Joy

Vet tech hilariously reenacts how different dog breeds react to nail clippings

Dog owners in the comments are rolling over the accuracy.

dog breed behaviors
@ktbergeron/TikTok

Viral TikTok shows how different dog breeds act when it's nail trim time.

All dogs are different, but specific breeds have unique tendencies that are recognizable to people who know dogs. And few people know dogs as well as veterinarians, vet techs and dog groomers. Vets are animal experts, of course, but many people take their dogs to get cleaned and primped far more frequently than they take them in for health checkups, so groomers see a huge range of dog breeds on a regular basis.

Basically, if you want to know about typical dog breed behavior, look to the people who trim their claws, whether they work at an animal clinic or the PetSmart grooming salon.

A TikTok video from @ktbergeron shows what appears to be two vet techs doing a reenactment of how different dog breeds respond to having their nails clipped, and it's hilariously spot-on.

By "reenactment," I mean full-on, "human on the grooming table on all fours acting like a dog." It's truly something to behold—and especially fun if you've actually owned one of these dog breeds.

First comes the Pug, who goes feral, writhing on its back as the tech tries to get hold of its paw. Next, the anxious Chihuahua, who doesn't want anyone to come near her. Third, the friendly Pit Bull whose tail wags so forcefully its paw can't stay still. Then comes the Golden Retriever, who obliges but with some seriously trepidatious side-eye. And finally, the Beagle, who…well, that one you just have to hear.

Watch:

@ktbergeron

What #breed do you have?😜 #veterinarian #vettechlife #veterinary #arkanimalhospital #nailclipping

People in the comments are rolling over the accuracy.

"The biblically accurate beagle howl 😭😭😭😭😭."

"LMAOOO why is the pug one so accurate 😭😂."

"The golden retriever side eye is so relatable."

"Beagles really come with their own sound effects."

"Tengo un chihuahua, un pug y una beagle y SUPER CONFIRMO 😭😂"

Commenters were also clamoring for them to do other breeds, with many people specifically requesting she do a Husky. The other big request was that the tech be given an Oscar for her performance.

What a fun way to kill some downtime at work. It sounds like everyone agrees a Part Two is in order as well. Perhaps a Jack Russell Terrier and a Shih Tzu next, please?

dogs
Family

Mom's video on why parents should give their kids adult names, not baby names, has parents debating

Over 11 million people have watched the video.

via rubyyvillarreal/TikTok and Adele Morris/Pixabay

Parents are debating over whether to give children "adult" or "baby" names.

The names we choose to give our children can significantly impact their lives. Multiple studies from across the globe have found that a person’s name can influence their employment, social and economic outcomes.

Unfortunately, humans make snap judgments about one another, and having an unusual name can lead people to make unflattering assumptions. “We’re hardwired to try to figure out in a heartbeat whether or not we want to trust somebody, whether we want to run from somebody,” Northwestern University researcher David Figlio said, according to Live Science.

However, an increasing number of parents are giving their children non-traditional names to help them stand out. “Parents are trying to be original, almost branding their kids in an era where names are viewed on the same level as Twitter handles or a website URL,” writer Sabrina Rogers-Anderson said.

Ruby, a mother on TikTok, took a hard stance on parents giving their children names that sound childish in a post that’s received over 11 million views. Ruby says she named her kids as “adults, not babies” hoping they would never “outgrow” their names.

@rubyyvillarreal

#stitch with @nikkiruble love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesnt mean they will perfer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options 🤷🏻‍♀️ #nicknames #babynames #babytok #adultnames #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #momtok #momlife #babynames #babyname

“The whole concept when I was trying to look for a name and choose a name for her is I did not want her to outgrow her name,” she said in the viral video. “I wanted the name to fit her as a baby, as a toddler, as a child, and into adulthood. So, it's like I really am happy with what I ended up with naming her and it just fits her so well.”

She captioned the video, “love having nicknames as they are younger and it doesn’t mean they will prefer it over their name as they get older. Just gives them options.”

People in the comments responded with modern names they think that kids will outgrow.

"My name is Koazy and I’m here for a job interview," Stalker joked. "Hello sir, I am Bluey Mason Garrison! I was called in for a job interview last Tuesday," Pastel Purr added.

"I can’t imagine knowing [a] 30-year-old named Emma or Posie," Mikey wrote.

However, a lot of people commented that names that seem like they’ll be outgrown will sound fine in the future when those names are popular with the new generation. “Kids grow up with their generation having their own names on trend. They will be normal adult names when they are grown,” Kerry wrote.

“Names grow with the generation,” Lauren added. “The name Dennis sounded like a baby name once too. Names grow up just like generations.”

@rubyyvillarreal

Replying to @19eighty_5 my kids name and the process 😬 #babynames #nicknames #babytok #adultnames #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #pregnancytiktok #toddlersoftiktok #babyname #babyfever

In a follow-up video, Ruby shared the names she gave her children. Her girl is named Karla Esmerelda and her boy is called Deluca.

