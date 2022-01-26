After a Los Angeles street musician had his drums stolen, Metallica stepped in to save the day
Anthony Eugene Sheriff, known to people across the Los Angeles area as Sheriff Drumman, had his life turned upside down last December when his truck and drum set were stolen at 4:30 a.m. outside his apartment in Hawthorne, California.
“When I got outside, I had a total panic attack,” Sheriff, 34, told the Los Angeles Times. “I fainted in front of my neighbors. I started screaming, I was calling for help like someone had shot me. It felt like the devastating news of a loved one being murdered.
“It means the world to me,” he said about his music. “Without drums, my life would have went a completely different way. There’s no other way to say it. It’s my therapy, it’s my fun, it’s my life.”
After his truck was stolen, Sheriff immediately took to social media to tell his followers to be on the lookout.
Sheriff’s truck and drums weren’t just for transportation and self-expression, they were his livelihood. He built a special rig in his truck’s flatbed so that he can play drums while being driven all over town. They also allowed him to easily set up and play at Los Angeles Rams' tailgate parties and in shopping centers.
Sheriff was "discovered" at a gas station and subsequently made an appearance on "The Steve Harvey Show."
"I went to a part in my life and I said 'You know what? These drums is keeping me going,'" he told Harvey. "I said, why have a gift being able to do something and not be able to make money from it?"
During the pandemic, Sheriff was playing up to six gigs a day, getting paid $300 a for an hour's gig.
The truck also had sentimental value. Sheriff spent six years building the rig, handcrafting the metal supports and eye-catching #SheriffDrumman sign that hovers above the makeshift stage.
A few days after his truck went missing, it was located near train tracks on Slauson Avenue. But unfortunately, his drum kit and the elaborate setup he created to play on the truck’s flatbed were gone. Sheriff started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the repairs he needed to get working again.
So far, the campaign has earned nearly $20,000.
Last week, Sheriff got a big help from people who understand the importance of music, Metallica. A representative from the legendary heavy metal band caught up with Sheriff in Hollywood and gave him a new drum set.
Videos on Sheriff’s Instagram page show that he did have a kit to play when he received the new set, but as any musician will tell you, one set of drums is never enough.
Sheriff couldn’t believe the band’s generosity. "Man, thank you guys so much," he said. "Thank you for taking the time and the resources to support and help what I do. I love you for that."
We're honored to be able to help out a fellow artist. Keep the music going, Sheriff Drumman!https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/sheriff-drumman-whose-drums-were-stolen-gets-new-set-thanks-to-metallica/2800734/\u00a0\u2026— Metallica (@Metallica) 1642706537
Even though Metallica is known for songs such as “Creeping Death” and “Ride the Lightning,” it's touching to see they still have some love in their dark hearts to help out a fellow musician. Now, it would be great if Sheriff could post a video on his Instagram page of him playing a cover of Metallica's “Fight Fire With Fire.”
- Other musicians scoffed at the web. David Bowie started his own ... ›
- A father created a metal music festival for his son with cerebral palsy ... ›
- TikTok Star responds to Metallica T-Shirt Trolls with guitar skills ›