Janitor has an incredible reaction to being gifted his dream Jeep by high school students
The students wanted to help the man because he was a "friend to all of us."
It’s not uncommon for the most likable person at any school to be the janitor. They’re the person the students can rely on whenever they’ve kicked a ball onto the roof or left their jacket in a locked classroom. They’re also right on top of things whenever there’s a nasty spill in the cafeteria or a leak in a classroom roof.
Simply put, schools can’t run without their janitorial staff.
One special janitor at a high school in Virginia was surprised when the students went out of their way to get him his dream car. “He’s more than just a custodian. He’s a dear friend to all of us. He’s just a very kind, genuine person,” one of the students said, according to KBTX.
In May 2024, some freshman students at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, asked their favorite janitor, Francis Apraku, what he wanted for his birthday. He said his dream gift would be a Jeep Wrangler. "So, he told us his birthday's coming up and he told us he really wanted a Jeep and that was his dream car. That was his end goal in life, which was to get a Jeep Wrangler, and he was totally set. So we thought, 'We're gonna try to get him a Jeep,’" a student who helped organize the campaign said, according to WUSA 9.
Apraku came to the United States from Ghana, a country in West Africa located on the Coast of Guinea, 10 years ago.
The boys put together a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of getting their favorite janitor a Jeep by the time they graduated high school in four years. Little did they know they would have raised enough money in six months to make his dreams come true.
“We are freshmen at James Madison High School in Virginia and our favorite custodian, Francis, loves Jeep Wranglers. He moved to America away from his family and friends a few years ago. Ever since we met Francis, he has been super kind and friendly and sometimes even says prayers for us,” the students wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“We were talking to him today about what he would want for his birthday and he said he has always wanted a Jeep Wrangler but could never afford it, which is why we made this GoFundMe to try and raise enough to get Francis a Jeep Wrangler by the time we graduate. Any and all donations are very appreciated,” the post concluded.
The boys set a goal of $20,000, and they eclipsed it on September 7, 2024, so it was time to get Apraku his Jeep. The students bought the car with the help of Andy, a local car dealer.
When the students brought Apraku to the school parking lot to show him his new red Jeep, he couldn’t believe his eyes. He fell to the ground and began rolling all over the ground. “Oh my God, Oh my God,” he said. “I don’t believe this is happening in my life…I give thanks to Almighty God for making today for me.”
Rewarding their favorite custodian was also a dream come true for the students. “I’m excited to see him whipping it around school, seeing him every day... He really deserves it,” one student said.
"We just kind of decided we were going to try to get him his Jeep Wrangler with the GoFundMe, and we never really thought that it would come this far," Logan Georgelas, one of the students who set up the FoFuneMe campaign, said according to Fox 5. "When we got $5,000 in the first day, we were like, all right, this is real."
After taking his first spin behind the wheel of his new Jeep, Apraku was impressed. "It's very, very fantastic. Very nice one,” he said, according to WUSA 9. He also had kind words for the community that bought him his new wheels. “So I would say thanks to [the students behind the GoFundMe] and especially the parents involved. Also, may God bless them.”