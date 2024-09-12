+
“A balm for the soul”
  review on Goodreads
GOOD PEOPLE Book
upworthy
Internet

20-year-olds are sharing their 'hardest pills to swallow' about becoming adults

"You have to decide what you want to eat for every meal for the rest of your life."

growing older, ask reddit, nostalgia,
Photo credit: Canva

Sometimes these harsh truths ultimately help us become better people.

When we’re kids, we can’t wait to finally be grown up. Then, before ya know it, BAM! You get your wish. You’re a grown up. And you learn the hard way that while having more freedom and independence is awesome, being an adult isn’t all perks. Not by a longshot.

Recently, Redditor u/BluebirdIll6390 asked, "What's the hardest pill to swallow in your early twenties?"

While answers varied, one huge theme was the harsh reality of having to hold ourselves accountable. It’s up to us to manage our health and finances, continue learning, live by our values and generally create a life that fulfills us. And even then, there are no guarantees—another harsh reality.

And while these responses might be a little sobering, there’s also some relief to be had in knowing that these are “hard pills” we all must swallow in order to continue being well adjusted adults.

Scroll below to check out some of the most interesting answers.


1. "You have to become the driving force making the next steps of your life happen. There’s a pretty clear, direct pipeline from childhood to university. After that, it's all open. A lot of people get stuck floating around in post-college purgatory, waiting for something to happen, but you just have to be the one to make those things happen now. It’s very easy to get sucked into the rhythm of the first job you get out of college, setting up wherever you’re situated, having ideas of what you’d like to do with your life with no urgency to get started because you’re under the false assumption you’ve all the time in the world. You’re young, but the days are long, and the years are short. Don’t wait to start living."u/shroom_in_bloom

2. "The hardest thing for me was realizing that some of my friends and family were objectively bad people who would never change and/or grow up." u/Mirraco323

3. "You have to decide what you want to eat for every meal for the rest of your life."

growing older, ask reddit, deciding what to eat, eating healthyForever in menu paralysis until the day I die. Photo credit: Canva

u/Niramarsk

4. "For me, a hard pill to swallow was realizing how much I actually have to make to have the lifestyle to which I was accustomed and how far I was from that as a recent graduate." u/Smgt90

5. "Some careers don't start till you're in your 30s." u/Neither-Historian227

6. "Your parents are getting older and won't be here forever.”u/themagicbong

7. “Holidays won't be magical unless you make them magical. You have to go out of your way to decorate and do themed things to get that sense of excitement you had as a kid.”

growing older, ask reddit, halloween decorBut hey, at least you can decorate your home the way YOU want to. Photo credit: Canva

—u/Little-Bones

8. "You will either cultivate habits, willpower, study, exercise, and routines for success, or you will slowly watch yourself fade. No one is protecting you from yourself anymore." u/phoenix14830

9. "This is likely the best your body will ever feel. Put in the work now, and your body will thank you. I'm talking about flexibility work, strength work, skin and teeth."u/myic90

10. "Remember how, as a kid, a year took forever? Like the week after Christmas, had this crushing reality that it would be forever before it happened again? Now, remember how fast this last year went? Yeah. That's your life. You'll be 30, wondering what happened to time. It just keeps getting faster. Don't try to speed through, even in the bad times. Take time. Don't live for the weekend, don't put things aside for 'another time.' People say you won't be young forever, but nobody prepares you for how short 'not forever' it actually is." u/MentalSewage

11. "Your comfort zone quickly becomes a prison if you indulge in it. You need to push your boundaries and only fall back into your comfort zone when you absolutely need it. Staying in your comfort zone will breed anxiety when you leave it. You have to put yourself into uncomfortable situations to build up resilience for the future."u/Crackracket

12. "That feeling of being a kid who is just figuring shit out never actually ends." u/Former-Finish4653

13. "Realizing that adulting is a full-time job with no time off."

growing older, ask redditDay off? I don't know her. Photo credit: Canva

u/FrostyGameKnight55

14. “Everything you think is so unique about yourself has been done a million times over by other humans.” —u/Fishfishbirdbirdcat

15. “At the end of the day, you are on your own. No parent, teacher, or camp counselor will swoop in, resolve conflicts, and guide you to the next step. You have to figure it all out. You can ask people for advice, but the problems are infinitely more complex and never have a 'right' answer, only a 'best we can figure' answer given what you have available. Yes, close friends or a significant other can be there to aid you when you need help with projects, moving, or a shoulder to cry on. But at the end of the day, it's your life, and you must steer the ship."—u/adunk9

