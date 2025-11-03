upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Love Stories

They watched their wedding cake crash to the ground. The groom's reaction was perfect.

Oh, she married a good one.

cake, wedding cake, marriage, wedding, groom, bride
via Canva Photos/Carsten Vollrath

Imagine watching your four-tier wedding cake hitting the ground before you even get a bite.

It's quite common for people to fantasize about their wedding day—the ceremony, the bridal party, the dress, the cake—and some people spend months or even years meticulously planning every detail. People even spend thousands of dollars hiring wedding planners to make sure that the big day stays fully organized and all the moving parts come together without a hitch.

But no matter how well you plan, sometimes things that simply can't be predicted happen—and how you and your beloved handle the hitches and glitches on your wedding day can say a lot.

wedding, wedding day, bride, groom, marriage Bride and groom holding hands.via Canva Photos/

Especially when that hitch or glitch is something major…like watching your beautiful, four-tier wedding cake—the one you spent time choosing and lots of money creating to share with your wedding guests—come crashing to the ground right in front of you.

That's what happened to one couple who eagerly watched as the caterers who were carrying their wedding cake tripped on their way into the room, sending their cake to an untimely demise in spectacular fashion.

The video, shared by @the.sarik on Instagram, is only about 10 seconds long, but it tells a whole beautiful love story in the reactions of both the groom and the bride.

Watch:


First of all, hope those waiters are OK. But secondly, staying calm and making the most of a bad situation is a huge character plus, and this groom clearly has those qualities in spades. You can see in the bride's face that she knows it, too.

"Her eyes show that she knows she got the right guy," wrote one commenter.

"The way he just called her to eat is just phenomenal," shared another.

"'Cake is still cake.' Yelling at those waiters won't solve anything, but it can ruin their whole lives," wrote another. "They know their mistake, and they can be corrected privately. May the reaction of this man be an inspiration to us all, to care for the feelings of other people more than material things."

"Of all the things that could ruin a wedding day, I'm glad the husband knew this didn't have to be one of them," shared another.

wedding, wedding day, bride, groom, marriage, gif disney sigh GIF Giphy

When unpredictable things do happen, it's largely the reaction of the people involved that determines whether they become tragic tales or entertaining stories. If what we saw in the video is any indicator, this couple will be telling their grandkids someday about how the guys carrying their wedding cake tripped and ruined it, and how Grandpa's response won Grandma's heart all over again.

This article originally appeared two years ago.

From Your Site Articles
wedding
Love StoriesJoy
Badge
Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
Family

Joe grew up without stability. Now, he’s giving 10 adopted sons the home he never had.

“I want my boys to know that no matter what, they have a place to belong.”

Joe grew up without stability. Now, he’s giving 10 adopted sons the home he never had.
True
Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Like many children who are placed in foster care across the United States, Joe’s childhood was marked by chaos and a struggle to survive.

Joe still remembers neglect and abuse being part of his daily reality. Often left to care for his younger siblings alone, Joe grew up far too quickly.

He and his brothers were placed in the New York foster care system at an early age. And when he aged out of foster care at 21, he had no family to turn to for support.

“Statistically, I should be in jail, or I could be dead,” Joe said. “But that’s not my destiny.”

Today, Joe is determined to change the trajectory for young people lingering in foster care … as an adoptive parent and as an advocate, raising awareness along with organizations like the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

A complex problem with an evidence-based solution

More than 100,000 children in the U.S. foster care system are waiting for a safe, permanent home. But the sad reality is that thousands will “age out” of the system between 18 and 21, stepping into adulthood without support, guidance or a safety net.

The consequences of this can be devastating. Youth who leave foster care without the support of a forever family are much more likely to experience negative outcomes, including homelessness, unemployment, substance abuse and early, unplanned parenthood.


Through its signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is working to be a part of the solution across the U.S. and Canada. Through this program, the Foundation supports the hiring of adoption professionals — known as recruiters — who serve children most at risk of aging out of foster care, including older children, children with special needs and siblings.

