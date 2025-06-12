Parents admit the biggest lie they've ever told their kids. And they're deviously brilliant.
"You don’t grow if you sleep in your parents bed."
Matt Leinart seems to have some time on his hands. A former standout quarterback at USC where he competed for a National Championship, Leinart spent seven seasons in the NFL before retiring from football. These days, he works college football games in-studio as an analyst for FOX Sports. It's a demanding job, but certainly less grueling than the rigors of being a professional athlete.
Lately, he's been leaning into his new role as a dad of three boys. "Just a Dad with a Heisman," his TikTok profile says. On his social media, you won't find a whole lot of football talk or glory days highlights. Instead, he prefers to share funny skits and musings on being a dad.
Leinart recently took to TikTok with a simple prompt: "Tell me the biggest lies you tell your kids."
"I'm not talking about Santa or the Easter Bunny," he captions the video. "I want the ones you're taking to the grave. (Don't worry I'm the only one reading the comments)"
The video quickly picked up steam on social media, racking up over 600 thousand views, and parents began chiming in. The responses did not disappoint.
Here are some of the best replies and, I've got to be honest, they're way more creative and devious than I ever would have expected.
1. "When new teeth grow in, I told her that they create new tastes. Now she tries to figure out which new foods she will like every time a new tooth comes in."
2. "Every single car accident we passed was bc the kids were fighting in the back seat"
3. "When their tablets need updating I have to mail it directly to Amazon and we have no clue how long it will take days, weeks or months. In reality they are in my closet and I just want them outside catching toads and bugs."
4. "I told my daughter that whenever a kid lies to their parents they eyes glow… now if she’s lying she squints at me!"
5. "All the candy at the front at checkouts is expired. That’s why it’s up front"
I always thought it was cruel that in order to leave any store, you have to walk through a gauntlet of candies and mini-toys. I can see this little lie coming in serious handy.
The gauntlet parents must face before they can exit any store.Giphy
6. "They think the car doesn’t start unless their seatbelt is fastened. Facts."
7. "Our sons didn't eat cooked onions ( in casserole, etc l.). 'It's not onion. It's Japanese Clearfruit.' They cleaned their plates."
A quick Google search for Japanese Clearfruit does not yield any interesting results. Pretty clever that this parent came up with that on the fly!
8. "You don’t grow if you sleep in your parents bed."
As a dad to a 4-year-old that loves to come to bed in the middle of the night, I may steal this one.
9. "For every bite of vegetables at dinner, they could stay up 5 minutes later. But, they didn’t know how to tell time."
10. "You can only go to Chuck E Cheese if you’re invited for a party. We don’t know anyone that has had a party so…"
You have to be "invited" to Chuck E. Cheese. You can't just show up.Giphy
11. "We told our daughter she couldn’t go to Disney World unless she learned how to go potty in the toilet. We told her Mickey doesn’t allow diapers."
12. "When the ice cream truck plays music, it means they’re empty."
This one came up again and again in the responses to Leinart's post. It must have been one the Gen X kids heard over and over when they were kids, to the point that it was almost mythical.
The music on the ice cream truck means it's empty. Brilliant!Giphy
13. "We live on a lake and all our granddaughters know the lake doesn’t open until 9am. "
14. "That McDonalds has Sad Meals for naughty kids. My kids are still SILENT in the drive thru"
15. "I used to tell my kids the cops would pull us over if the interior light was on at night"
That dang interior light!
They're not all mean or meant to work in the parents' favor! Some lies and bits of deception help keep the magic of childhood alive.
16. "My son lost his tooth on the playground. I took one of my daughters [old ones] and we all pretended to search and magically found his tooth... in the snow"
17. "That if we saw the moon - it would follow us home to make sure we made it safely. My daughter believed this until like middle school and still talks about it"
18. "My younger brother thought that North Carolina was the windshield capitol of the world until he was in college because one time we were driving through the state during a really bad storm and he was a super nervous kid so my dad had to reassure him that we were safe because we were in the windshield capitol of the world."
The windshield capitol of the world! Now that's truly inspired, and all in the name of comforting a scared child.
19. "Dead squirrels in the road are just squirrels taking a nap."
The entire thread begs the question: Is it really OK to lie to your kids?
The answer is: it depends. Everyone is going to have their own idea of what's right and wrong.
“Usually, we are lying to our children out of kindness to them, because we don’t want them to be upset or have to deal with the awfulness of the world,” author Judi Ketteler told CNN. These are called prosocial lies, because they're meant to benefit the recipient. Lying to prevent your kids from finding out the truth about Santa Claus, or to shield them from a harsh realization about death—these are prosocial lies that are generally considered to be OK.
Ketteler adds that "lies of omission" are even more common and necessary when raising kids. It's when you tell them the truth, but leave out crucial information that may be painful for them or hard to process.
And finally, there are the selfish lies. The lies that give parents a much-needed break or help us avoid a meltdown or major confrontation we're not in the mood to have. The common ice cream truck lie, for example, can help us avoid a major standoff and the tears and screaming that will probably come along with it. At least, in the short term. Experts agree that it's probably not the best idea, and it would be healthier and more productive to set firm boundaries and stand by them instead of lying. But...we're still going to do it sometimes because it's funny, makes for a good story, and because our kids will one day lie to their kids because they're too tired to go to Chuck E. Cheese just like we were.
It's the circle of life.
