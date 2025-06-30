Woman captures video of a wild deer giving her cat a bath and it's like a real-life Disney scene
The kitty was so soaked but so happy.
As humans have long kept domesticated pets, we often put our own furry friends in an entirely different category than the wildlife that lives around us. When we do think about our pets interacting with wild animals, it's usually in the context of them chasing birds or squirrels or us protecting them from predators that may pose a threat.
But once in a while we see a beautiful example of a cross-species friendship that stops us in our tracks. Maybe it's two unlikely animals that bonded as babies or a rescue situation that resulted in a close kinship. On rarer occasions, a purely organic wild-domestic connection forms, and we see the most heartwarming example of this in a viral Disney-esque moment between a deer and a housecat.
Sarah Stephens shared a video of a deer in her backyard in Nevada absolutely drenching her orange tabby with a tongue bath, and it's too adorable:
Unlikely best friends 😂
That cat was taking that bath like she was having the greatest spa day of her life, and people went gaga over it.
"This cat is so happy, soaked and all. 😭😭"
"Sun baked cats smell like popcorn and this deer is here for it."
"What in the Disney is this?! 🥹💗 So lovely."
"Pixar just sleeping on this gold mine."
"Is that a lavender field with a wild deer licking an orange tabby cat??? This is what dreams are made of."
"She needed a baby to care for and kitty needed a momma bath. 🥰🥰"
A deer mama bathes her baby.Photo credit: Canva
"Deer is thinking maybe if i get in good with this mountain lion cub it will protect me when it get big. 😂😂😂"
"This is what I pay my internet and phone bills for. 😭"
Several people also found a deeper meaning in the video as they contemplated why different humans so often have a hard time getting along when such different animals can live in harmony.
"Why can’t we ALL get along like this deer and cat 🫶🏼"
"Moments like this or even my own dog or sons love make me quite spiritual, there is definitely a bond greater than ones self that we all share, now I’m not peddling religion here either, but there's definitely more than the primality of life."
"So strange….. why can’t we do the same? They are so different in every way. Yet loving and trusting. What is so wrong with us? 💔 This is beautiful. Feels like I’m watching such a deep and powerful analogy."
Some people also took the opportunity to point out how cats are special creatures with special powers over us all.
"Cats are superior and the universe was made for them."
"Cats will befriend any animal willing to clean their ears."
"Cats always have servants 🤣"
"I'm convinced that humans are not the only ones who think cats are adorable and always have to pet them in public."
"Cats are always doing husbandry with every species even us."
Apparently that deer was not the only one with an affinity for cats. In another video, a different deer nuzzled up to the kitty with some mutual love shown.
And here's the cat playfully sneaking up on a deer, solidifying the fact that these Nevada deer really are just part of the family to this friendly feline.
Macky thinks she’s so funny 😂
Of course, wildlife can pose a danger to pets and vice versa, so this is certainly not an endorsement to let your animals roam freely in the wilderness. But we can certainly acknowledge and appreciate when a two creatures form an unlikely friendship, giving us an inspiring and adorable example of peaceful coexistence. And maybe even some spa-like pampering.
You can follow Sara Stephens (@ckls1622) on TikTok for more.