“I just really liked how simple, how bold, and strong that the name by itself just really kind of is. Doing some research names with the letter K tend to be like very bold and powerful names, so I really wanted it with a K and not with a C,” she said.

She named her son Deluca, after a doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She said she chose the name because there was nothing to connect it to, and it sounded “nice.”







parents
Democracy

New congressman drops truth bomb about fellow politicians on his 100th day in office

"Most of the really angry voices in Congress are totally faking it."

Rep. Jeff Jackson/Twitter

Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., shared a video about what he's learned in his first few months in Congress.

Politics has never been free of outrage and fearmongering, but only in recent decades have those base methods of drumming up support been shoved in our faces 24/7. Unfortunately, politicians know that fueling rage and fear gets them attention, which in turn gets them valuable media coverage, and some are shameless about capitalizing on it.

It's how random members of Congress from tiny rural districts gain massive national name recognition while hundreds of non-inflammatory, non-extremist, non-outrage-baity lawmakers quietly go about the business of governance with few Americans able to pick them out of a lineup.

Outrage-fueled notoriety is what prompted Rep. Jeff Jackson, Democrat of North Carolina—most likely a legislator you've never heard of—to make a video on his 100th day in Congress, where he shared something he's learned about his fellow elected leaders.

Family

Women are cheering on a mom who left her husband after he refused to clean the house for 6 days

Her video highlights a big problem women face.

via @5kids5catssomedogstoo/TikTok

Lynalice Bandy shares what her home looks like after working six 10-hour days and getting no help from her husband.

A viral TikTok video highlights an extreme version of inequality that many wives and mothers in heterosexual relationships face. However, the mom in this story hit her limit and won’t deal with it anymore.

Lynalice Bandy, who goes by @5kids5catssomedogstoo on TikTok, posted a video that showed her home looking like a disaster after she worked six 10-hour days straight while her husband did nothing to help.

Her time-lapse video shows every room in the house completely trashed, with toys, food and laundry scattered everywhere. "Shampoo on the carpets in the girls' room, nail polish all over Nugget covers, hair, and carpet. Scissors were used to cut hair, the down comforter, the mattress cover, and two Nugget covers," wrote the mom.

women

Dog's best friend is his 'crazy uncle' and their hijinks keep their family entertained

These two even wear matching outfits just to double the fun.

The Dodo|YouTube

Dog is best friends with his uncle, and their playtime is hilarious.

People get dogs for companionship. We've all heard the old trope that dogs are man's best friend, and typically that means best friends with their designated human. You know, the one who feeds them, pays their vet bills and provides them with shelter. It would make sense that the ones they live with are their default favorite human.

Unless you're a pit bull named Einstein. This short, stout, wide-smiling dog only has eyes for his uncle who likes to stop by the house Einstein shares with his uncle's sister to rile the dog up. Of course, the dog doesn't mind Uncle Hans' encouraging shenanigans. The two have formed a special bond through their play. Hans even gets down on Einstein's level and plays tug-of-war with the dog. Yes, he (the human) puts the stick in his mouth, too. How else would tug-of-war work?

funny dog videos
Joy

Mom shares hilarious video showing why spaghetti night falls on Dad's night to give baths

Poor dad looks defeated.

Taylor Bunton|TikTok

Dad is not amused with spaghetti dinner on his night to bathe the baby.

Bath time is either a parent's favorite time of the night or their most despised. The shift in perspective usually depends on the child, whether it be age or attitude. Baths are supposed to be relaxing for kids in preparation for bed, but for some kids, bath time just winds them up and you debate pouring the entire bag of sleepytime Epsom salt in the tub.

But no matter your child's personality, the smaller the child, the messier the clean-up and the more you have to do as the one giving the bath. To top it off, babies in bathtubs are slippery, so cleaning off your tiny chubby-cheeked clone can get even more interesting. These little inconvenient factors can sometimes cause parents to come up with creative ways to get out of messy bath times—like only cooking messy dinners when it's your partner's turn to wash the munchkin.

That's exactly what one mom does, and her husband looks absolutely defeated in the most relatable way possible.

parenting
Family

Mother whose three daughters are CEOs and a doctor shares her one 'unpopular' parenting rule

Did she go too far?

via Wikimedia Commons

Author, educator and mother Esther Wojcicki.

Esther Wojcicki has earned the right to tell people how to raise their kids. She’s an educator, journalist and bestselling author of "How to Raise Successful People" who has raised three daughters—two are CEOs and the other a doctor.

Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, Anne Wojcicki is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe and Dr. Janet Wojcicki is an anthropologist and epidemiologist who works on HIV progression and obesity risk in children.

In "How to Raise Successful People" Esther Wojcicki says the secret to success is the result of “TRICK”: trust, respect, independence, collaboration and kindness. In a new article she wrote for NBC Chicago, she boiled that down to one rule, “Don't do anything for your kids that they can do for themselves.”

parenting