16. "All the fun of going to school, having summers off, having 'breaks' for fall or winter...that's just about over. Time to go to work every day until you're ready to retire. Hope you enjoyed your school years!"u/cibman

17. “Friendships grow out of proximity- once that proximity is gone it requires effort to maintain.So once you leave school those people whom you thought were ride or die for life, will move on without you. Your best friends at work will forget about you 6 months after one of you leaves the job. To maintain friendships, you need to maintain shared interests. The corollary of this is also true- to gain friends, take an interest in their interests and use that to gain proximity.”

growing older, ask redditLook how much fun they're having. Photo credit: Canva

—u/The4th88

And last, but certainly not least…

18. "'You can be the sweetest, juiciest peach in the world, and there will still be people who don't like peaches.'"u/HazelGhost

From Your Site Articles
community
Parenting

When a Patagonia employee breastfed her baby in a meeting her male VP's response was a masterclass in workplace values

Talk about a "family-friendly workplace."

Holly Morissette/LinkedIn

Years after it happened, Patagonia's approach to the "family-friendly workplace" is a whole new level that still deserves our attention - and praise.

The outdoor clothing and gear company has made a name for itself by putting its money where its mouth is. From creating backpacks out of 100% recycled materials to donating their $10 million tax cut to fight climate change to refusing to sell to clients who harm the environment, Patagonia leads by example.

That dedication to principle is clear in its policies for parents who work for them, as evidenced by a 2019 viral post from Holly Morisette, a recruiter at Patagonia.

Morisette wrote on LinkedIn:

"While nursing my baby during a morning meeting the other day after a recent return from maternity leave, our VP (Dean Carter) turned to me and said...'There is no way to measure the ROI on that. But I know it's huge.'

It got me thinking...with the immense gratitude that I have for on-site childcare at Patagonia comes a responsibility to share a 'call to action'. A PSA to tout the extraordinary benefits that come along with not asking employees to make the gut wrenching decision to either leave their jobs or leave their babies. TO HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR JOBS OR LEAVE THEIR BABIES. That perhaps just one person will brave the subject with their employer (big or small) in the hopes that it gets the wheels turning to think differently about how to truly support working families.

That with a bit of creativity, and a whole lot of guts, companies can create a workplace where mothers aren't hiding in broom closets pumping milk, but rather visiting their babies for large doses of love and serotonin before returning to their work and kicking ass.

It's no wonder that Patagonia has 100% retention of moms. Keeping them close to their babies keeps them engaged. And engaged mothers (and fathers!) get stuff done. Thank you, Patagonia, for leading the way. "


Holly Morissette on LinkedIn: "While nursing my baby during a morning meeting the other day after a recent return from maternity leave, our VP (Dean Carter) turned to me and said..."There is no way to measure the ROI on that. But I know it's huge." It got me thinking...with the immense gratitude that I have for on-site childcare at Patagonia comes a responsibility to share a “call to action". A PSA to tout the extraordinary benefits that come along with not asking employees to make the gut wrenching decision to either leave their jobs or leave their babies. TO HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR JOBS OR LEAVE THEIR BABIES. That perhaps just one person will brave the subject with their employer (big or small) in the hopes that it gets the wheels turning to think differently about how to truly support working families. That with a bit of creativity, and a whole lot of guts, companies can create a workplace where mothers aren't hiding in broom closets pumping milk, but rather visiting their babies for large doses of love and serotonin before returning to their work and kicking ass. It's no wonder that Patagonia has 100% retention of moms. Keeping them close to their babies keeps them engaged. And engaged mothers (and fathers!) get stuff done. Thank you, Patagonia, for leading the way. " www.linkedin.com


Just the first eight words of Morisette's post are extraordinary. "While nursing my baby during a morning meeting..."

As if that's totally normal. As if everyone understands that working moms can be much more engaged and efficient in their jobs if they can feed their baby while they go over sales figures. As if the long-held belief that life and work must be completely separate is a construct that deserves to be challenged.

And then the comment from her male colleague about the ROI (Return on Investment) of breastfeeding—witty, considering the time and place, and yet so supportive.

On-site childcare so that parents don't have to choose between leaving their jobs or leaving their babies. Letting life integrate with work so that working families don't have to constantly feel torn in two different directions. Flexibility in meetings and schedules. Allowing for the natural rhythms and needs of breastfeeders. Making childcare as easy and accessible as possible so that employees can be more effective in their jobs.

All of this seems so profoundly logical, it's a wonder that more companies have not figured this out sooner. Clearly, it works. I mean, who has ever heard of a 100% retention rate for mothers?

Patagonia's got it goin' on. Let's hope more companies take their lead.


