Couples are having a blast while poking fun at their bizarre and random finds at HomeGoods
Shopping at Home Goods be like this, exactly.
Target might have the mainstream market cornered on the whole “go for one thing, leave with a full shopping cart” narrative, but real ones know there’s another store that offers a similar experience—only ten times more eclectic.
HomeGoods, brought to you by the same company that owns T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, is essentially a flea market on steroids, minus the secondhand aspect. Customers wander aisle to aisle perusing a random mishmash of bobbles from literally thousands of vendors—a dinosaur shaped dog bed here, a Belgian waffle scented candle there—until they find that one precious item (or, let's be honest, several precious items) to fill those pesky vacant corners of their home.
As any HomeGoods devotee will tell you, it’s not so much a shopping experience as it is a treasure hunt, especially since there’s often only one of whatever item you procure. Which obviously makes it much more fun than simply scrolling through Amazon.
But words fail to capture the bizarre, yet thrilling HomeGoods phenomenon compared to the video below, posted by Aubrey Gavello. In the hilarious clip, Gavello and her partner basically ask one another if the store might possibly carry some impossibly specific item, only to find out that, lo and behold, HomeGoods does in fact have it.
How specific are we talkin’? A snow globe with a small photo of the Golden Girls with the word “squad goals,” a full-sized, half black half white bust of a woman with bubbles on her head and a globe with no countries on it, just an inspirational quote, just to give you an idea.
There's even a mannequin with a Christmas tree for a petticoat for the seamstress looking to get into the holiday spirit,”and a “Meowna Lisa” painting for cat lovers who also enjoy art. Truly, there's something for everyone at HomeGoods.
Of course, HomeGoods aficionados came in quick to defend some of these products. One viewer wrote, “Is it just me or is $9.99 for the Meowna Lisa a steal?” while another demanded “give me that Golden Girls snowglobe right NYOW”
Another viewer chimed in to say, “I worked at HomeGoods for 5 years and some stuff we got was so random. Then when you met the person buying it, it just made sense.”
Still another wrote, “You don’t go to HomeGoods looking for things. You go to HomeGoods to be found by things. It’s a spiritual journey.”
HomeGoods itself (or at least, the official HomeGoods TikTok account) left a comment which read: “sometimes you don’t know what you need until you go to HomeGoods.”
@liliannawilde shopping at homegoods be like… maybe we do need gold dusted wooden chickens?? @Sean Kolar #homegoods #homegoodsfinds #couplecomedy #marriage #husbandwife ♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde

Thanks to TikTok, highlighting these oh-so random finds is now simply an additional part of HomeGoods culture. Just search "HomeGoods shopping be like" and you'll find a whole slew of videos just like Gavello's.
Thanks to TikTok, highlighting these oh-so random finds is now simply an additional part of HomeGoods culture. Just search “HomeGoods shopping be like” and you’ll find a whole slew of videos just like Gavello’s.
And it probably goes without saying, but—while it’s fun to find unique, discounted items, it’s wise to be weary of buying things you don’t actually need. Especially when it comes to super niche holiday items, like the ones featuring in the clip below.
Still, there’s something to be said about the healing retail therapy powers of a good HomeGoods haul. As with all things, there’s a balance to strike. So while maybe you don’t need single use leopard print wrapping paper, that leopard spotted rug you’ll treasure for years to come could be the perfect purchase.