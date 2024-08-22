Mom shares the tearjerking note given by kindergarten teacher on the first day of school
"I was immediately ugly crying."
School is now in session. And for many families, it’s the first time ever waving their little ones (and the chapter of parenthood when they’re home 24/7) goodbye. And before you know it, they’ll be doing it all over again just before college! Gone forever!
Needless to say, it can be an emotional time.
This was the bittersweet situation a mom named Tavia Wade found herself in as she was sending her twin daughters to kindergarten. But whatever worries Wade might have been dealing with, those were soon put at ease when her daughters’ kindergarten teacher gave her a note so touching it made her “ugly cry.”
In a video posted to TikTok, Wade shows the pink slip of paper along with some tissues (clearly this teacher was thorough) handed to her that very morning.
On the slip was a lovely poem, which read:
I give you a little wink and smile as you enter my room today,
For I know how hard it is to leave and know your child must stay.
You’ve been with them for many years now, and have been a loving guide,
But now, alas, the time has come to leave them at my side.
Just know that as you drive away, the tears down your cheeks may flow;
I’ll love them as I would my own and help them learn and grow.
So please put your mind at ease and cry those tears no more,
For I will love them and take them in, when you leave them at my door.
@taviawade It needed to be heard
♬ original sound - Tavia Wade
Though she was able to recite it with a straight face, Was admitted that“My husband and I couldn’t even lift our heads until we were, like, halfway home; we live, like, a block away from the school. We were both uncontrollably crying.”
Wade’s video quickly racked up 200,000 views and tons of comments—most from teachers who couldn’t help but share their own sentiment.
Here’s a small sampling:
“We really do love your babies as our own, I promise 🥰”
“I mean it with my entire soul when I say I love my students like they’re my own. Good day, bad days I don’t care, I love each and every one of them.”
“I do this every year. I truly just want parents to know how loved their child is going to be ❤️”
“Teacher here….every word is true! And enjoy every school aged moment…dropping them off at college (sophomore year starts next week) is 😳😩😭.”
Many even shared that they would be doing the same thing for parents the following year. So perhaps we are witnessing a very wholesome trend in the making!
Either way, it’s lovely to see a teachers who put so much care to make their students—and their students’ parents—feel loved and comforted during such big transition.