This article originally appeared on 8.16.19

From Your Site Articles
breastfeeding

Registered nurse shares her radical but distinctly American plan to stop gun violence

“American problems require American solutions.”

via RyannPdatsme/TikTok (used with permission) and MIKI Yoshihito/Flickr

A TikTokker has a unique solution to gun violence.

Americans are 25 times more likely to be shot than those who live in any other high-income country. An average of 327 Americans are shot every day and of those, on average 117 will die. America is the only country with more firearms than civilians, with 121 for every 100 residents.

The problem of gun violence in America has been raging for decades without any substantial new federal laws being passed to help curb the problem. This has led many Americans to reluctantly accept this grim fact of life, even though they live in one of the wealthiest and most advanced countries in the world.

On the platform, a TikTok user named Ryann (@RyannPdatsme), a registered nurse from Nashville, Tennessee, who documents her journeys with her husband, Ramon, on the platform, shared a novel approach to solving the gun violence problem in America. Although she delivers it in a flippant tone, the idea has been seriously considered in high places.

Ryann’s solution to America’s never-ending problem: Gun insurance.

Warning: Strong language.

“Call me radical, but I think the gun should start to have to have insurance policies. Sorry. That's my solution,” she begins her video. “If I gotta insure my Honda Civic, you need to insure your gun. As with anything valuable in this life, your health, your phone, your house, your car, you insure it. If your guns are valuable to you, it shouldn't be a problem to insure them.”

Ryann believes that if guns are insured, people will be more responsible with them to keep their premiums low and to keep their coverage. She told Upworthy that the idea has been around “since mass shootings began,” and has been examined by serious political think tanks such as the Cato Institute.

“If you're at my house and you fall off my roof, that's on my home insurance policy, right?” Ryann asks.”If you're playing with my gun and you shoot somebody, that's on my gun insurance policy, right? I ain't gonna let just anybody have my gun. Hell, no. I pay insurance on this.”

She believes that once the financially and politically powerful insurance companies get involved, gun laws will change quickly to reduce their liability. “Somebody does something stupid with their gun, then guess who's gotta pay for it? The insurance company,” Ryann continues. “And that's gonna regulate some sh*t real fast.”



Insuring guns will also give law enforcement more power to take guns away from irresponsible people. “If the police catch you out with a gun that doesn't have insurance on it, they can take it, you gotta go to court,” Ryann says. “Get insurance on it or prove you had insurance on it. You get your gun back 'cause you're a responsible gun owner.”

Ryann’s video went mega-viral with over 12 million views. Even some gun owners thought it was a great idea to make people more responsible. “As an owner of one, I approve. It’s a responsible and reasonable solution. And you’re right, the insurance companies will lobby for legislation when it impacts their bottom line,” one commenter wrote. “This is the best system I’ve heard so far. We own many, mostly for hunting but also self-defense. We are responsible owners, but we agree that something needs to be tightened. I like this,” another commenter added.



Ryann may think her idea is “radical,” but two different municipalities have recently tried to implement it. New Jersey passed a law requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance due to go into effect on July 1, 2023, but U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb blocked it.

Judge Bumb said that the law infringed on the right to bear arms. "The insurance mandate does regulate who can carry firearms in public," she wrote.

The city of San Jose, California, passed a similar law in 2022, but it has been mired in legal battles since then.



Gun violence is a serious issue in American life and many feel very passionate about the subject. Even though Ryann touched the third rail of American politics, most of the responses to her video have been positive. “I think most Americans (gun owners or not) are ready for change when it comes to guns and firearms in this country,” she told Upworthy.

“My favorite response was someone commenting, ‘American problems require American solutions.’ There have been many comments questioning the feasibility of the idea. To them I say, what is your solution? We have spent years watching this problem grow with no end in sight. I welcome constructive criticism as long as the goal is ending mass shootings and making America safer tomorrow than it is today,” she continued.

Ryann’s informative but lighthearted video was an engaging way of looking at the serious topic, but she was serious when she said her solution may be a “last ditch” effort to solve the problem of gun violence in America.

“Ultimately, money is what makes our country go round. Insurance companies are some of the biggest lobbying groups in Washington, D.C. By showing them they can make money off keeping Americans safe from gun violence, we may be able to make effective changes to our gun laws,” she told Upworthy. “Other ideas have already been proposed and ‘shot down’ by the NRA and the politicians they lobby in Congress. If we could pin two huge lobbying organizations against each other, we may be able to make change in our country.”









