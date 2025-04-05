Two sisters devise a genius hack to make bedtime a blast for their kids
Welcome to Club Sleep.
Adults love bedtime. For us, it’s pure bliss—all day, we dream about our warm, soft beds, our absurdly expensive satin-covered pillows, and turning out the light before 10:30 p.m. We might even indulge in a mug of Celestial Seasonings’ Sleepytime Tea as a treat. Kids, however, are a completely different story. No child looks forward to bedtime, especially not the small ones. To them, bedtime is the enemy—pure lava, a monster, a demon that must be avoided at all costs. Every parent knows this struggle: it’s time to turn the lights out, but suddenly, they develop an insatiable need for one more story, one more glass of water, one more urgent philosophical question that needs to be answered right now, like “Why do we need to sleep, anyway?”
But to the Internet’s delight, two hilarious and ingenious sisters have turned this nightly battle into something magical, proving that even the most dreaded tasks can be a blast with a little creativity.
Alex Anguish, a content creator and a stay-at-home mom with three kids, posted a TikTok video depicting "Club Sleep," the extraordinary method she and her sister devised to make bedtime a lot more enjoyable for the children and for them. Before long, Alex’s video went certifiably viral, racking up 12.6 million views and 2 million likes within ten days of posting. So, what’s “Club Sleep,” you ask?
A little creativity goes a long wayTikTok @alexanguish
Oh, it’s just the coolest and most exclusive nightclub around, tailored specifically for toddlers and kids still rocking diapers. Each night, Alex and her sister transform the bedroom area into "Club Sleep," an exclusive venue with a check-in line, bouncers, and multiple security checkpoints (not just anyone can get in, you know). Consider it a modern Studio 54, but instead of cocktails and disco balls, there are warm glasses of milk waiting for the patrons inside and the coziest bed imaginable.
On paper, it’s already a hilarious concept (Saturday Night Live, you know what to do), but the true genius lies in Alex and her sister's unwavering commitment to the bit. As the kids approach, the sisters snap into character. Wearing black jackets, long pants, a backwards cap, and sunglasses, they're a menacing sigh—but only for those trying to sneak into Club Sleep.
“Can I see some ID, please?”
Safety is of the utmost importance at Club Sleep, and the bouncers take their jobs seriously—very seriously. Barricades are set up to maintain order. IDs are checked and patrons are interrogated. It’s a tightly run system, like something you’d see outside of a nightclub in Manhattan or West Hollywood.
"Who's ready for Club Sleep?" hollers Alex. She's shouting at full volume, by the way. Like any good bouncer, she knows she needs to control the crowd and keep the line moving. Music thumps in the background.
"I need everyone to line up right here, single file. Let's see some IDs," she yells out, pointing at the barricade. (There's only one kid there, but that's beside the point.)
The three step up to the barricade one by one. Alex shines a flashlight on their ID (a plastic badge).
"Where are you going?" she asks.
"My bed," the first kid replies, sheepishly. Despite his matching Pikachu pajama set, the bouncer isn't easily convinced. "And what are you going to do there?" Alex asks, eyeing him suspiciously.
"Lay in my bed and possibly go to sleep." Right answer.
It's entrancing—and almost uncanny—how perfectly the two sisters channel the mannerisms of bouncers and TSA agents. Anyone who's ever forgotten their passport or tried using an expired ID knows that familiar churn of anxiety. But here, with this family, it's pure joy. Everything works: the assertive voices, the humor (at one point, Alex tells her son, "It's ladies' night, sir"), and the sisters, who can barely contain their laughter.
“Club Sleep is what dreams are made of”
The Internet fell in love with Club Sleep, with viewers flooding the comments with praise. "Now this is parenting," wrote one person. Another replied, "They don't even know HOW funny this is."
Some commenters even predicted future confusion when these kids eventually visit real nightclubs. "They're gonna randomly get sleepy when they enter a club when they're older," someone said. Another commenter agreed: "As soon as they turn 21 and go to a bar, [they'll be like] 'Why am I having déjà vu right now?'"
Now this is parenting.Giphy
Even brands jumped in—a true sign of viral success. Pull-Ups' official account commented, "Club Sleep is what dreams are made of," and Visa chimed in with "This is the only kind of club you'll find me at 😂" (A credit card company at a club? Welcome to social media.)
All laughter (and genius parenting) aside, the science is clear: a well-structured and consistent bedtime routine helps establish healthy sleeping habits in children. Research shows that children with established routines fall asleep faster, sleep longer, and rest more soundly. Experts recommend a gentle hour-long transition to bedtime, with clear signals that it's time to wind down. Alex and her sister have totally aced this one.
Club Sleep shows that bedtime doesn't have to be boring—for kids or adults. It's creative yet simple. There are no expensive props, or bribes, or yelling. Just a little imagination and love. It's so brilliant, you kind of want to kick yourself and ask, "Why didn't I think of that?"
The next time bedtime becomes a struggle, consider creating your own Club Sleep. Grab a flashlight, flip that cap backwards, and practice your biggest, most booming bouncer voice. Just remember: pajamas are mandatory and sweet dreams are guaranteed.