Mom leaves note in daughter's lunchbox after teacher divides her lunch into 'good/bad food'
This mom gently made her child feel better after she was lunch-shamed by her teacher.
Parents, especially moms, often wonder what to pack for their kids' lunch every day. While some schools forbid the pupils from bringing specific food items, others provide the standard peanut butter and jelly sandwich meal packs. But a mom named Caroline (@pezzi.shop on TikTok), who also runs a business that manufactures baby and toddler products, came face to face with a unique situation. One day, her daughter came home from school to reveal how their teacher made them feel about "bad food" in their tiffin box.
Her daughter said that they were made to start their lunch with the "good" food items in their box before moving to the "bad" food items. In the case of Caroline's daughter's lunchbox, the sandwich and fruits were considered "good" whereas the cookies were considered "bad." As confusing as it might sound to others, Caroline additionally wrote in the caption of her TikTok video, “My three-year-old came home from school yesterday, telling me that her teacher told her that she had to eat all of her 'good' foods before she ate her 'bad' foods." Caroline can be seen opening the lunchbox briefly to show the kind of food items she had given to her daughter.
There is a peeled orange, some chopped strawberries, two cookies, a sandwich in a wrap and cut cucumbers wrapped securely in the side. "She couldn’t have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers. In this moment, I felt a little frustrated by the antiquated instruction from the teacher," she continued. Caroline believes that in the field of childhood and nutrition, she is well-equipped to send a proper response to the teacher. The mom did not understand why her three-year-old was told that her lunchbox had good and bad food items in it. “I am so proud that she sensed something was off - to know that was not right enough to tell me about it," Caroline further wrote.
"If you only eat carrots or broccoli, your body won’t have the protein it needs to grow strong muscles. If you only eat chicken, your body won’t have enough energy to do things like run and play all day long. We need little bits of everything to make sure that we can learn and play and grow all day long," she concluded.
To drive the point home further, Caroline decided to write a special note to the teacher and slip it into her daughter's lunchbox for the next day. "Hi! Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses," she wrote in the note. “None of her foods are 'good' or 'bad' - they are just food! Thanks, Caroline and Joey.” Caroline later turned off the comment section of the video.
