the flip, had a few dates with a man who spoke very positively of other men he casually knew. He was a genuinely nice person who wished the best for everyone. He was also always so kind to everyone and anyone who approached him. Some people are so cold toward and assume the worst of others (I get it, living in a big city), but I was so impressed by how warmly he treated everyone, even if he had to gently redirect them or get them to move along. He was a really good dude. People in the neighborhood adored him. Every woman had the biggest crush on him. I’d watch girls throw themselves at him constantly at the bar we used to frequent, lol. Didn’t work out for reasons, but I still think so fondly of him and respect him for his unconditional kindness."

"On my first date with my now fiancé, during first date talk conversation, he spent probably like an hour speaking positively about other men in his life and it really drew me to him. Our male bartender was really friendly and my guy said something along the lines of “people like him always make my day, I hope to be like that for other people” and I was just locked in after that. He’s wonderful on all other fronts of course but I thought it was so sweet how tender and positive he was towards other men as a straight man."

Putting down other women in an attempt to compliment a woman

"If you try to suggest I’m better than other women I will assume you either don’t know how to give a compliment or are a misogynist."

"Yup. 'You're not like other girls' is not the compliment you think it is, bud."

"When I hear that phrase it sounds like 'other women were smart enough to reject me but I think I can get you.'"

"It’s like yeah, you just insulted a group that contains both me and some of my favorite people in the world and you expect me to take it as a compliment? That’s wild."

"Ewww, I had a guy comment on a group picture of mine 'looks like you're the hot friend in the group 😍' and didn't understand why I was LIVID with him, it's so gross."

"'You’re not like other girls' …my guy, I am an amalgamation of every girl I’ve ever liked or admired- I am exactly like other girls."

"Similarly, if every girl that they have ever dated was 'crazy,' run don't walk away from that situation..."

Bragging about success, money or sexual prowess

"Brag about how successful they are with women. It always comes across as desperate and not really believable."

"I know a guy who saves every girl they 'dated' photo on their phone and brag how they get those girls. Its so weird to have girls you 'dated' photo saved on your phone. The guy is obviously insecure too."

"My ex when I was still dating him, 'I could get any girl I want.' That man is still single to this day and that was 7 years ago 🤣"

"This one guy bragged to me that he can go on for 10 hours...I'm like no thanks bruv, I like my sleep."

"Brag about how much money they make or what they own."

"Bragging about ANYTHING is so unattractive."

Overconfidence and trying to be an "alpha male"

"When they act over-confident and 'manly' - just be yourself! it’s okay if you make mistakes or show your emotions, I honestly find those things endearing. and awkward guys are ADORABLE."

"When they trying hard to act cool. Nah. I like when men are comfortable enough to show their vulnerability."

"Changing their voice to sound more like strong or alpha something like that lol"

"Some guy misjudged how wolves socialize back in 1947 and now I have to listen to some dude with no personality talk about why he's superior (plot twist: he isn't)."

"I had one very attractive boyfriend who very much knew it and he would practically pose on the lounge waiting for compliments … it was so off putting."

"There's such thing as too confident. Also don't order my meal for me."

"Talk over people in a group and always try to be the loudest/most dominate person in conversation. It makes you look like a rude a__hole."

"Conversely, making space for the quiet folks in a group to be heard seems to be an attractive pursuit based on what I've seen."

Trying to start fights with other men

"Trying to start fist fights w other guys for dumb reasons."

"Ugh I went on a first date with a guy I’d worked with for a while (super chill and seemed lovely) who noticed someone checking me out and asked me, mid meal, if he should go over and f---k that guy up for me. Like no, I want to get a second glass of wine going? I hadn’t even really noticed anything but my date and food but at that moment I was 100% done and turned off. He spent the entire meal talking about how he’d f--k up anyone for me and it was deeply, deeply unsettling."

"Hi, my name is Bob. I'm 36, a software developer and prone to violent rage outbursts.

...Two hours later:

Would you like to go on a second date?

No but I'd like my first restraining order."

"Violence is a huge turn off."

"You know what's hot af? Defusing a fight. Exuding confidence, respect, and control in a situation, and the wherewithal to work through it. Love me some mediator boys."

"This is so true!!! guys who keep everyone calm and remain collected are so attractive."

Sending unsolicited lewd photos

"I don’t understand why they think a random, poorly shot image of their penis will be more persuasive than charm and humor."

"As a gay dude, I feel you here. I honestly didn't get the point, and it was even worse when the person seemed normal, and it appeared out of nowhere mid conversation."

