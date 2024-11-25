Waking up at night to pee? 7 tips for ending frequent nighttime bathroom trips.
There's a name for this phenomenon that affects 50 million Americans.
We all know that getting a good night's sleep is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle, but someone might want to explain that to people's bladders. It's one thing to be woken up by a loud siren or your child crying or your cats tussling, but when your own body wakes you up to perform a basic function, it can feel like a betrayal.
Having to wake up to pee at night is a phenomenon known as "nocturia," and it's incredibly common, affecting some 50 million Americans. However, according to physical therapist and pelvic floor rehabilitation specialist Dr. Amanda Olson, only a small fraction of those affected by nocturia actually receive specialized treatment for it.
“Nocturia isn’t just a minor inconvenience," says Olson, who serves as President and Chief Clinical Officer of women's health product provider Intimate Rose. "Waking up multiple times in one night to use the bathroom significantly disrupts your sleep cycle, which, in turn, negatively impacts your physical and mental well-being. Beyond the immediate frustration of interrupted sleep, links have been found between nocturia and heightened risks for more serious health issues, including falls particularly among older adults." She points out that nocturia can impact mental well-being as well, "causing drowsiness, mood shifts, and diminished focus throughout the day." And if you sleep with a partner, they tend to experience disrupted sleep as well.
Nobody wants to be woken up at 2:00 a.m.Photo credit: Canva
Many people, including some healthcare providers, see nocturia as a normal sign of aging, but Olson explains that people don't need to just accept it. "We need to start treating nocturia not just as an inevitable nuisance but as a condition that can be addressed and managed," she says.
Here are Dr. Olson's tips for things people can do themselves at home to reduce or eliminate nighttime trips to the bathroom:
1. Limit Evening Fluid Intake
Managing your fluid intake, especially in the evening, can have a big impact on nocturia. “Try to avoid consuming large amounts of liquids within two hours of bedtime,” Dr. Olson advises. “Drinks containing caffeine, sparkling water, alcohol, and tea are all diuretics or bladder irritants that should be avoided, as they increase urine production and stimulate your bladder, making nighttime bathroom trips more likely.”
2. Empty Your Bladder Completely Before Bedtime
Create a bedtime routine that includes a final bathroom trip. Even if you don’t feel the urge to go, emptying your bladder before sleeping may reduce the chance of waking up at night.
“A useful technique is to rock back and forth or gently sway side to side once you’ve finished,” says Dr. Olson. “This movement helps ensure your bladder is fully emptied, decreasing the chances of needing to go again later.”
3. Elevate Your Legs To Reduce Fluid Retention
If you suffer from fluid retention in your legs, try elevating them in the evening. Sitting or lying down with your legs propped up for an hour or so before bed can help move the fluid back into your bloodstream, where it can be processed and eliminated before you sleep.
A pillow can help elevate your legs before bed.Photo credit: Canva
4. Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor Muscles With Kegel Exercises
Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles through Kegel exercises can improve bladder control and reduce the urge to urinate at night. Performing these exercises regularly builds muscle strength in the pelvic area, which can help manage bladder urgency.
“Using Kegel weights or resistance tools can make these exercises more effective, helping you see improvements sooner,” says Dr. Olson. “Make sure you follow a guide to pick up the right technique, however.”
5. Train Your Bladder During The Day
Bladder training is a gradual process that involves spacing out the time between daytime bathroom visits. By holding off on urinating a bit longer each time, you can work on expanding your bladder’s capacity, which may reduce the frequency of nighttime urges. This gradual approach helps prevent your bladder from becoming too sensitive, potentially reducing the likelihood of waking up frequently at night.
6. Avoid Bladder-Irritating Foods In The Evening
Certain foods and drinks, such as spicy dishes, caffeinated beverages, alcohol, carbonated drinks, and artificial sweeteners, can irritate the bladder, increasing the frequency of urination. To minimize nighttime disruptions, try avoiding these triggers in the late afternoon and evening.
“Instead, opt for bladder-friendly options such as water closer to bedtime,” says Dr. Olson.
7. Create A Restful Sleep Environment
Setting up a calm, comfortable sleep environment can make it easier to fall back asleep if nocturia does wake you. Try keeping your room dark, quiet, and cool; blackout curtains, earplugs, and a comfortable temperature can all promote better sleep quality.
Good sleep hygiene can help reduce the impact of nocturia-driven sleep deprivation.Photo credit: Canva
Additionally, reducing screen time before bed and creating a pre-sleep wind-down routine can help your body transition to a restful state, making it easier to drift back to sleep after interruptions. “This will reduce the impact of the sleep deprivation often associated with nocturia,” says Dr. Olson.
Always consult your doctor if you have health concerns, especially if habits like these don't seem to make a difference. You can learn more about how to manage frequent urination and other pelvic health issues on the Intimate Rose website.