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters use an evidence-based, child-focused model, identifying trusted adults in the child’s network who may be open to adoption — and research shows that it works. A five-year, national evaluation showed that children referred to the program are up to three times more likely to be adopted.

Changing the journey for a new generation

Xavier was 18 and at risk of aging out of foster care without family support when he met Joe.

“My biggest fear was that I was going to age out and not know how to be sufficient on my own,” Xavier said. But Joe adopted Xavier just weeks before he was set to age out of the system. In the years that followed, Joe adopted from foster care again. And again.

Today, Joe is a father to 10 sons, seven of whom were adopted with help from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

“Meeting my boys has put them on a different path,” Joe said. “Wendy’s Wonderful Kids was a real support and guide to being able to do what I try to do: making sure they have the tools to survive.”

“For me, it’s been beautiful to see that [my brothers are] spreading out to go live their own lives,” Xavier said. “It’s something [Joe] has prepared us for. He gave us the mentality that we could do whatever we want.”

Writing a new ending

After aging out of foster care, Joe managed to defy the odds, graduating from college and becoming a school counselor. Still, despite his own success story, he knows that many children who spend time in foster care aren’t as fortunate.

Joe hopes providing a “home base” for his sons means a brighter future for them.

“Here, we have people you can call your family — your brothers, your father,” Joe said. “Everybody, no matter where they are, knows that they can come home.”

Learn more about the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and how you can help find forever families for more children lingering in foster care right now.

FamilyParentingSponsored Article - No Video PlayerSponsoredFatherhood
Family

Boomer grandma challenges family norms by asking why she has to do the traveling for visits

"Should grandmas be the ones on the road, or should families pick everything up and drive to her?"

baby boomers, grandparents, travel, airport, senior woman traveling, luggage
via Canva/Photos

An older woman holding a suitcase.

When the holidays roll around, it’s time for families to decide where they will meet to celebrate. For the most part, parents with younger kids dread packing their bags and traveling to a family member’s house where things aren’t set up for young children. You fumble around setting up the pack ‘n plays, can’t find your bottle brush, and freak out because the electrical sockets aren’t child-proof.

However, many grandparents aren’t keen on enduring the mental and physical strain of traveling at an older age. So, who’s right? Grandma Jan, founder of Grandma Camp and a TikTok influencer who shares fun ideas for grandparents and grandkids, argued that parents should pack up their kids and visit Grandma.

@grandmacampplanner

Is it Grandma’s job to travel to the kids, or should the family come to her? 👀 Let’s hear it—#GrandmaCamp #FamilyDebate #momsoftiktok #GrandmaLife #HolidayTravel

“Okay, so, here's the debate: families say, ‘Grandma, why don't you come visit us?’ But let's be honest, Grandma's house is where the traditions are, the cookies are, and all of the toys are,” Grandma Jan begins. “But if grandma is driving, flying, hauling all the gifts, and packing up her car to come see you, maybe it's time to flip the script. When did it become normal for Grandma to pack up all her stuff and come see you? Should the kids pile into the car, bring all their toys, and just go visit grandma? Bring all that love and chaos to her?”

So she asked her followers: “Should grandmas be the one on the road or should families pick everything up and drive to her?” Just about everyone in the comments said that grandparents should have to travel to see their grandchildren.

“Nope. I want Christmas morning in pajamas with my family. I want my traditions. My parents and in-laws (the grandparents) got all of this how they wanted. It’s my turn now,” Maggie wrote. “Gramma is retired and now has a shit ton of time. Kids and parents have a very finite amount of time off in the holidays that they do not want to spend on the road,” Mrs. Wright added.

Some grandparents also checked in to disagree with Grandma Jan. “Why would I put that on my kids and grandkids? It’s so hard traveling with kids, not to mention expensive to fly for more than one person,” Populustultus wrote. “What a weird way to think about that. Why wouldn’t you help your kids create magic in their home? Signed a grandma,” LifestylebyKat added.

