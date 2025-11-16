Mom shares an epically embarrassing preschool naptime fail and the second-hand cringe is real

The trials and tribulations of being the parent of a young child are enough to humble anyone. The exhaustion, tantrums, dinner disasters, crayon designs on the kitchen wall, and the funk of the diaper genie are all enough to bring a parent to their knees. But a TikToker known as Melissy Goh had an unforced error that'll make it hard for her to show her face at her daughter’s preschool again.
She was shocked when, at a recent pickup, her daughter’s preschool teacher handed her a bag containing something very personal. “As a mom, this is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to me. I just dropped my daughter off at school, and guess what the teacher handed to me?” Goh asked. "She brought over a plastic bag, and she took out the contents of it, and I almost fainted in embarrassment. It's my panties.”
@melissygoh
Now tell me how am I supposed to go back to her school later to pick her up acting like the whole school hasn’t seen my granny panties 🥲🫠🫥 #realmomlife #toddlermom #preschoolteacher #funnyparentingmoments #embarassingmoments
Goh must have been shocked
How in the world did Goh’s underwear wind up in the hands of her daughter’s preschool teacher? The teacher found it in the bedsheet her daughter took to school for naptime. It must have been in the dryer with the underwear at the same time. “She asked her classmates, and she asked everyone in the school. So now everyone knows what kind of panties I wear. My gosh,” Goh exclaimed.
The sad thing was, they weren’t even Goh’s favorite pair: “Why has it got to be the granny panties and not like the cutesy ones that I have?”
A teacher in the comments tried to reassure Goh that she’s not the only one who’s had this problem.
“DONT WORRY! This happens more often than u think,” Pooh wrote. “We have found Dad's underwear in bedsheets, too. Last time this happened in my class, the dad's underwear was in the middle of my classroom cos the kid dragged his bedsheet across the floor, and it was left there. I asked the whole school, took a pic, and sent a broadcast to my whole class. None of the teachers wanted to touch it too so we used chopsticks to pick it up.”
Another mom nearly dies of embarrassment
Poor Goh lived through a rather embarrassing ordeal, but it's hardly the worst a mother has gone through. Earlier this year, Upworthy covered the story of Aurora McCausland (@auroramccausland), whose son thoroughly embarrassed her in front of the teacher. McCausland is known for her DIY cleaning tips on TikTok, which she films while her child is at school.
@auroramccausland
so this wasn’t on my bingo card 🥲 #momlife #momtok #sahm #sahmlife #funnyvideo #fypシ
“The other day, I went and picked my five year old up from school and when I get to his classroom his teacher pulls me inside and says, ‘Hey, today he wanted to tell us about what Mommy does for work and said that Mommy makes videos in her bedroom but only when I'm [he’s] not at home,” McCausland recalled. The good news was that another teacher was there to clarify her son's comments by saying, "I think she makes TikTok videos.”
Ultimately, these humbling, cringey moments are all just part of raising mini humans who have little idea what they are dragging into the classroom. Kids are exhausting and humbling, but they also make for hilarious stories that we’ll remember long after they’ve grown up.
