Joy

Cool new video explains the mystery of where the huge variety of dog breeds came from

The global history of man's best friend is fascinating.

Dog breeds around the world
BioArk/YouTube

Where did each dog breed come from?

No other mammal is as varied in size, shape, color and features as domestic dogs. If you put a Chihuahua and a Puli in front of an alien, they would never guess they were the same kind of animal. Seriously, how can a Dachshund, a Poodle and a Samoyed all be the same species?

Some dog breed origins are somewhat discernible by the location clues in their names, such as Newfoundlands, Labrador Retrievers, Alaskan Malamutes and Great Danes. Other names have recognizable regional language roots, like the Shih Tzu and Shiba Inu. We associate Poodles with the French and Huskies with the Arctic, but there are over 450 dog breeds the world over. Where did they all come from?

It could take hours to explore the vast history of dog breeds, but a video from BioArk offers a fascinating and entertaining overview in less than 20 minutes.

The story of domesticated dogs began more than 23,000 years ago when nomadic peoples started giving wolves table scraps. Since then, dogs have evolved alongside humans as our loyal companions, hunting helpers and protectors, but most modern dog breeds bear little resemblance to their wolf ancestors.

Some evolutionary change and adaptation are to be expected over thousands of years, of course, but that doesn't explain the enormous variety in dog breeds in a relatively short period of time. While dog breeds originated on basically every continent, a good percentage of the dogs we know today came from what's known as the Victorian Explosion, when intentional dog breeding intensified and expanded in the British Isles in the 19th century. Even so, as the video explains, each dog breed's unique history almost acts like a microcosm of the history of the culture it came from.

Check out BioArk's "Where Every Dog Breed Came From" for the full overview:

dogs
Joy

Meet the 11 outstanding nonprofits that took home this year’s Classy Awards

Each organization has gone above and beyond to make our world a better place.

All images provided by the Classy Awards, used with permission

Give these organizations all the awards

Since 2009, the Classy Awards have celebrated nonprofits for their unique approaches to making our world a better place for everyone. Winners are given a platform to amplify their cause and showcase the positive impact of their programs.

This year, we are proud to announce that the Classy Awards have partnered with Upworthy, and we are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the 2023 winners.

From championing gender equality, to massively reducing food waste, to providing trade-based skills training to the neurodivergent community, each organization has made an incredible contribution to the betterment of our world.

Collectively through their efforts, nearly 1.5 million people and animals were served across 34 countries worldwide last year alone. That’s a win in itself.

Check out the 11 winners for 2023 below:


​412 Food Rescue

1/11

In an effort to address the growing concern of food waste, hunger, and environmental sustainability, 412 Food Rescue uses an innovative app to match volunteers, aka Food Heroes, with other organizations that might have a surplus of perfectly good but unsellable food that would otherwise be wasted and redirect it to people who need it.

Food Heroes has redirected 137 million pounds of edible food from landfills to the people who need it most.

best of humanity
Joy

Cat owner put a first person camera on their collar and accidentally filled the world with delight

Mr. Kitters' point of view is highly entertaining.

@mr.kitters.the.cat/TikTok

We get to see the world through Mr. Kitters' eyes.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a cat? To watch the world from less than a foot off the ground, seeing and hearing things humans completely miss, staring out the window for hours while contemplating one of your nine lives?

Well, thanks to one person, we need wonder no more—at least about what-they're-seeing part.

The TikTok channel Mr. Kitters the Cat (@mr.kitters.the.cat) gives us a cat's-eye view of the world with a camera attached to Mr. Kitters' collar. And the result is an utterly delightful POV experience that takes us through the daily adventuring of the frisky feline as he wanders the yard.

cats
Pop Culture

Woman who went from a size 18 to a size 6 gets candid about her newfound 'skinny privilege'

"When I speak, people tend to listen more."

@megmackenzies/TikTok

“Skinny privilege is a thing, and even I find myself taking advantage of it.”

There are many different types of social privilege. We most often talk about the privilege associated with class, race or sex, but the inherent advantages of being thin are certainly substantial as well.

