This doctor-approved, Navy SEAL power nap technique works in under 10 minutes
It works perfectly.
We know that even a 10 minute power nap can do wonders for our energy levels. And yet, for many of us, the thought of being able to get proper rest within a mere ten minutes might seem like a far off distance dream. However, maybe it’s because we don’t realize that a 10 minute power nap requires a slightly different strategy than our nighttime sleep.
As Dr. Joe Whittington, aka Dr. Joe MD on TikTok, explained, there’s a “Navy SEAL-inspired power napping technique that many of our elite forces swear by,” that can have folks actually feeling refreshed in a fraction of the time. But here’s the thing— you have to position yourself a certain way.
In the clip, Dr. Joe suggests finding the edge of a bed or couch, and lying down so that your legs are propped up on the elevated surface at a ninety-degree angle. In the demonstration he also has his hands folded on his abdomen. “Laying in this position for 10 minutes is going to accomplish two things,” he says. “First, it’s going to reduce swelling in your legs as well as return blood flow to your core. Both of these are going to trigger relaxation."
“Second," he continues, "by limiting the time to 10 minutes, you will wake up during the light phase of sleep and therefore wake up feeling refreshed.”
@drjoe_md Here's a Navy SEAL-inspired hack for a quick energy boost: take a 10-minute power nap with your legs elevated. This position promotes blood flow back to your core, reducing swelling in your legs and triggering relaxation. Studies show that short naps improve alertness and mood without the grogginess of deeper sleep. This trick is ideal for a fast reset when you're low on time, helping you feel refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of your day. #lowenergy #naptime #sleeptips #healthtips #doctoradvice @Braden Wellman ♬ original sound - Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺
As pointed out by the New York Post, this technique was first introduced to the mainstream by Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, who boasted to Business Insider that his personal power naps are capped at 8 minutes. Of course he apparently can resist free pizza and donuts, so the man is clearly superhuman.
boy in gray hoodie lying on black leather couch Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash
You’ll also find this hack touted in a world nearly polar opposite of the military—theatre. In the Alexander Technique, which is form of body awareness training that focuses on improving posture and reducing tension, performers and students will engage in constructive rest, (sometimes known as “active rest”, “semi-supine” or the “Alexander lying-down position”) by lying on the floor with their knees elevated. Of course, Frederick Matthias Alexander likely got this pose from the ancient practice of yoga.
Regardless of where this trick came from, it’s easy to see how folks from all walks of life can easily incorporate it into their routine when they need an energy boost. Which, let’s face it, is pretty much all of us. In a Gallup poll released in April, 57% of Americans said they would feel better if they could get more sleep.
Luckily Dr. Joe has all kinds of helpful content in the realm of health education, including even more sleep tips. Previously the doc explained why those pesky mid-sleep involuntary jerks happen (and how to prevent them), as well as the benefits of cognitive shuffling when you can’t seem to quiet your mind at night. Maybe this knowledge is the key to finally getting those elusive eight hours.
But if a power nap is all you have time for, then channel your inner Navy SEAL.
a sea lion resting on a wooden dock Photo by Michael Obeysekera on Unsplash