"An ex would do this in random conversations, it would actually make me vomit in my mouth a little. I simply ignored the message and continued the conversation at hand."

"I saw a joke recently that perfectly sums it up. Dick pics are like a dead mouse a pet brings you. I can see you are proud, but I am not touching that."

Naturally, some women may disagree and actually love some of these things, but generally speaking, the basic character qualities of kindness, positivity and humility as well as being a calm, mediating presence are much more desirable than the opposite. Some prominent male "influencers" will try to say otherwise, but if you want to know what women actually find attractive, it's a good idea to listen to women, not men who claim to know what women want.

Family

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

They're funny because they're true.

via Fowl Language

Fowl Language by Brian Gordon


Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity).

He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere.

"My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."

Gordon shared 15 of his oh-so-real comics with us. They're all funny 'cause they're true.

Let's get started with his favorite, "Welcome to Parenting," which Gordon says sums up his comics pretty well. "Parenting can be such tedious drudgery," he says, "but if it wasn't also so incredibly rewarding there wouldn't be nearly so many people on the planet."

Truth.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.

1.

parenting, comics, humor

“Welcome to parenting."

via Fowl Language

All comics are shared here with Gordon's express permission. These comics are all posted on his website, in addition to his Facebook page. You can also find a "bonus" comic that goes with each one by clicking the "bonus" link. Original. Bonus.

2.

food allergies, fussy, picky eaters

Eating is never fundamental.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

3.

sleep deprivation, children, isolation

Adjusting the coping mechanism.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

4.

ducks, birds, fowl

I used to be cool.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

5.

naps, popcorn, movies

Naps happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

6.

politics, advice, education

Rolling with the punches.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

7.

emotions, therapy, emotional maturity

Tears happen.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

8.

insomnia, sleep deprivation, kids

It’s time to get up.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

9.

psychology, toddlers, family

The benefits of experience.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

10.

babies, diapers, responsibility

Is it gas?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

11.

sociology, grief counseling, dads

Everyone gets therapy, yea.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

12.

moms, dress up, costumes

Everyone has a role to play.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

13.

doctor, medicine, pediatrics

What’s up doc?

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

14.

sports, competition, aggression

Everyone gets a participation ribbon.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

15.

theatrics, advice, Dan Gordon

Perception shifts.

via Fowl Language

Original. Bonus.

I love Gordon's comics so much because they're just about the reality of parenting — and they capture it perfectly.

There's no parenting advice, no judgment, just some humor about the common day-to-day realities that we all share.

When I ask him about the worst parenting advice he's ever received, Gordon relays this anecdote:

"I remember being an absolute sleep-deprived wreck, sitting outside a sandwich shop, wolfing down my lunch quickly beside my 1-month-old son, who was briefly resting his lungs between screaming fits.

A rather nosy woman walked up to me and said, all smugly, 'You should enjoy this time while they're easy.' It was the exact worst thing anyone could have said to me in that moment and I just wanted to curl up on the sidewalk and cry."

Who hasn't been on the receiving end of totally unneeded and unwanted advice? That's why Gordon's comics are so welcome: They offer up a space for us to all laugh about the common experiences we parents share.

Here's to Gordon for helping us chuckle (through the tears).


This article originally appeared on 07.11.16

Joy

Grown woman and 10-year-old girl share a flight and become BFFs in the most adorable way

After watching "The Parent Trap" and "playing Sephora" these two were inseparable.

Photo credit: Canva

A grown woman and a 10-year-old girl become unlikely friends after sharing a two hour flight together.

We’ve heard plenty of airplane horror stories as of late, with a good chunk of those having to do with screaming babies and kids acting out. It’s enough to make anyone finding out they’re traveling next to a kid tense up a bit.

Luckily, this “kid on a plane” story is nothing like that.

Back in June, realtor Samantha Purnell found herself on a flight sitting next to Jazzy, a 10 year old girl flying alone. What could have been two awkward hours of silence (or worse) instead became the most wholesome friendship ever, and it was all caught on video.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, we see that the pair watched “The Parent Trap,” “played Sephora” (meaning Purnell let Jazzy peruse her makeup stash), and shared a snack of hard boiled eggs—that last part because Jazzy "wouldn't take 'no' for an answer."

There was even a sweet moment when Jazzy called herself “ugly” and Purnell stepped into giving sisterly advice without missing a beat.

“Don’t you ever say that! You’re stunning. Don’t ever, ever, ever, ever say that to yourself,” she told her new bestie.

Watch below and tell me this doesn't have major sleepover vibes.