Take a 3-second scroll through your social media platform of choice, and you’ll see the endless messages—both insidious and overt—that glorify thin and/or muscular bodies while shaming other body types. Having a body that is celebrated by society offers benefits like respectability, kindness and even better health care. That is thin privilege, aka skinny privilege, in a nutshell.

And if there’s any doubt as to whether or not this privilege exists, take it from those who have lost weight and were suddenly treated differently (read: better).
body image
Pop Culture

'Spider-verse' filmmakers were so wowed by a 14-yr-old's Lego trailer remake, they hired him

“It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world," producer Phil Miller told the New York Times.

LegoMe_TheOG/YouTube

Preston Mutanga's Lego trailer impressed the industry's top animators and he's only 14.

Marvel's 2018 animated feature film, "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse," was incredibly well-received by fans and critics alike, and its sequel, "Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" is being touted as just as good if not better.

The films follow a young teen, Miles Morales, as he discovers his superpowers and learns to wield them. But it has now been revealed that, behind the scenes of the new film, another young superhero was being discovered—a real kid with genuinely impressive 3D animation powers that even wowed some of the world's best animators.

At just 14 years old, Preston Mutanga recreated the trailer for "Across the Spider-verse" using Legos and shared his creation on social media in January of 2023. He tagged the producers of the film and wrote, "I recreated the entire Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer in LEGO!"

across the spider-verse
Pop Culture

77 percent of Gen Xers want to go back to the pre-internet days. Here are 9 things we miss.

Gen X wants to go back more than anyone.

via - NFT CAR GIRL -/Pexels

A box full of casette tapes.

A new Harris poll reported by Fast Company found that older Millennials and Gen Xers are the age group that would most like to return to a time before the internet and smartphones. Seventy-seven percent of Americans aged 35 to 54 wanted to return to the pre-internet era compared to 63% of those aged 18 to 34 and 60% of those over 55.

What’s interesting about the poll was that regardless of age, more people wanted to return to a simpler time when we weren’t connected 24/7. It’s like we ran headfirst into a technological revolution without considering whether we should. Now, we have some regrets.

That’s why it’s not shocking that multiple scientific studies had found that today’s mental health crisis just happens to coincide with the adoption of smartphone technology.

gen x
Pop Culture

DIY newbie is making other 'YouTube University' contractors feel less alone in viral series

If Alex can do it, then anyone can, right?

Photo by Jessica Delp on Unsplash

DIY newbie is going viral and making others want to try it.

Do-it-yourself shows like "Fixer Upper," "Flip or Flop" and "Good Bones" have everyone wanting to try their hand at fixing up their own house. The only difference is the people on the shows have accumulated experience, have contractors doing most of the work and have lenders bankrolling their expenditures for the camera.

Your average person is flying nearly solo, likely with a reluctant relative desperately trying to keep expectations realistic. Alex D'Alessio is one of those average people with a reluctant relative—in this case, his spouse. The amateur handyman runs the TikTok page Real Life Renovations and has been going viral on social media as he attempts to remodel his townhouse in the most relatable way possible, full of mistakes and do-overs.

There's no perfect transition with D'Alessio and the projects he's working on. He learns most things from YouTube, which has been dubbed "YouTube University" by him and those that use the platform to learn new skills. (I was once a student myself, learning how to dismantle and clean out a lawnmower carburetor. You can learn just about anything on the site if you're brave enough.)

diy home improvement
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

@couture.to.the.max and @hunter_prosper (via Upworthy/Instagram), @CatWorkers/Instagram

This week's list brings us uniquely talented people and creatures, from a 6-year-old fashion design prodigy to a cat crafting pawttery.

Hey all! Time for another Upworthy roundup of joy!

We've got a plethora of talent in this week's 10 things, from singing South African firefighters to 6-year-old fashion designers to the world's fastest Rubik's Cube solver. We've even got a cat making pottery, for goodness sake. What could be better?

When you need a break from the heavy headlines and media melee, Upworthy's got you covered. Dive into these fun finds from this week and get your smile on!

uplifting