@grandmacampplanner

Disclaimer: My last post was meant to spark conversation, not advice. It came from what I witnessed as an OT — older grandmas struggling to travel alone. Every family is different ❤️ #GrandmaCampByGrandmaJan #FamilyDecisions #GrandmaLife #OTperspective #momsoftiktok

The response inspired Grandma Jan to release a follow-up video clarifying her opinion. She admits she came up with the idea after seeing older people having a hard time getting through the airport. “[I saw] older grandparents struggling their way through airports carrying their own heavy bags while managing a walker or a plane or a wheelchair, struggling through all on their own with no one to assist,” Grandma Jan said. “And as an occupational therapist, that actually broke my heart. For younger, healthier grandparents, travel can be fun, but for the older generation, it can be quite a struggle."

Ultimately, Grandma Jan didn’t intend to put anyone out; she just wanted to have a conversation about what’s best for families as a whole. “And Grandma Camp by Grandma Jan is about having those conversations, not making rules. And at the end of the day, it's about connection, not distance,” she concluded her video.

From Your Site Articles
boomers
FamilyParenting
Joy

The secret side of Disney World that runners use to maximize their vacation and relaxation

Disney's been keeping a secret.

runDisney; running; vacation; wine and dine half marathon; disney vacation; exercise; fitness; staying fit; young adults; vacation
Courtesy of runDisney

Secret side of Disney World runners keep to themselves.

Unless you belong to the exclusive club of Disney adults, going to Disney World seems like a family trip that involves a little crying, long lines, and too much junk food. Disney is for kids and Disney adults looking to relive their childhood fun, or at least that's what some might think. But there's another side to Disney that others may be unaware of: runDisney and the rejuvenation Disney parks offer for those who know where to look.

If you've never heard of runDisney, you're not alone. It's an event that takes place before the parks open and after they close, so the average park-goer may not realize the events exist. They're not even advertised on the same site as park tickets, but multiple times a year, thousands of runners descend upon Disney World and Disneyland, some dressed as characters, others just in running gear. This year, I witnessed a man dressed in a full Captain Hook costume, complete with a wig, run the Wine & Dine 5K.

runDisney is actually one of the largest race organizers in the United States, but what makes them even more unique is that the runs aren't just for runners. Disney makes the races friendly to those who wouldn't consider themselves runners, with the 5K being untimed. Several runners bring their children to run in the shorter races, though most runners were adults, it's still Disney, so kids will also enjoy the races.

runDisney; running; vacation; wine and dine half marathon; disney vacation; exercise; fitness; staying fit; young adults; vacation Fun run with creative costumes: pasta and pups!Courtesy of runDisney

Runners can choose from the 5K (3.1 miles), the 10K (6.2 miles), the half-marathon (13.1 miles), or they can do the challenge, running the 10K and half-marathon for a special medal. My friend and I signed up for the 5K so we could take our time and enjoy the experience before heading to the parks for some sans-kid fun.

Aside from runners dressed up as their favorite Disney characters as they raced along the course (I was dressed as Snow White, my friend was Cinderella), runners can catch characters cheering them along. There are also several photo opportunities with characters, because even though some races can be competitive, fun is at the top of the priority list for Disney. In addition to the characters, live bands, live choirs, and park employees cheer runners along the route. The race really leaves you pumped up, forgetting you were out running at 5 a.m.

runDisney; running; vacation; wine and dine half marathon; disney vacation; exercise; fitness; staying fit; young adults; vacation Galactic adventure awaits at nightfall in Batuu!Courtesy of runDisney

For the runners in timed races, they were there to beat their personal record and possibly come in first place to qualify for other races. Diana Bogantes Gonzalez of Costa Rica crossed the half-marathon finish line in 1:19:25, making her the first woman to cross. She followed Josh Baden of Kansas, who won the race with a time of 1:15:57, according to runDisney.

