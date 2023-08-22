A popular optical illusion with a mindbending twist proves we can't trust our senses

Kyong and his fiancé, Mei, are popular chefs whose
Two Plaid Aprons Instagram page has over 500,000 followers. The couple met at Chef John Folse Culinary Institute of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Two Plaid Apron’s Instagram and YouTube pages have dozens of videos that teach you how to cook everything from kimchi spam fried rice to chicken alfredo to crab rangoon. The recipes come from all parts of the globe, with a particular focus on Asian cuisine.
Two Plaid Aprons has partnered with O Organics to teach you how to make Kyong’s mother’s spaghetti and meatballs while also giving you an easy (and tasty!) way to help Americans suffering from food insecurity.
“Food is very important to us, not only because it fills our stomach, but also because we relate memories to food,” Kyong and Mei said. “So, we were incredibly happy to be able to partner with Albertsons and Upworthy to help fight food insecurity. O Organics is donating a meal for every product purchased at Albertsons stores, up to 28 million meals. This recipe uses 8 O Organic products. That’s 8 meals donated. That is incredible.”
Plus, with O Organics, you’re providing these families with nutritious meals. O Organics is committed to producing USDA-certified, affordably priced organic foods that support the well-being of all.
Food programs like this are even more critical during the summer. Did you know that 1 in 8 kids experience food insecurity in the United States, and 22 million of them rely on school meal programs unavailable in summer?
“For the more than 22 million children who depend on school breakfast and lunch programs, summer vacation means worrying about when they’ll eat next,”
Feeding America says.
Here’s how to make Kyong’s mother’s delicious spaghetti and meatballs using O Organics.
Yield: 2 Servings (10 Meatballs)
Spaghetti & sauce:
1 jar (25 oz) O Organic tomato basil sauce
8 oz O Organic spaghetti
1/4 large O Organic yellow onion, diced
1 TBSP O Organic extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
5 tsp sugar
Meatballs:
1/3 cup O Organic plain breadcrumbs
1/2 cup O Organic whole milk
1 lb O Organic ground beef (85% lean)
1 large O Organic egg
1/4 cup parmesan, grated
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 tsp salt
1. In a saucepan over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the diced onion and sauté until translucent.
2. Add the jar of tomato basil sauce, salt, and sugar.
3. Cover the saucepan with a lid and allow the sauce to simmer for about 15 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, make the meatballs. First, mix together the breadcrumbs and milk. Set aside to let soak.
5. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, egg, parmesan, garlic, salt, pepper, and the soaked breadcrumbs. Mix until everything is well combined and cohesive.
6. Use a small cookie scoop to portion the meatballs (2 scoops per meatball). Gently compact each portion in your palms and roll it into balls.
7. Once finished, give the simmering sauce a good stir and place the meatballs into the sauce. Make sure to arrange them in a single layer.
8. Cover and let the meatballs simmer in the sauce for about 30 minutes or until cooked. Make sure to swirl and/or stir the sauce occasionally. Be gentle to prevent breaking the meatballs.
9. While waiting, bring a pot of water to a boil and add the spaghetti. Cook according to the package instructions or about 12 to 14 minutes. Drain well and portion onto serving plates.
10. Top the pasta with the desired amount of sauce and meatballs. Enjoy!
Now that you’ve enjoyed Kyong’s mother’s spaghetti and meatballs. What are some of your favorite meals that you can make using
O Organics?