Two sisters go viral for their ridiculously functional roller coaster costume
The screams and synchronized movements really help sell the whole experience.
Spooky season can be a fun time of year for people. There are folks that wait all year for the official start of fall just to decorate for Halloween. Costumes are bought in advance and bags of candy are purchased and stored, but not everyone buys their costume. Some spooky season lovers get really creative with their Halloween costumes out of household items.
There are some homemade costumes that are so funny and realistic that you have to do a double take. Two sisters are going viral for their ultra realistic roller coaster costume made out of cardboard and foam noodles. But it's not just their costumes that are stealing the attention of millions, it's their acting skills.
In the video uploaded to TikTok by Laurie Dabbs-Gayton, the sisters stand side-by-side, though it looks like their sitting. They begin to shake and jostle as if they're on a track before screaming like they've just rounded a bend or flew down a hill quickly.
The pair is in total sync with each other adding to the realistic vibe of their costume for their employer's costume party. It was so convincing that people watching the video were confused at first thinking it was a coin operated ride. Commenters didn't realize it was a costume until the women stood up fully.
"I thought it was a mini roller coaster," one person writes followed by multiple rolling crying laughing emojis.
"Took my brain a few extra seconds to process what my eyes were seeing," a commenter says.
"I thought for a second it was like the pony ride machines outside a grocery store," someone admits.
"It took me far longer to figure out than it should have," one woman writes.
Watch the fantastic combination of acting skill and costume design below:
This article originally appeared on 10.31.23
- Parents dress up NICU babies in adorable Halloween costumes to ... ›
- Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas ›
- Hilarious Halloween costumes for dressing up your dogs ›
- 10 things that made us smile this week—a roundup of joy - Upworthy ›
- Over-the-top school dress-up weeks have parents crying uncle - Upworthy ›