History (Education)

Artist's gallery shows us what historical figures would look like if they were alive today

Her new artwork has already has over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

via Royalty Now / Instagram

One of the major reasons we feel disassociated from history is that it can be hard to relate to people who lived hundreds, let alone thousands, of years ago.

Artist Becca Saladin, 29, is bridging that gap by creating modern-looking pictures of historical figures that show us what they'd look like today.

"History isn't just a series of stories, it was real people with real feelings. I think the work brings people a step closer to that," she said according to Buzzfeed.

Saladin has always loved archaeology and always wished to see see what historical events actually looked like.

She started her Instagram page after wanting to see her favorite historical figure, Anne Boleyn, in real life instead of artist's depiction.

"I wanted to know if she could come to life from the few pale, flat portraits we have of her," she wrote for Bored Panda. "I started the account to satisfy my own curiosity about what members of the past would look like if they were standing right in front of me."

Her artwork has earned her over 120,000 followers on Instagram. "I always struggled with finding a true hobby, so this has been such a fun creative outlet for me," she said. "It's really cool to have found a hobby that combines my passions for both art and history."

Saladin does brilliant job at giving historical figures modern clothing, hairstyles and makeup. She also shows them in places you'd find modern celebrities or politicians. Her modern version of Marie Antoinette appears to be posing for paparazzi her Mona Lisa is photographed on a busy city street.

Here's a sampling of some of Saladin's modern representations of historical figures.

Genghis Khan

  

King Henry VII

  

Agrippina the Younger

  

Queen Nefertiti

  

Ben Franklin

  

This article originally appeared on 2.27.20

From Your Site Articles
Pop Culture

Breathtaking 'AGT' performance leaves Simon Cowell speechless and Howie Mandel in tears

"You broke us."

America's got Talent/Youtube

I mean, who knew that drones could make you so emotional?" said Sophia Vergara.

Listen, just about every act on “America’s Got Talent” is emotionally impactful in its own unique way. But none have left viewers completely wrecked quite like one from last night’s episode (Sept 11).

Sky Elements has continuously wowed the “AGT” crowd with impressive drone shows, but for their semi-finals performance, the group carried out a breathtaking outdoor show which was dedicated to member Preston Ward's late infant daughter, Briley Rose.

As the song “Butterfly” by Liv Meola played in the background, the lit up drones depicted the image of a father and his little girl playing together. But as the father throws her up into the air, she turns into a butterfly and flies away.

Still, the poignant piece ended on a hopeful note, for as the father began crying, the butterfly flew around a giant rose, landed on the father’s finger and then transformed into an exalted phoenix.

When even the characteristically stoic Simon Cowell is left speechless, you know something profound took place.

Watch below:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

After an immediate standing ovation, Cowell, visibly moved, could not find the words.

“That was, uh … That was, um — oh, gosh,” were all that came out before he let the other judges have their turn speaking.

Howie Mandel managed to share his appreciation for the loving tribute, noting how fitting that it came on Sept 11, marking a day in which so many people lost loved ones.

"I can't thank you enough for this," he said. "And I'm looking at your family members... There isn't an act that just moves your heart this much, and you just broke us."

Meanwhile, Vergara eloquently said what we’re all thinking:

“I mean, who knew that drones could make you so emotional? That was a surprise. That was so beautiful! That was, like, heartfelt, and I mean, I don't even know what to say. Congratulations! What a beautiful, beautiful job.”

Even host Terry Crews would later open up about how much the performance resonated. In an exclusive interview with People, he shared “Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child. We've had three miscarriages. It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just, it's a way to process these things.”

It wasn’t just the live audience or judges moved to tears by Sky Elements’ performance. Just take a look at some of these comments from Youtube.

“This act really made me cry because we are living in a world where we are dealing with the loss of our people, our family, our friends who have passed and to those who lost someone in their heart, my heart goes out to all of you.”

“I was crying this whole act. It depicts the sadness of losing the people we loved most.”

“Gosh! The loss of her daughter and put into this spectacular drone show is just heartbreaking. Got me in tears.”

“OMG! I had a lump in my throat and tears were flowing. I was sobbing. What a sad story told in a beautiful way.”

“They really outdid themselves with this performance. This isn't the type of thing I would watch much of but the pairing of the song and the imagery turned on some tears. It was magic. Well done.”

After the performance, Ward shared that the group hoped their act “we really hope and wish that somebody that needs a little hope got something from that.”

Safe to say—mission accomplished.

From Your Site Articles
best of humanity
Joy

15 things most women don't realize that men find attractive

Men aren't just staring at your body.

via Neva Szpigel/Pexels, Hannah Barata/Pexels, arvin latifi/Pexels

Three women that men find very attractive.