But we runners didn't come just to race; we also came to vacation. Baden tells runDisney after his win, "I just love Disney in general. I mean, Disney is amazing. My wife and I are huge Disney fans. We're raising Disney kids now and we are annual passholders so we come back as much as we can.’’

runDisney; running; vacation; wine and dine half marathon; disney vacation; exercise; fitness; staying fit; young adults; vacation Runners celebrate crossing the finish line at the 2025 Wine & Dine Half Marathon!Courtesy of runDisney

When you're at Disney World as an adult for a race weekend, the focus is on you taking your time to stroll through the parks and utilizing the Disney facilities for relaxation. It's an amazing experience for young adults who are just at Disney to run and ride all the rides they can. Because there's no pressure to be anywhere, standing in line for Everest or Avatar's Flight of Passage isn't a big deal. You're taking the time to enjoy every thrill ride the park has to offer before heading to the rarely talked about coves of relaxation.

While many of the resorts are geared towards families, there are several that are more focused on adults, which can make the resort feel more like a private getaway for your run-cation. So, if you're going to Disney to run and relax, the resort you choose can make all the difference in when the relaxation starts. There's also no need to worry about getting off track with eating healthy. We found healthy food options at the resorts and the dine-in restaurants in the parks, like micro green salads and grab-n-go "runner's packs."

runDisney; running; vacation; wine and dine half marathon; disney vacation; exercise; fitness; staying fit; young adults; vacation Disney's Tower of Terror photo with spooky bellhops.Courtesy of runDisney

People can maximize the relaxation of their run-vacation by booking a spa treatment at The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which offers relaxing massages, facials, manicures, and more. The spa also has a wet room where you can soak in the jacuzzi or detox in the steam room. Spa guests can even just hang out in their robes, drinking tea while they rest on the lounge chairs. There's no rush to get to the next place before or after your spa appointment, but even if you don't have plans to go to the spa, the resorts have hot tubs as well, so soaking your aching muscles doesn't have to cost runners anything extra.

If you're not a runner, no worries. You can be a spectator and cheer along the runners or you can enter the untimed 5K and walk the course. It's certainly an experience that keeps runners coming back year after year, because it's like a huge private party with all your favorite characters. This is an experience where people come for the run and stay for the fun.

From Your Site Articles
wine and dine half marathon
JoyCommunity
Popular

15 old-school casserole recipes that feel like home for boomers and Gen Xers

Tried-and-true one-pan dinners from back in the day.

casserole, casseroles, casserole recipe, casserole recipes, gen x, boomers
Image via Reddit/MyDogGoldi

Vintage casserole recipes from Gen X and boomer childhoods.

Childhood dishes can take you straight back to your seat at the family dinner table. Comfort meals that were served there are uber nostalgic. And there is one dish represents the epitome of Gen X and baby boomer childhoods: casseroles.

These one-dish wonders were loaded with flavor and baked to perfection. Pulled straight from the oven to the dinner table, casseroles filled the house with the smell of unique home-cooked recipes.

And while most of us are eating casseroles today at Thanksgiving, Gen Xers and boomers grew up eating casseroles on the reg.

Here are 15 old-school casserole recipes that Redditors grew up eating, which are just as yummy today:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Chicken casseroles

Fancy Fast Chicken casserole

"Fancy Fast Chicken is delicious and so simple. Line up chicken breasts in a casserole dish. Dump uncooked stuffing over top the chicken breasts. Pour Cream of Mushroom (Onion or chicken works too) and incorporate it into the stuffing. Top with cheese of your choice, and fried onions if you're inclined. Bake at 350 for 45min or until chicken is thoroughly cooked." - Applepoisoneer

Chicken Curry Divan casserole

"My favorite is Chicken Curry Divan. A friend made it for me in college 40 years ago and it is a favorite to this day. Never disappoints. Many people have asked me for the recipe over the years. My best friends kids now that they are grown have each approached me for it.

1 1/2 lbs chicken breast tenders cooked and cut into bite sized pieces
3 cups broccoli in bite sized pieces
2 cans Cream of Chicken soup
1 cup mayonnaise (must be Mayo)
2 tsp curry
Juice of 1 lemon
Shredded sharp cheddar (use the amount you like o like a nice even cover of the top)
3/4 cup crushed Ritz crackers
3 tbsp melted butter
In 9x13” baking pan layer chicken then broccoli.

