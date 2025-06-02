A 3-year-old asked if 'workmans' take naps and grown-ups had the most heartwarming responses
“We take naps, we eat all our veggies, and we always listen to our mothers.”
There comes a time when all young children start to question the things they've been told. One inevitable moment all parents dread is the day when their toddler starts resisting the nap. Young kids eventually begin to realize that older kids and grown ups don't seem to take naps, so why should they?
Parenting a toddler is hard work, and it's really nice to get a break for one to two hours in the middle of the day. You can catch up on things around the house, take some personal time, or if you're really fortunate, even take a nap yourself. A part of you dies inside the day your three-year-old stubbornly insists that he or she will no longer be partaking in the afternoon nap.
One 3-year-old boy recently began resisting his daily nap because he wanted to be like his "workman" dad.
Workmans need naps to be strong in the second half of their day.Giphy
MJ, the three-year-old son of TikToker Jessica Lee, wants to be just like his dad. Not when he grows up, but right now. MJ's dad is what he calls a "workman"—he wears a bright vest to work and fixes things all day.
So does MJ.
In several videos posted by Lee, MJ can be seen wearing what looks like a construction worker outfit and "fixing" things all over the house, including the slide of his playset. There's just one problem: MJ gets so into his job that mom sometimes has trouble getting him to take breaks. So, she decided to get a little help from the folks on social media.
“This message is for workmans,” she says in a selfie-style video with MJ, as she hilariously snaps the front back onto a toy drill. “MJ here? He’s a workman. And I convinced him to come in here and eat lunch because workmen take a lunch break. But now it’s time for his nap and he’s wondering if workmen take a nap. Do you think workmen take a nap?” she asks him.
“No,” MJ replies.
"I think they might," mom says. "So let's ask. If you guys know a workman in your life, do they take naps sometimes?"
Lee throws in a not-so-subtle wink for the camera right at the end.
@jessclee
#toddlersoftiktok #workmans #naptime #fypシ゚viral
The real life "workmans" did not disappoint. They came out in full force to tell young MJ the truth about being a hard-working grownup like his dad.
Twenty-three million watched the video and here's what they had to say:
"as a certified workman i can safely answer this question. we take naps, we eat all our veggies, and we always listen to our mothers."
"Yes sir. we take naps. we say our prayers, brush our teeth really good and listen to our mom"
"Hello my workman , I have worked in construction for 30 years and we always take a nap. I always eat my healthy lunch, share my tools with my coworkers and always listen to my mom. Can't wait to build a house with you. Be strong, smart and get good grades to be the best workman in the world."
"Those are the union rules, boss man."
"Workman here. Real workmen always take a nap after eating a big healthy lunch so we are strong for the second half of our day."
The responses didn't stop there. Countless users filmed video responses for MJ to see. Real workmen on the job even filmed themselves napping, just so he'd know they were telling the truth. Lee even created a montage of all the amazing responses she and her son received.
@jessclee
This is a long one but I promise its worth the watch. The outpouring of love that our family has felt from around the world has been incredible. Thank you all for working so hard. You deserve the naps!
It's so amazing to see the online community coming together to help keep the magic alive for a smart and inquisitive little kid.
Only about one-third of adults regularly take naps. But almost all of us wish we could do it more. If we were still toddlers, we'd jump at the chance to nap. Though the TikTok workmen might have bent the truth just a tad, they didn't lie: Naps help you have more energy and feel strong for the rest of the day. If MJ knows what's good for him, he'll hold onto his naps for as long as possible.
For parents like Lee, just know that there is life past the nap. Eventually, your kids will give it up, and it won't be so bad when they do. Yes, you no longer get that guaranteed break time every day, but on the plus side you no longer have to schedule your entire life around that multi-hour block in the afternoon.