Can't get your toddler to take a nap? Mom swears by the 'Nap Fairy' method.
"Before you judge me, this works.”
It’s crazy to think about how, as an adult, we’d give damn near anything just to be able to take a nap, and yet when we’re kids it’s tantamount to a death sentence. Some kiddos fight, others whine, and still others scream a protest with all their might against an afternoon snooze for fear of missing out on the world around them…even though missing said nap is a surefire way for them to be in a foul mood later. Not to mention naps are vital for their mental development. But try telling that to a toddler who’s had their first taste of FOMO.
So how do parents coax kids into getting some midday rest? One mom swears by going the capitalistic route—with cold hard cash.
In a video posted to her TikTok, Sam Previte explains how her “very defiant, very independent" toddler daughter would nap at school “like a princess,” but refuse to do so at home on the weekends.
Getting creative, Previte introduced her daughter to the “Nap Fairy”—an idea she stumbled upon on social media—who would leave a penny, nickel, dime, or quarter in exchange for a nap. Of course, this fictional deal only closes if Previte's daughter actually falls asleep.
“Nap Fairy only comes when those eyes get heavy, and you rest your head on the pillow,” Previte quipped.
To really sweeten the pot (and make the experience more fun), Previte even gave her daughter a little unicorn piggy bank to store all her nap coinage in, which opens the door to have future lessons about saving money.
And while Previte admitted that she never anticipated needing to incentive her kid this way, she lightheartedly warned folks that “ before you judge me, this s**t works.” Going by the comments, no judgment was had anyway. Parents were merely taking notes.
“Judge?! Mad at myself for not thinking about this!,” one person wrote, while another echoed. “Judge? Gurrrrl this is GENIUS.”
Still another joked, “girlll, we DONT judge. My dad printed face money with HIS FACE on em and called them ‘daddy dollars.’!
A few even shared how they too motivated their children with money, and to great success.
One mom wrote, “I pay my 5yo to read books. .25 for reading with help. $1 for reading to me.” While another said, “I pay my toddler for using the potty, she gets a quarter and I help her count her money then when we go to Walmart she can either get something small or she can save up for a toy.”
Previte’s "Nap Fairy" is a great example of creatively using positive reinforcement to teach kids about good habits. And what keeps it from being too extrinsic is that the reward itself is kept small, just enough for it to be an enjoyable ritual rather than a chore —though experts might suggest that Previte and other parents still not rely on this method too much, and consider weaning off it once a routine has been established.
Alternatively (or in addition to), parents could incorporate some verbal praise. Statements like, “Look how much energy you have after that nap!” are simple but make a big impact, and sometimes are the only magic words needed for a kid to continue pursuing desired behaviors.
Other than that, the key to creating a nap routine is quite similar to setting up a healthy bedtime routine as an adult—creating a cozy winding down ritual, dimming the lights, playing relaxing sounds, etc., and doing it at the same time each day. Even if no zzzs actually occur, there’s often a rejuvenating recharge.
Bottom line: when it comes to instilling good habits into kids, sometimes you gotta just go with what works. And you know what they say…cash is king.