Man uses TikTok to offer 'dinner with dad' to any kid that needs one, even adult ones

Summer Clayton is the father of 2.4 million kids and he couldn’t be more proud.

Come for the food, stay for the wholesomeness.

Summer Clayton is the father of 2.4 million kids and he couldn’t be more proud. His TikTok channel is dedicated to giving people intimate conversations they might long to have with their own father, but can’t. The most popular is his “Dinner With Dad” segment.

The concept is simple: Clayton, aka Dad, always sets down two plates of food. He always tells you what’s for dinner. He always blesses the food. He always checks in with how you’re doing.

I stress the stability here, because as someone who grew up with a less-than-stable relationship with their parents, it stood out immediately. I found myself breathing a sigh of relief at Clayton’s consistency. I also noticed the immediate emotional connection created just by being asked, “How was your day?” According to relationship coach and couples counselor Don Olund, these two elements—stability and connection—are fundamental cravings that children have of their parents. Perhaps we never really stop needing it from them.


Clayton’s videos make a huge impact on people. His latest “Dinner With Dad” had 3 million views. Many share being brought to tears, for different reasons.

@yourprouddad

Happy Sunday❤️. Is school out for you??

♬ gymnopédie no.1 - Edits

Some are reminded of what they once had with their own fathers.

“I’m never gonna have something like this again,” wrote one person.

Others lament what they will never get.

“I would die for my parents to say they are proud of me just once,” wrote another.

Most fully embrace Clayton as a stand-in father, sharing their personal triumphs, challenges, and insecurities.

One person shared, “Hi dad, I got into volleyball.”

Another vented, “Dad…I can’t sleep thinking about how scared I am of real life.”

Channeling Rob Kennedy, the creator of the “Dad How Do I?” YouTube series, Clayton also shares practical skills one might ask their father, such as how to tie a tie.

@yourprouddad

How to tie a tie!

♬ original sound - Summer Clayton
@yourprouddad

How to tie a tie!

♬ original sound - Summer Clayton

Or shave. Although he says you do it the same way for every part of your body … I would double check with mom on that.

@yourprouddad

POV:Dad teaches you to Shave🙂

♬ original sound - Summer Clayton

With his videos, Clayton exudes unconditional love and support, helping others feel accepted. In the video below, he happily offers his chips to kids who are straight and those who come out. And with both, he jokingly snatches the chip back. If that’s not dad behavior, I don’t know what is.

@yourprouddad

I’ll love you just the same. Dad jokes all around😂😂

♬ Zou Bisou Bisou - Gillian Hills

He’ll even tuck you in after you fall asleep to your favorite show. Pure sweetness.

@yourprouddad

Goodnight❤️

♬ gymnopédie no.1 - Edits
@yourprouddad

POV:Dad teaches you to Shave🙂

♬ original sound - Summer Clayton

Yep, Clayton gets dad jokes, in the best way. Like the time when he just couldn’t remember what special day it was … oh right, it’s your birthday. Hyuck, hyuck, hyuck. Then he presents three different cakes. It’s cheesy and delightful.

@yourprouddad

HAPPY BIRTHDAY🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉

♬ gymnopédie no.1 - Edits

Clayton might not be a biological father (yet), but he makes for one great dad. It’s lovely to see the power of the internet being harnessed in such a positive and uplifting way. Thanks to TikTok, it’s never too late to have dinner with dad.

