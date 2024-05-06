Mom explains 'coming out' to her Gen Alpha kids and people are praising her for it
"Making it clear from the start that it’s more than ok to be who you are is my favorite parenting style."
Coming out stories can be filled with joy or pain depending on the support a person feels from their family and friends. There are some people in the LGBTQ+ community that have never had to come out, though that seems to be a rarity. That may be changing in the future for younger generations, however, as each generation is generally more socially liberal than the generations before them.
The current parents giving birth and raising young children are millennials and older Gen Zers. Both of these generations get a lot a flack for how social justice-oriented and emotionally aware they are, so it would make sense that their children would experience different social norms.
Emmaline Carroll Southwell recently uploaded a video of her explaining what coming out means to her young Gen Alpha kids. Coming out is a term used to describe when a member of the LGBTQ community tells people in their lives that they're LGBTQ for the first time. This is a concept that Southwell's children don't comprehend as being necessary, so she tries to fill in the blanks for them.
"In some families, cultures and religions, you're not allowed to be gay," Southwell says as her kids immediately chime in with a surprised, "What? Why?" before she continues. "Yes, and so there is the term 'coming out,' [it] applies to people who need to come out to their families to let them know, 'I'm gay.'"
One of the kids in the backseat asks, "But why do they have to tell them?" They seem to be genuinely confused on why that would be important information to share with families. The mom explains that some families disown their children or have other negative reactions. Her children remain shocked throughout the entire conversation not understanding how who someone loves could cause a negative response from their family members. Commenters praise the mom and expressed hope for the future.
"Awww the babies. This actually made me hopeful for future generations," one person writes.
"You made my day, as a gay man and teacher, more hopeful. Blessed be you and your kids," another says.
"I absolutely love seeing your conversations with your children. They’re so so intelligent and caring and kind. You’re doing the best job mama," someone shares.
"From someone who was disowned by their family, thank you for making your family a safe place for all love," a commenter reveals.
"Making it clear from the start that it’s more than ok to be who you are is my favorite parenting style," another person praises.
This mom's open conversation with her children is giving people a much needed dose of hope and seems to be providing a little healing for some. Maybe in the future far fewer people will find themselves needing to come out to their families and simply know they'll be loved for who they are.