@sammypur A seat buddy match made in heaven 🥹
♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Viewers were quick to note how this flight would probably be a positive core memory for Jazzy.

“She will remember this forever!!! You gave her a massive confidence boost at a really important stage in her life!!” said one person.

“This is every little girl’s dream,” added another.

The clip even made its way to Jazzy’s aunt, who wrote, “This is my niece and HER mom and I are very grateful for you! Jazzy was nervous to fly and you truly helped her so much!! Thanks for being there and being such an angel!! 😘😘😘🥰🥰”

But wait, there’s more!

Purnell conspired with Jazzy’s mom to make a surprise reunion happen. Jazzy was told she’d be going on a fishing trip with her day, when in reality Purnell was going to scoop her up to spend the entire day together. How sweet is that?!?!?

In that video, Jazzy screams with delight, saying “I’m so happy!” while tears flow.

The girl’s day then consisted of a Starbucks trip, more Sephora makeup (obviously), dancing, and fashionista fit check.

At one point, Jazzy even got to share her side of how they became BFFs.


@sammypur Girls day glam 💄 #grwm ♬ original sound - Samantha Purnell

“I felt really nervous. I started crying. I thought the plane was going to crash or something because the plane started shaking so much, and I said ‘Okay, I’m going to tell you my whole life story.’ And then we just started talking and then we became best friends,” she said.

Sometimes sisters are born into the same family, and other times they simply appear in each other’s lives…or in this case, on their flights. And we are so so here for this unexpected sisterhood.

Internet

Millennial asks Gen X people how they got their scars and the responses are unbelievable

"In fairness, most of us thought we would never make it to 30."

Photo credit: Canva

Gen X shares unbelievably wild tales on how they got their scars

Scars are something that just about everyone has. Some scars serve as memories from our childhoods while others occurred as adults from surgeries or other accidents. Either way, the permanent scars on our bodies tell a story, but the stories Gen Xers have to tell may not be for those with a weak constitution.

A woman that goes by Anxietay13 on social media is a Millennial married to a Gen Xer. Recently she shared a video expressing her horror in learning about how her husband got some of his scars. The mom proposed that other younger generations make it into sort of a game to find a random Gen Xer and point to any visible scar to ask how they received it.

Her prediction is that this middle aged generation will take inquirers on a truly wild expedition through their childhood that seems so far fetched that it sounds made up.

"Here's a fun little game you can play with your nearest Gen Xer the next time you get bored but trigger warning, it's not for the weak," the woman exclaims.

The given directive is to locate a scar, any scar and ask them how they got it, "and then just sit back and enjoy the chaos because they're never going to end the story with, 'and then I went to the doctor.'"

The Millennial's rant about Gen X scars was like a homing beacon because Gen Xers came out of the woods with a box of Little Debbie's in one hand and a good walking stick in the other to spin tales about their childhoods.

One woman shares, "big scar on my knee from 1st or 2nd grade. Wiped out in the gravel on the playground, teacher sprayed something on it, mom gave me a bandaid. Like 2 weeks later the scab came off and gravel fell out."

Nothing like walking around with tiny rocks in your knee for a couple of weeks, but that's not the most unhinged thing someone shared with the flabbergasted Millennial.


@anxietay13 I’m gonna start drinking from the hose…there’s something to it 🤔 #genx #genxersoftiktok #agegapcouple ♬ original sound - Anxietay13


"I drilled my index finger in high school metals class. They cleaned it up, put a band aid on it and never called my parents," another says.

"Oh this one on my forehead, my sister hit me in the head with 2 by 4 an it had a nail in it," one person explains.

"Broke my arm on the monkey bars at school. Rode the bus home. Mom gave me an ace bandage. Went to school trip next day to Carter Caves," someone else shares.

Gen X has some stories to tell. One Gen Xer, The Geek Preacher, responded with a video of his own explaining how he was being chased by his older brother when a board fell out of the ceiling plunging a rusty nail in his arm. There was no trip to the doctor or updated tetanus shot but it was the gem he dropped at the end that he might have wanted to lead with.

"I'm sorry what...... you drop that last part so casually...... you said your brother SET YOU ON FIRE?!," a commenter asks.


@thegeekpreacher #stitch with @Anxietay13 #GenX The #scars are real. The #1970s and #1980s ♬ original sound - The Geekpreacher


The 80s and early 90s was a different time for sure and while one person jokes that, "in fairness, most of us thought we would never make it to 30," we're all glad they did. Who else would tell childhood stories so outrageous that they cause you to question your own sanity.

So, Gen X, what's your craziest scar story?

Trending Stories