Mix the soup, Mayo, lemon juice and curry together well, pour over chicken broccoli mixture evenly and smooth out. Sprinkle cheese over top evenly. Crush crackers fine, mix in melted butter well and sprinkle evenly over top. Cook at 375° for 25-30 minutes until bubbly and top brown. Serve with rice." - karinchup

Chicken and Rice casserole

"This baked rice & cheese casserole has become a staple in our house! It’s great as a side dish, or I’ll add rotisserie chicken and serve it as a main dish." - anchovypepperonitoni

Chicken & Dumplings casserole

"The secret of this is not to stir anything. That's what makes your dumplings. When you dish it out, you have your dumplings on top.
2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded; 2 cups chicken broth; 1/2 stick of butter; 2 cups Bisquick mix; 2 cups whole milk; 1 can cream of chicken soup; 1/2 medium onion, minced; 1 cup frozen peas; 3 tsp chicken Better Than Bouillon; 1/2 tsp dried sage; 1 tsp black pepper; 1/2 tsp salt.

(1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees
(2) Layer 1 - In 9x13 casserole dish, melt 1/2 stick of butter. Spread shredded chicken over butter. Sprinkle black pepper and dried sage over this layer. Do not stir.
(3) Layer 2 - Sprinkle minced onions and peas over chicken
(4) Layer 3 - In small bowl, mix milk and Bisquick. Slowly pour all over chicken. Do not stir.
(5) Layer 4 - In medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups of chicken broth, chicken bouillon, and soup. Once blended, slowly pour over the Bisquick layer. Do not stir.
(6) Bake casserole for 30-40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown." - Superb_Yak7074

Chicken broccoli casserole

"I made chicken broccoli casserole last week and that's a favorite here. This is pretty close to how I do it." - gimmethelulz

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Potato casseroles

Funeral Potatoes

"The unfortunately named, funeral potatoes!" - IRLperson

Tater Tot casserole

"Tater tot casserole. My mom made this at least once a week when I was growing up, but she added a quart of green beans to make it a meal. If you brown your ground beef in a good size cast iron skillet, you only dirty up one pan to make it!" - hcynthia1234, upperwareParTAY

Breakfast casserole

"I’m making a breakfast casserole this morning for brunch later—a bag of frozen hash brown potatoes thawed, a pound of sausage sauteed with peppers and onions, a brick of cheese grated, eight eggs beaten with a bit of milk and cream and some salt and pepper. Layer in a casserole, ending with cheese. Bake around an hour at 375." - CWrend

Hamburger pie casserole

"One of my childhood favorites. Did not add vegetables or cheese though. This was an end of the month struggle meal that everyone loved." - DarnHeather

Shepherd's pie casserole

"Shepherd's pie : brown 1.5 lbs ground beef with half a chopped onion, salt and pepper, drain it and then spread into a 13x9 and stir a can of cream of mushroom soup into it. Spread a drained family size can of corn on top, use a container of prepared mashed potatoes for the top layer. Bake for a half hour at 350." - ExplanationLucky1143

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Noodle casseroles

Tuna casserole

"Love my mom's tuna noodle casserole: 1 bag broad egg noodles, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 2 cans tuna, 1 cup frozen corn or 1 can kernel corn, 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs, 1 tbsp celery salt
Cook noodles per package directions, drain, then place in a 13x9 casserole dish. Mix in cream of mushroom soup, tuna, corn, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, and celery salt. Top the casserole with the remaining cheese and bread crumbs. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until done enough for you." - Pinkleton

Mock Stroganoff casserole

"Mock stroganoff - brown 1lb ground chuck. Mix in 8 oz sour cream and 1 can cream of mushroom. Add to 1 lb of cooked egg noodles. Season with black pepper. Extras - fresh mushrooms and/or onion cooked with the beef. Any precooked veggies of your choice, peas or broccoli work well. Splash of Worcestershire, soy sauce, or fish sauce. Garlic or onion powder. Parsley, thyme, or cilantro." - Nathan_Saul

Cabbage noodle casserole

"I have a quick cabbage and noodles that uses bagged cole slaw. Cook a bag of noodles. Put aside. Cut up a lb of bacon and a med onion. Cook in pan until bacon is slightly fried and onions are clear. Add cabbage(without carrots) let sit 10 min or so. Add to noodles. It's so easy." - conjas11

