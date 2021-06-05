The 10 happiest things we saw this week
Every day, people are being amazing in large and small ways. When headlines get you down, you need a little boost of humanity's awesomeness to remind you that things aren't as bleak as they can seem. Here are 10 of this week's best examples of people being awesome.
1. Felix Gretarsson, the man who received the world's first full double arm and shoulder transplant, is making incredible progress.
Doctors expected might have feeling near his elbows after a year. It's been less than six months, and he's already able to move his bicep voluntarily and has feeling as far down as his forearms. Read his amazing story here.
2. Rudy Willingham is making the world a little more delightful with perfectly placed stickers and paper cutouts.
How fun is this?
3. Sarah Cunningham shares how she started giving #FreeMomHugs to people in the LGBTQIA+ community and launched a movement.
Many LGBTQIA+ people aren't embraced by their families when they come out. Sarah Cunningham's warm heart offers a beacon of love and hope for Pride month.
4. An anonymous donor whose great-grandfather enslaved people gave a six-figure inheritance to a Black-led nonprofit.
The grad student got a big inheritance on their 25th birthday, and when they found out how the family's wealth was built, they decided to do something about it. Read the whole story here.
5. This dad's unbridled joy—and impressive acrobatics— at his kid's graduation.
Everyone needs a cheerleader with this much enthusiasm in their lives.
6. A 17-year-old yeeted a mama bear off a wall in her backyard with her bare hands.
The "Oh No" soundtrack and the fact that no parties were seriously harmed make this absolutely wild story a happy one. (But yes, don't try this at home, kids.)
My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!) #ohno #badass #brave #fight #bear
7. A reporter was doing a story on animal shelters and got adopted by the sweetest doggo ever.
How could anyone say no to this? Is there a heart melting emoji?
A reporter was doing a story about dogs in the shelter — when this good boy came up and hugged him — and wouldn’t l… https://t.co/qqeeBqWTYb— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1622829094.0
8. Speaking of dogs, Tornado the service dog is making a huge difference in this 5-year-old autistic boy's life—and his mother's.
Dogs really can be incredible friends to humans.
9. When a neighbor sees a need and steps up to meet it unasked, a community thrives.
This neighbor saw kids playing volleyball without a net in an empty lot. So he brought out a net and the neighborhood kids all pitched in to get it set up. Caring community at its best.
10. Doorbell camera captures kids returning a wallet they found in someone's driveway.
"I'm just going to put it over here so no one takes any money." Honesty. Integrity. Helpfulness. Someone has taught these kids so well!
Kids raised the right way, Bravo! 😁👏 https://t.co/9LObLQhXtu— Fred Schultz (@Fred Schultz)1622737886.0
Good things are happening everywhere, all the time—we just need to look for them. Hope this happiness round-up helps you end the week on a positive note!
