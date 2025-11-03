Woman's cat sings duets with her, which sounds totally fake until you hear him 'sing'
Born to be a crooner, forced to be a cat.
Everyone thinks their pets are extraordinary, but some people genuinely have cats, dogs, birds, or other animals that stand out from the rest. Dogs that dance. A cockatiel that won't stop singing "September." And now, a cat that loves singing with his owner.
Cats can't really sing, of course. Or can they? This fluffy little feline named Leo might seriously get you wondering. It's not like Leo can sing actual words—it's all meows—but he sure appears to be dueting with his owner, and with some pretty impressive accuracy.
Leo's owner, Rosh, has shared multiple videos of him joining her for a song while they're cuddled up together, and it's something you really just have to see. Here they are singing "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin:
Replying to @Silvia Amado he got a bit distracted but he likes this song indeed! #cat #fyp #duet #foryou
"I’m sorry I know this sounds insane but he is actually singing notes and words," wrote one person. It really does sound like that sometimes, doesn't it? Especially on the "Now I'm in a whole new world" line. It literally sounded like he started singing "Now I'm in" in perfect pitch.
Check out Leo singing "Fly Me to the Moon" with Rosh.
Replying to @Alli O'Malley I forgot the lyrics this time but he carried the performance again #fyp #cat #foryou
Leo seems to come up to Rosh to sing these duets, even answering the question of whether he wants to sing with an affirmative "meow." (Which, of course, could just as easily be a "no" as a "yes," but as we all know, you can't make a cat do something they don't want to do, so clearly he's on board.)
Here he comes up and joins Rosh for a little Carpenters' "Close to You."
Replying to @smolsevensadie this one’s a bit longer but I wanted to show that he literally comes without me forcing him to. Also some mid-song dissociation lol #fyp #cat #foryou #duet
People are understandably impressed with Leo's musical prowess (or meowess?) and enamored with his lovable energy. Even just having a cat this cuddly and communicative makes Rosh a lucky pet owner, but having a duet partner is next level.
"I like that he holds his notes!! Bravoooo he is perfection 😭😭😭💕💕💕"
"Ngl at first I thought he just started meowing when you finished talking but the way he started to drag out the meows and even change them a little bit to match the words is so awesome."
"Give him a Grammy immediately."
Can cat's really sing or speak or mimic human sounds? Well, kind of.
"Cats can imitate nuances in their owners' voices, such as melody patterns, in order to be able to communicate better," Susanne Schötz, reader in Phonetics at Lund University's Centre for Languages and Literature in Sweden, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. She explained that cats have a wide variety of sounds they make, and each cat has a unique voice that is influenced by its breed and whether it's male or female.
Schötz shared that she can tell what her cat is trying to communicate by the intonations of her meows: "If my cat meows with a melody which ends on an upward note when she is sitting by her bowl, it means without doubt that she wants food. If she is sitting in a cage at the vets, the meowing is more monotonous and goes down at the end. That means she is worried and wants to be released."
Is Leo trying to say something specific with his "singing"? Is he just filling in the silence with his voice? Or is he really trying to make music with Rosh? It's hard to say. But whether he's truly musical or just very, very communicative, people are loving watching him and Rosh crooning together.
You can follow them both on TikTok here.