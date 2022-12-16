10 things that made us smile this week
From cutie-pie kiddos to a Kevin Bacon Christmas song, here's this week's roundup of joy.
With another year almost in the bag, it's a natural time of reflection for a lot of us. What did we learn this year? How did we grow? What are we grateful for?
Some might be thinking about loss, grieving loved ones who have passed away. Some may have gone through big transitions this year and are reeling from the change. Some might look back with a realization that they want next year to be different, feeling resolved to take the steps necessary to build the life they envision.
In any year, there are moments we want to cherish and moments we don't want to relive. It's all part of the complex reality of being human—the ups and the downs, the good with the bad, the yin balancing the yang.
But what we focus on matters. When we celebrate the good, we nurture a mindset of optimism that can spill over into all parts of our lives. It's easy to point to everything that's bad and become a cynic. But when we shift our focus to the good, we find hope and faith in humanity again and again. And that can make a world of difference.
Here's a sampling of good to get you going:
1. Mom gets an unexpected expression of love from her sweet son with a speech delay.
It’s an even sweeter moment for me knowing I used to pray for the days my son could tell me he loved me due to him being speech delayed. I’m in awe right now😭❤️ #momlife #sahm #mommoments #sweetestboy #toddlertalk #beautifulmoments
"It’s an even sweeter moment for me knowing I used to pray for the days my son could tell me he loved me due to him being speech delayed," wrote Jayla. "I’m in awe right now.😭❤️" We are right there with you, Mama.
2. Baby tries pho for the first time and his reaction is 100% relatable.
10/10 recommended by Hendrix 🤣 #babyboy #pho #firsttime #baby
Pho for the win. Every time. (And baby named Hendrix? Also 10/10.)
3. This Army vs. Navy drumline battle is just nonstop awesome.
Drumlines are fun, but drumline battles are epic. Read the full story and watch last year's battle as well here.
4. Kevin Bacon and Old 97's have gifted us with the Christmas song of the season.
Kevin Bacon has been entertaining us musically throughout the pandemic, even singing Beyoncé with a bunch of goats. "Here It Is Christmastime" from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is just icing on our Kevin Bacon cake.
See the scene from the special and learn how the song came about here.
5. She looked worried searching for her family, but when she spotted them it was pure joy.
That wee one's face lit up like a Christmas tree. A sweet reminder that showing up matters. Read the full story here.
6. Liquor store employee sees a man without shoes and immediately gives him the Jordans off her feet.
Ta Leia Thomas is known in her community for her kindness, but this spontaneous sacrificial act is just the best. Read the full story here.
7. Baby gets glasses for the first time and her reaction is priceless.
#trend #foryoupage❤️❤️ #blind #littlesister #firsttimeseeing #blowthisup #blindnessawareness #tikkok
Anyone who wears glasses can understand that moment of WOW. I remember thinking, "Wait, people can actually see blades of grass?" when I got my first pair of glasses. Clear sight is something we simply can't take for granted.
8. Throwback to this 3-year-old drumming prodigy who wipes his nose and drops his stick while barely missing a beat.
The kid is Russian drum prodigy Lyonya Shilovsky and the video is from when, at age 3, he impressively led an entire orchestra in a part of Offenbach's "Orpheus in the Underworld" called "Galop infernal"—better known as "the cancan."(Shilovsky is now 13 and still playing percussion.)
9. A little girl asked L.A. County Animal Control for approval to keep a unicorn in her yard. They responded with an official unicorn license and more.
Click the arrows to scroll all the way through. Absolutely delightful response to an adorable young citizen.
10. May we all be as joyful about the weather as Albert the camel is when seeing snow for the first time.
Snow camel walks with the goats #ranchograndeojai #ranchoojai #ojai ##ranch #camel #goats #snowdrop
Didn't even know a camel could hippity hop like that. Yay, Albert.
Hope you found some smiles here! Come back next week for more!