@allrecipes

Thanksgiving prep class is now in session! 🍂🧑‍🏫 If there's one thing you need to nail on the big day (other than the turkey, of course), it's Green Bean Casserole. This recipe tastes just like the one your grandmother used to make, if not even better! 😋 Continue reading or click the link in the @allrecipes bio to get the full recipe. Ingredients: 2 (15-ounce) cans cut green beans, drained 1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup ¾ cup milk 1 (2.8-ounce) can French fried onions salt and ground black pepper to taste Directions: Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix green beans, condensed cream of mushroom soup, milk, and 1/2 of the fried onions in a 1.5-quart casserole dish. Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle remaining onions on top and return to the oven for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let rest for a few minutes before serving. 🧑‍🍳: Nicole #thanksgiving #greenbeancasserole #greenbeans #thanksgivingsides

Vegetable casseroles

Green bean casserole

"This is the best green bean casserole recipe, it does use the canned onions but you make your own cream of mushroom and it's soooo good. I've made it on random weekends, it's not just a Thanksgiving food. I don't know much about older foods, I just really wanted to share that recipe."

Corn casserole

"Our family Corn custard doesn't have crackers but we double the recipe and there's never any left over. 2 eggs, 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk, 1/2 flour, 2 T soft butter, 1 tsp sugar, 1 can of creamed corn, 1 can of whole corn. Mix all together and bake in a 8x8 about 45 min at 350. Gotta have that!" - Psychological_Bat890

From Your Site Articles
casserole
JoyCulture
Mental Health

Expert on high-intelligence shares 9 'unspoken' signs someone might be a genius

"These are not flaws. These are just clues into how your mind actually works."

intelligence, genius, smart, mental health, people
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

man holding his chin facing a laptop computer.

To quote the great poet Bret Michaels of the glam band Poison, "Every rose has its thorn." In other words, for those who don't speak '80s hair-metal, there are downsides to even the most obviously positive situations and/or personality traits.

Being intelligent is often regarded as one of the most important characteristics a person can have. After all, one might imagine that the smarter you are, the easier life will be. This isn't always the case. Much like how having a sense of humor often carries a sadness with it, being highly intelligent has its downsides. But once one recognizes those potential roadblocks, they can often be overcome.

Katarina Esko, a "coach" for the "highly intelligent," has quite the following on social media regarding how one can recognize and manage their intelligence. In a two-part series on subtle signs of highly intelligent people, she breaks down nine traits an ultra-intelligent person might have.

(Note: While Esko defines herself an "executive coach," she is not a medically licensed professional or trained psychologist per her Disclaimer.)

She notes that there are sometimes challenges for the highly gifted. "They don't understand what's going on because they have forgotten their high intelligence." But once these issues are understood, they can be positively redirected. She states very clearly, "These are not flaws. These are just clues into how your mind actually works."

"Being misunderstood because you process things so fast"

Esko shares that this has been one of the biggest hurdles for her to get over on a personal level. "No matter how clearly you communicate something, it seems like other people just don't understand what you're thinking and your train of thought."

She claims that it's not so much about the intelligent person's inability to communicate. She says that instead, "It's about you skipping so many steps that other people are just not able to process the way you process."

Because the highly intelligent person is accustomed to understanding a concept so quickly, they forget sometimes that others need to catch up. "I always wondered 'why are people so slow? Why are they wasting time?'"

She says once she realized that others don't make connections or see patterns the way she does, she changed her approach. "I started to explain my train of thought, giving more steps to how I think about things."

"Curiosity"

The highly intelligent, Esko says, are often "extremely curious" about a lot of things. Healthline backs this claim up in their 2022 article, "11 Signs of Intelligence Proving There’s More Than One Way to Be a Genius." Because one might carry around a plethora of information, this leads neural pathways to seek out even more information. Some might call it a rabbit hole of constant learning.