There is so much more to a woman being considered attractive by a man than having a specific waist-to-hip ratio or a perfectly symmetrical face. Sure, it’s a lot easier to be considered beautiful when you’ve won the genetic lottery, but men are paying attention to a lot more than a woman’s measurements.

Guys can get a bad rap for being shallow, but the average dude isn’t only attractive to women who look like they've been Photoshopped. According to a viral AskReddit post, he’s looking for a woman with a natural look and a down-to-earth personality.

A Redditor asked men on the Reddit AskMen forum to share the following: “Minor things are very attractive to women, but they never seem to realize it?” Most of the men who commented noted that they like a confident but casual woman who likes to dress comfortably and has a natural look.

The opinions the guys shared were affirming to many of the women who responded. They were happy to learn that many men find women comfortable in their bodies to be the most attractive. In a world where beauty standards shoved down our throats by the media are unrealistic, it’s great to hear men be honest about what they like in a real woman.



It’s also important to note that the Redditor asked men to share what they found attractive, so unfortunately, we don’t have the female take on the question, which would be fascinating as well.

Here are 15 of the best responses to the question, “What minor things are very attractive on women, but they never seem to realize it?”

1. Passionate about hobbies

"Being extremely passionate about her hobbies."

"Seeing someone speak about their passion in life is probably my favorite thing in anyone. It’s when they’re at their happiest, most excited self? That enthusiasm and charm they give off during those times, nothing else can really replace that."

2. Messy hair

"It's casual and intimate. It's not that being done up is unattractive or anything. Messy hair tends to be associated with bed head. This is an intimate thing given how women tend to be very put together. Seeing the woman for herself is a deeply beautiful thing. While I have thought the women I've been with were beautiful when they were all done up for special events and even in casual clothes, I was always most attracted to them when we first woke up next to each other. Our breaths smelled like shit and we had sleep in our eyes, but it never mattered to me even for a second."

"There's enough order in the world, and it can be a bit... stifling at times. It's nice to see such a minor thing (in the grand scheme of things) go a bit chaotic. It shows that she can be herself, and that she can be free."

3. Glasses

"I love a blind a** girl that needs glasses."

"Eyes are everything and glasses blow up the eyes."



4. Mental maturity

"Consistency in exhibiting a pleasant demeanor and emotional maturity/intelligence is very much attractive!"

"And not just mental maturity, but emotional maturity as well."

5. Good hygiene

"Hygiene. My wife uses this body spray after she gets out the shower and every time I smell it it’s like the first time. Nails manicured not overly long but she’s leaning into a more pointed tip because you know…I like it."

6. Freckles

"Seeing a lady without makeup for the first time and finding out she has freckles is divine."



7. A belly

"I like it when girl has a belly. It seems to be one of the biggest insecurities out there. It saddens me. I go crazy when people are confident in their bodies."

8. Focus

"Personally, I like a focused woman, I don't mean the serious woman, but I mean when she is trying to get a job done, like solving a math, trying a open a tin with a really tight lid, she is focused on 'how do I get 5his done?' that's what I mean."

9. Natural look

"Not having cosmetic surgery. Serious girl, your lips are perfectly kissable without any lip filler."



10. Being a mother

"Having my child. My wife skyrocketed in attractiveness as soon as I first saw her holding our baby. And she was already pretty damn attractive. Losing the baby weight paled in comparison to this."

"At a certain point, the shared experiences and the stock you put into each other should outweigh the importance of whatever drew you together in the first place. The women stressing out about looking older never seem to realize this."

11. Kindness

"Gratuitous kindness. It’s one of those inner beauty sort of things. Actually, come to think of it, not being rude is an even smaller thing that does the same thing but in a more subtle fashion."

12. At ease around men

"Being at ease in the company of men. It is so obvious when a woman was raised with brothers and their brothers' friends."



13. Not being obsessed with online attention

"Finding a woman who doesn't post a lot on social media is like finding a new BBQ joint that is amazing and nobody knows about it."

14. Baseball hat

"Baseball cap with the ponytail pulled out the back. Men’s dress shirt and pajama bottoms in the morning. A tiny wisp of hair comes out near the ear that seems a little bit messy but just fits perfectly on your face. And lastly, the small gap between the end of your skirt and the top of your boots. That’s small amount of skin that doesn’t really, have a traditional sexy value just look so damn good on you."

15. Braided hair

"When my wife does her hair up in French braids, I melt."

"I don't know how to academically explain it but you look like fancy princesses and I want to marry into wealth and royalty."

From Your Site Articles
women
Trending Stories