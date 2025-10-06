After a girl's bike was stolen, her local Brakes Plus pitched in to buy her a new one
"We wanted to show her that everybody is not evil."
There are good people in the world. And a young girl in Colorado who had her bike stolen was blessed with an act of kindness and empathy that proves it.
After she parked her bike in front of a local PetSmart store in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, (located between Denver and Colorado Springs) to pick up some items for her dog, she returned to find it missing. That's when Douglas County Sheriff's Office Community Safety Volunteer Stephanie Trotter asked the nearby Brakes Plus Highlands Ranch store if they could provide any video footage they had to help find the perpetrator.
Manager Kevin O’Sullivan promptly reached out to Brakes Plus corporate for video from the store's cameras. Unfortunately, the videos came back with no leads.
The seeming dead end didn't sit well with O’Sullivan. "We were bummed, we wanted to do something. I went home that night and was talking about it with my girlfriend, Lori," he tells Upworthy. "That's when she suggested that we start a collection to help raise enough money to buy her a brand new bike and bike lock. We saw somebody that could use some good faith."
The next day, he went into the store and shared his idea with his team of technicians and salesman—and they were enthusiastically in. Word spread, and a few neighboring shops also chipped in. O'Sullivan reached back out to Ms. Trotter, and asked if he could be put in touch with the young girl's dad to share the news with her.
The Brakes Plus team spent a week raising cash for her, with everyone donating $20 or more. Then they got to present her with a thoughtful card with the funds inside.
Brakes Plus Highlands Ranch raises funds to buy new bike for young girl that had her bike stolen nearby their store.Image courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office
"She looked stunned," says O'Sullivan. "It's a good feeling, seeing her smile and light up after hearing how much she missed her bike and loved riding it."
It's a full-circle moment for O'Sullivan, who could empathize with the young girl. "When I was 14, I worked at a supermarket three miles up the road from my home. One night I came out of work and my bike was stolen," he said. "At that age, your bike is your most prized possession. And a couple guys on the team also experienced the same thing growing up. "We wanted to show her that everybody is not evil."
Unfortunately, bike theft is a significant problem in Colorado. "Denver and the state of Colorado in general ranks among the top states for bike theft per capita, with high average values for stolen bikes," says Ray Ecke, President of Right Word Media, Inc. "To address this, bike owners in Denver are encouraged to register their bicycles with the Denver Police Department's 529 Garage program."
As for O'Sullivan and his team, he hopes that others will take the same kind of action in their communities. "It was a pay-it-forward kind of thing. And maybe at some point in her life, she will remember this and do the same for someone else," he says.