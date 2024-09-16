Springfield residents flood Haitian restaurant with support to 'conquer with love'
“We know Springfield is full of love. "[It] does not have the hate that is being told to the rest of the country…"
Whenever prejudice and hate rear their ugly heads, support and love find a way to snuff them out.
A rumor started by a Facebook post from a Springfield, Ohio, resident alleging that Haitian immigrants were killing and eating neighborhood pets quickly rose up through the misinformation chain, all the way to the U.S. presidential debates, causing a firestorm of ugly accusations and heinous hatred toward the Haitian population in the town. Despite assurances by the Springfield police department, city officials and mayor, as well as Ohio's governor, that the allegations are unfounded and false, the town has become a focal point for anti-immigrant bigotry.
False allegations about Haitians in Springfield eating pets created tension and threats
Those false allegations and bigotry have led to real-world consequences. Hate groups that were already targeting Haitians in Springfield were empowered by former president Donald Trump parroting their rhetoric. Public schools and municipal buildings in the city were closed for multiple days due to bomb threats. Two colleges in Springfield moved to virtual classes after bomb threats linked to the false claims. Haitian residents fear for their safety in the town they call home, with some even afraid to leave their houses.
However, amidst all of this chaos, some in Springfield are doing what they can to show their support for their Haitian neighbors.
People are showing up to show support for Haitians in Springfield in the wake of hateful bigotry
Hundreds of Springfield residents have flooded Rose Goute Creole Restaurant, a Haitian-owned eatery, in an effort to show the Haitian population there that hate has no place in their town.
“Springfield is diverse," city resident Steve McQueen, who helped arrange the act of "organized love," shared with Dayton 24/7 Now. “We know Springfield is full of love. [It] does not have the hate that is being told to the rest of the country and world as they’re even talking about.”
“We’re actually a beautiful city," added Springfield native Terrance Crowe. “I immediately shook my head and put my head down. You can’t conquer with hate, conquer with love.”
Rose Goute Creole opened in 2023, and manager Romane Pierre told the Springfield News-Sun what he's experienced in the wake of the falsehoods being spread about the Haitian community, which he said have come "as a shock."
“Yesterday some people call, I think they make some joke, ask if we have cat, dog," he said. "I say, ‘We don’t sell that. We sell chicken, fish, goat, pork, rice, beans.' I know my people — dogs, cats — we don’t do that in Haiti."
But Pierre has also been on the receiving end of support from other Springfield residents. "A lot of American people come here to try the food. They say ‘Don’t worry, we are with you,'" he told the News-Sun. "Everybody is welcome."
Why are there so many Haitians in Springfield, Ohio?
Thousands of Haitian migrants have moved to Springfield over the past several years after the city made a push in 2014 to welcome immigrants to fill a need for workers in the wake of population loss. The city had been labeled "the unhappiest city" in the U.S. by Gallup in 2011, with industries closing down, unemployment and crime rising, and people ultimately leaving. Since then, however, companies have been building plants, factories and warehouses, creating more jobs. The influx of immigrants filling those jobs has not been issue-free—adding that many people to a struggling town will naturally come with some challenges—but Pierre wants people to understand that Haitians came to Springfield to build a better life.
"I don’t want people to think that Haitians are bad people, because we came here to work," he said. "We work very hard."
Others have borne witness to the Haitian migrants' dedication to work. The United Farm Workers labor union has come to Haitians' defense on social media. And Springfield metal factory owner Jamie McGregor told PBS NewsHour that he has hired 30 Haitians and would love to hire 30 more.
"Our Haitian associates come to work every day," McGregor said. "They don't have a drug problem. They'll stay at their machine, they'll achieve their numbers. They are here to work."
Politicians keep pouring on the false claims about Haitians, with pushback from local and state officials
In addition to the false rumors of eating pets, other falsehoods being spread by politicians about Haitians in Springfield include that they are illegal immigrants (they have legal status), they have been spreading tuberculosis and HIV (the Ohio Department of Health reports that they haven't seen a discernible increase in communicable disease) and that they were "dropped" in Springfield with no warning (they've arrived over a period of years after the city joined a network of immigrant-friendly cities).
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has called the rumors about the Haitians in Springfield "unfortunate."
"What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal," he said an interview with ABC News' "This Week." "They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies. What the companies tell us is that they are very good workers. They're very happy to have them there. And frankly, that's helped the economy now."
When hate comes to town, it's up to people of goodwill to make sure it doesn't find welcome. Even though there may be legitimate challenges that come with an influx of population, those are not insurmountable when a community comes together to solve them.
"“Why don’t we help them be better drivers or help them [learn to] speak English?” Springfield native Mark Houseman asked Dayton 24/7 Now. “We’re fighting a fight nobody will win. There’s no win at the end of this with that hate.”
“You’ve got to bridge the gaps, tear down those mental fences," added Crowe. "We’re all human; we’re all in one race, the human race.”