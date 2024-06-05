BMW is taking heat from both liberals and conservatives over alleged Pride Month hypocrisy
Is it activism or rainbow washing?
June is Pride Month in many countries, including the U.S. Canada, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. It’s an entire month dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ voices and celebrating their culture, history and rights.
It’s also a time of year when anti-LGBTQ voices can be the loudest, as evidenced last year by boycotts of major companies such as Target, Kohls, North Face and Anheuser Busch.
And speaking of major companies, Pride Month also erupts in rainbow colors on social media when major brands and corporations give their logos Pride-themed makeovers. However, this doesn’t sit well with some LGBTQ activists who see this as rainbow washing or disingenuously using Pride branding for their gain or to give themselves a deceptive air of often-derided as "virtue signaling."
In 2024, it also seems rather perfunctory for major companies to celebrate Pride Month, because failure to do so could result in them being accused of bigotry.
It’s commendable when companiesuse their capital and platforms to generously and genuinely support LGBTQ organizations. But there’s something duplicitous about companies that jump on the bandwagon during Pride Month to curry favor with those who support LGBTQ rights and do little more.
One major company is getting called out by liberals and conservatives alike during Pride Month for very different reasons. BMW is taking heat from LGBTQ rights supporters for its public admission that it doesn’t celebrate Pride in the Middle East because of “cultural aspects.” Many right-wing people on Twitter who don’t support Pride Month are enjoying the schadenfreude of seeing a company openly admit to empty virtue signaling.
Remember, @BMW is proud member of Pride movement. pic.twitter.com/LoinB8wL53— Joni Helminen (@helminen_j85339) June 3, 2024
It all started when someone on Twitter asked why BMW doesn’t turn its logo rainbow-colored for its Middle Eastern Twitter feed during Pride Month. “How come you don't proudly display your logos pride colors on your Middle East posts ???” they asked.
How come you don't proudly display your logos pride colors on your middle east posts ???— deziner (@deziner1323605) June 1, 2024
The car company’s response was cold and corporate. “This is an established practice at the BMW Group, which also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects,” BMW’s Twitter account responded.
This is an established practice at the BMW Group, which also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects (4/4)— BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024
The response begged a big question: If you don’t support LGBTQ rights in places where they are persecuted, do you really support them at all? In some countries in the Middle East, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, LGBTQ people can be punished by death.
Many accused BMW of hypocrisy for only supporting gay rights where it's good for business.
So we can take from this that if market conditions made the oppression of gays profitable that little rainbow of yours would disappear pretty quickly here yeah?— Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) June 2, 2024
As a lesbian, I would prefer you don’t pretend to take a moral stance on my human rights that is dependent on market conditions. Just drop the flag and go sell some cars.— Ani O'Brien (@aniobrien) June 2, 2024
Then remove it from your western markets, as clearly you don’t believe in gay rights if you’re not prepared to display it globally.— Sense Certain (@SenseCertain) June 2, 2024
Many thought that if BMW genuinely cared about LGBTQ rights, it would promote them where it matters most.
The only place to have your rainbow logo is on the Middle East where they are not tolerant. Everywhere else it is unnecessary. Stop.— Kathryn (@kbean511) June 2, 2024
This is called 'fair-weather allyship' and it's actually pretty gross, which is why you catch so much flack for it. The places you're avoiding allyship, are the places that need it the most. Terrible job at understanding the situation outside of dollar signs.— Charlie's Peefeet (@charliespeefeet) June 3, 2024
Some thought that BMW’s Pride Month logo gesture was rendered meaningless by its approach to the Middle East.
BMW is proud to support lgbt rights in places where they already exist.— River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) June 2, 2024
So…you missed the entire point of Pride? At least you are honest about it 🤷♂️— Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) June 3, 2024
The fact that U.S. companies converted their logos to rainbow-themed during Price Month shows how far this country has come in the last 55 years since the Stonewall Riot kicked off the LGBTQ movement in the U.S. in 1969. However, the fact that companies are afraid to change their logos to rainbow-colored in some parts of the world shows how far we still have to go to guarantee those same rights across the globe.