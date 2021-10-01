10 things that made us smile this week
Need a break from the doom and gloom headlines? Of course you do. We all do.
Here's this week's round-up of fun, joyful, uplifting things to bring some peace to your heart and a smile to your face.
1. This mom sent a photocopy of her phone in the mail, which prompted a flood of endearing tech fail stories.
It's hard to call these stories "tech fails" when they're so fabulous. They're more like time capsule stories that remind us of the incredible advances our elders have seen during their lifetimes. Read them here.
Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture th… https://t.co/XZxDACpfrl— Marti Woolford (@Marti Woolford) 1632522207.0
2. A mom turning 50 next month shows off the skateboarding skills she's worked on for the past nine years.
How many people pick up a sport like skateboarding in their 40s? This is just awesome. Go, mama, go.
3. You think it's just a baby goat noshing on some berries, but then you see its companion.
Why? No idea. Totally unexpected, and totally adorable.
This will brighten your day.. 😊 Sound on https://t.co/OvOR4GvubR— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1632762393.0
4. This fussy baby lights up at hearing Rick James, and who can blame her really?
"My daughter has an out-of-control obsession with Rick James," says the caption. Look at her face when he starts singing!
I’m crying at this..... That baby loves her some Rick James https://t.co/iGEtBuR7V3— Maybe: Jacoby (@Maybe: Jacoby) 1632506863.0
5. Kids and music are always a winning combo. These second graders dancing just proves it.
Dance is one of the most instinctual forms of artistic expression, and kids dancing is just too delightful.
I love telling kids to dance because they gone do whatever and you get to see their personality shine 😂 it’s the 4t… https://t.co/i4ogP8NBH1— Live. Laugh. Love (@Live. Laugh. Love) 1632938735.0
6. Old folks dancing is pretty delightful, too.
May we all have this much joyful energy this late in life.
7. A new insulin that doesn't need refrigeration is a game-changer for people with diabetes.
Diabetics have to figure out how to keep their insulin cold when they're away from home, which is a pain when traveling and a hindrance to many activities. Yay for scientists coming up with thermostable insulin. Read the story here.
8. Supermarkets in the Netherlands are adding "chat checkouts" for lonely people.
Seniors in particular can often feel isolated, so grocers in the Netherlands have created slower checkout lanes geared toward the elderly to combat loneliness. Clerks are encouraged to take time to talk with their customers, rather than get them through the line as quickly as possible. How sweet is that? Read about the initiative here.
9. Rainbows are actually full circles and my mind is blown in the best way.
No need to look for the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, because there is no end. Because rainbows are circles. I REPEAT, RAINBOWS ARE CIRCLES. I had no idea, and this video is amazing.
Rainbows are actually... circles The centre is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky, this is call… https://t.co/YuyTiKaIBf— Science girl (@Science girl) 1632845185.0
10. If you're still searching for some zen, these dolphins ought to do it.
Gorgeous blue water? Check. Dolphins playing in the surf? Check. Rainbow? Check. All is well.
Hope that gave you the mood boost you needed! There truly is so much joy and beauty in our world. We just have to remember to look for it and share it with others when we find it.
- Here are ten stories that made us smile this week - Upworthy ›
- 10 things that will bring a smile to your face - Upworthy ›
- 10 uplifting things that made us smile this week - Upworthy ›