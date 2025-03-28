People share subtle, tell-tale signs that someone's genuinely a good person
The "shopping cart theory" still lives.
The world is filled with genuinely good people who care about their fellow human beings and always try to do the kind or honorable thing. Unfortunately, there are also some charlatans out there who may try to convince people they are good when they're not. Grifters, con men, and narcissists can pretend to be kind, loving, or scrupulous, but it's all in service of some selfish motive. So how can you tell the difference?
It's not always clear, especially at first, but there are some subtle indicators that a person's virtues are real and sincere. People shared the tell-tale signs that tell them a person is genuinely good, and it's a helpful list to run through if you find yourself questioning someone's true character.
from AskReddit
They can admit weakness and apologize
"They’re willing to admit when they were wrong or when they don’t know something."
"They authentically apologize when they are wrong or when they make a mistake without anyone asking them to. They can let go of ego for the sake of what is right. On the opposite side of the same coin, they have a forgiving nature."
"They hold themselves accountable for their actions. They apologize and try to make amends. Are willing to learn from their mistakes and misconceptions."
They do the right thing when it's not convenient
"One of my favorite sayings is 'Principles only mean something if you stand up for them when it’s inconvenient.' When people stand up for what’s right at a time when it isn’t convenient, that’s a good person."
"A favorite of mine as well. I’ve always heard it as 'Values aren’t values until they cost you something.'"
"It's easy to be a good person when things are easy. A true good person will remain good when they are angry, or scared, etc. If your morals evaporate under stress, you don't actually have morals."
Going out of your way to be kind is a sign of a good person.
They're kind when they don't have to be
"They’re polite to people they have authority over."
"This is the one for me. Kind leaders are everything. Imagine if the leaders of the free world operated on this premise."
"They treat people that cannot do anything for them very well."
They speak well of others when they're not around to hear it
"Complimenting people behind their back."
"This is actually big. It’s super easy to gossip about someone behind their back but it’s always refreshing when people just have nice things to say about others even when they aren’t there."
"Or defending someone when someone is gossiping behind their back!"
They are selflessly and anonymously kind
"They do good things for others without expecting something in return."
"And may I add that they do it without advertising their good deed, nothing on the internet, news paper, discussion with friends. They do it quietly and humbly."
"They do something kind without telling anyone else about it."
They include those who might feel left out
"They fill you in / include you in an existing convo that you’ve just joined."
"They are the one in the group who stops and waits for you while you to tie your shoe or they hold the door as the rest of the group keeps moving."
"When you say something that immediately gets talked over by the rest of the group or wasn't heard, and they make it a point to stop and add on to/ask what you said."
They return shopping carts
"They always put their shopping carts away."
"Returning your shopping cart. There are no laws that say you have to, & there’s no rewards for doing it either, it’s purely an act of selflessness to benefit the people who have to work at the store & take care of the parking lots/carts."
"Shopping cart theory! Is it polite to return the cart? Does it ease the workload of a stranger? Yes! Are we punished if we don't? No! It's a great litmus test for social responsibility."
Are these diehard rules for what makes a good person? No. Are there other things that could be added to this list? Yes. Can animals always tell if a person is good? Maybe. (People were split on that one, mainly because if an animal was mistreated by someone they may naturally fear or dislike a person who looks like their abuser. No fault of the person themselves.) However, this list can give us some clues about people's character and maybe even help us take a look in the mirror and assess our own.