"You have a lot of knowledge and a lot of information from a variety of fields in life." She notes they might have a lot of information because they have the curiosity. It's a chicken/egg situation. Are you curious because you're already intelligent, or does the intelligence lead to more curiosity? Either way, she says, curiosity "is a sign of you needing a lot of intellectual stimulation."

"Recognizing patterns"

According to Esko, this is another big sign of being extremely gifted, and it's actually pretty cool. In a separate video entitled "Highly intelligent people are having conversations telepathically." Esko describes the feeling two extremely smart people tend to have when they're conversing: "You keep skipping so many steps and you feel like every other sentence that comes out of your mouth is like 'yeah I got it!'" She adds, "When you're able to recognize those patterns, you are very quick to come to the conclusion of where the other person is going. So before they're getting to the point, you're already replying to something not even said yet."

She does warn how confusing this can be for people who don't process information as quickly and/or recognize patterns. "They don't really understand that half of the conversation is happening telepathically, so to speak."

This can also lead to having a tendency to "cut others off" when they're speaking because one might see where it's going before they even do. As long as the highly intelligent person is aware that they may be a few steps ahead, they can usually adjust accordingly.

intelligence, genius, pattern recognition, mental health. mind Mind on overdrive GIF by Jef Caine

"Excellent memory"

The highly intelligent, unsurprisingly, often have an ability to remember things, people, and events in great detail.

Esko notes how much this might help when problem-solving. She claims that while an intelligent person "retains a lot of information," they use it all when they're solving problems. "Everything they remember from throughout their lives (is used) to solve these complex problems. This often leads to unique solutions that other people just don't seem to see."

"Thinking all the time"

Overthinkers out there, stand up. She shares, "You've probably noticed that you can't 'not' think. That your mind is constantly thinking about everything and 17 things at the same time."

Leon F Seltzer PhD backs this up in a 2021 article in Psychology Today. "High-IQ people tend to overthink or over-analyze things. They can avoid taking action until it's too late, and so they miss out on time-limited opportunities."

Esko adds that this can also lead to depression or anxiety. "Sometimes, if you're not thinking of something entertaining enough, your brain comes up with thoughts…which can lead to anxious or depressive thoughts."

In terms of causation, this gets very interesting, as she theorizes that it's not that highly intelligent people have anxiety. Rather, "it's a lack of intellectual stimulation."

"Overthinking which (leads to) problem solving"

A highly intelligent mind loves to problem-solve, Esko claims. "You are running 17 different simulations on what could go wrong, how things could end up, and how we could optimize things better."

She warns that, in her opinion, if we overthink too much, even with the hopes of optimizing the solution to a problem, you could "end up optimizing yourself out of the equation."

"High emotional awareness"

Not only is it said that highly intelligent people can have extremely intense emotions for themselves, they are often very intuitive when it comes to picking up on other people's intense emotions.

In an article by writer Saundra Montijo and medically reviewed by Lori Lawrenz, PsyD for Psych Central, it's stated: "High levels of empathy can make them (highly intelligent people) sense and feel the feelings of those around them, including others’ anxiety or stress."

Esko also notes, "This can be very overwhelming when you're walking into a room and get the vibe and start to see what kind of different emotions are going on. This can be extremely draining."

Take a beat and try to differentiate your own feelings from those of others. Empathy is a good thing, but not at the expense of your own mental health.

"Boredom that feels suffocating"

intelligence, genius, mental health, boredom, thinking Bored Sabrina at her desk. Giphy GIF by G. Klampfer Elektroanlagen GmbH

Esko suggests, ""When your mind is not stimulated, you're not just bored. You are slowly dying inside." She says this last part with a smile, but her point is not lost."

However, there is some pushback on this notion. In contributing CNBC writer Tom Popomaronis's 2019 piece, he notes that many studies have concluded that those with high IQs are less easily bored. "The data found that those with a high IQ got bored less easily, leading them to be less active and spend more time engaged in thought" (The whole article is entitled "Lazy people are likely to be smarter, more successful, and better employees. Who knew?" This could give some people hope.)

