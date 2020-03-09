Voice recordings of ex-slaves offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history
When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While there are no former slaves living today, there are people living who knew ex-slaves first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the enslavement of black people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence—so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with ex-slaves.
Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts from former slaves housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
ABC News' Nightline with Ted Koppel aired a segment in 1999 in which we can hear the first-person accounts of freed slaves taken from interviews conducted in the 1930s and 40s (also housed in the Library of Congress). They include the voice of a man named Fountain Hughes, who was born into slavery in 1848 and whose grandfather had "belonged to" Thomas Jefferson.
As Koppel says in the segment, "The results of these digitally enhanced recordings are arresting, almost unbelievable. The idea of hearing the voices of actual slaves from the plantations of the Old South is as powerful—as startling, really—as if you could hear Abraham Lincoln or Robert E. Lee speak."
Indeed, hearing former slaves share their experiences of being bought and sold like cattle, sleeping on bare pallets, and witnessing whippings for insubordination is a heartbreaking reminder of how close we are to this ugly chapter of our history. The segment is well worth ten minutes to watch:
- This teacher's viral door decoration highlights a gut-wrenching truth ... ›
- Still think the Civil War wasn't fought over slavery? The Confederate ... ›
- A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave ... ›