Hilarious social media challenge has women ditching dating apps to find love at Home Depot
"Do you have an aisle specifically where single men are?"
Even though people have endless options to find love these days, whether in real life or online, finding the perfect person still isn’t easy. In fact, according to Pew Research, 55% of women believe dating is harder today than it was 10 years ago. So it’s understandable that some are considering ditching the apps to meet people in real life.
Studies show that for people looking for a serious relationship, real life may be the better option.
According to Newsweek, a study by Illinois State University sociology professor Susan Sprecher found that young people who first met face to face were 25% more likely to report feelings of closeness than those who initially met online. Aditi Paul, a communications professor at Pace University in New York, found that people who first met in real life lasted four times longer than those who met online.
Single women who’ve been let down by the men they’ve met online have started a funny TikTok trend where they are going to Home Depot to find a husband. Why not? If you’re looking for a hard-working man, that’s probably where to find one.
It appears as though the trend first started on TikTok in 2021. "Ladies, no joke, Home Depot is where you go if you want to meet a man," TikTok user @meganlouise217 said.
Holly Allen is a taken woman but she swears that the men are "everywhere" at Depot at 8:30 am on a Wednesday. "For all of you ladies who are trying to find the perfect soul mate. I've found them,” she said.
TikTok user @joleene_d took the trend to heart and went to the source, Home Depot employees, and asked them where to find the single men. "Do you have an aisle specifically where single men are?" she asked.
It's not just the women who are looking to find a man at Home Depot.
However, finding love is hard no matter where you look for it. Some women complained that they visited their local Home Depot and came up empty-handed.
"Meh. Maybe A diff location,” @latinkitty wrote.
"Where is the husband aisle?" @rileyontok asked.
Megan Louise has some words for those who say there are no single men to be found at Home Depot. She says they're going at the wrong time.
"A good man, he works, he works during the day,” Megan said. “You have to go when they open at five. Because they're going there before work they're getting whatever they forgot, lost, or broke the day before. Now, they're in a hurry, late and probably haven't had coffee yet. So you need to be ready, have your number on paper, hand it to them and hope you believe in love at first sight because that's how it's going to happen."
She also says it's best to avoid Saturdays because that’s when married men shop at Home Depot. She says Friday nights are great because all the taken men are out with their significant others.
Even though picking up people at big-box retail locations may not be the best way to create a long-term relationship, the Home Depot challenge is an important reminder to get off our phones and meet people in real life for a change. You may be missing out on someone really special because you may find chemistry with someone in person who didn't stand out online.