"Constant inner dialogue"

This has been discussed in previous Upworthy articles, and it turns out "self-talk" could actually be a sign of the extremely intellectually gifted. Esko further explains, "You're not just thinking. You are having a conversation with yourself. You're analyzing things, you're questioning things, you're reflecting on things."

When used properly, this kind of self-talk can help people process information as it comes in quickly.

While Ekso has certainly made some points, take these intelligence markers with a grain of salt and engage in further research if you'd like to know more. Understanding ourselves better is always a worthy effort, and noticing signs of high intelligence in yourself and others can lead to improved emotional intelligence overall.

From Your Site Articles
intelligence
Mental HealthHealth
Pets

Woman's cat sings duets with her, which sounds totally fake until you hear him 'sing'

Born to be a crooner, forced to be a cat.

cat, pets, singing, viral videos, musical cat
Screenshots courtesy of @rrradk/TikTok

Leo and Rosh make a lovely musical duo.

Everyone thinks their pets are extraordinary, but some people genuinely have cats, dogs, birds, or other animals that stand out from the rest. Dogs that dance. A cockatiel that won't stop singing "September." And now, a cat that loves singing with his owner.

Cats can't really sing, of course. Or can they? This fluffy little feline named Leo might seriously get you wondering. It's not like Leo can sing actual words—it's all meows—but he sure appears to be dueting with his owner, and with some pretty impressive accuracy.

Leo's owner, Rosh, has shared multiple videos of him joining her for a song while they're cuddled up together, and it's something you really just have to see. Here they are singing "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin:

@rrradk

Replying to @Silvia Amado he got a bit distracted but he likes this song indeed! #cat #fyp #duet #foryou

"I’m sorry I know this sounds insane but he is actually singing notes and words," wrote one person. It really does sound like that sometimes, doesn't it? Especially on the "Now I'm in a whole new world" line. It literally sounded like he started singing "Now I'm in" in perfect pitch.

Check out Leo singing "Fly Me to the Moon" with Rosh.

@rrradk

Replying to @Alli O'Malley I forgot the lyrics this time but he carried the performance again #fyp #cat #foryou

Leo seems to come up to Rosh to sing these duets, even answering the question of whether he wants to sing with an affirmative "meow." (Which, of course, could just as easily be a "no" as a "yes," but as we all know, you can't make a cat do something they don't want to do, so clearly he's on board.)

Here he comes up and joins Rosh for a little Carpenters' "Close to You."

@rrradk

Replying to @smolsevensadie this one’s a bit longer but I wanted to show that he literally comes without me forcing him to. Also some mid-song dissociation lol #fyp #cat #foryou #duet

People are understandably impressed with Leo's musical prowess (or meowess?) and enamored with his lovable energy. Even just having a cat this cuddly and communicative makes Rosh a lucky pet owner, but having a duet partner is next level.

"I like that he holds his notes!! Bravoooo he is perfection 😭😭😭💕💕💕"

"Ngl at first I thought he just started meowing when you finished talking but the way he started to drag out the meows and even change them a little bit to match the words is so awesome."

"Give him a Grammy immediately."

Can cat's really sing or speak or mimic human sounds? Well, kind of.

- YouTube youtu.be

"Cats can imitate nuances in their owners' voices, such as melody patterns, in order to be able to communicate better," Susanne Schötz, reader in Phonetics at Lund University's Centre for Languages and Literature in Sweden, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. She explained that cats have a wide variety of sounds they make, and each cat has a unique voice that is influenced by its breed and whether it's male or female.

Schötz shared that she can tell what her cat is trying to communicate by the intonations of her meows: "If my cat meows with a melody which ends on an upward note when she is sitting by her bowl, it means without doubt that she wants food. If she is sitting in a cage at the vets, the meowing is more monotonous and goes down at the end. That means she is worried and wants to be released."

Is Leo trying to say something specific with his "singing"? Is he just filling in the silence with his voice? Or is he really trying to make music with Rosh? It's hard to say. But whether he's truly musical or just very, very communicative, people are loving watching him and Rosh crooning together.

You can follow them both on TikTok here.

From Your Site Articles
pets
PetsJoy
Trending Stories