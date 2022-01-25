Mom has TikTok viewers in stitches after revealing she got her son's birthday wrong—for years
Sometimes, we have to just laugh at our failures.
“Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of littles out there to maybe feel a little better about yourself,” Emily Vondy told her 1.3 million TikTok followers.In a TikTok video that has now garnered more than 500,000 views, Vondy shared perhaps one of the most hilarious “mom fail” stories of all time: forgetting her son’s actual birthdate.
After a recent trip to the pediatrician, Vondy was ready to give her insurance company the ol’ what for, after being told her son’s birthday was February 25.
“Per my words: ‘my son’s birthday is the 26th. I’m his mother. I know his birthday,’” Vondy affirmed. Emphatically so.
A quick scroll through Facebook to find the original birth date announcement proved the correct birthdate was, in fact, the 25th. Whoops.
“For two years I’ve been celebrating his birthday on the 26th!” exclaimed Vondy.
To make matters worse, Vondy revealed this was her middle child. My, my, how stereotypes manifest themselves.
She then shouted “I love my kids! They may not have their birthday celebration on the correct day but they celebrate it the next!” She then hilariously tried to sign off with a quick “Merry Christmas,” only to realize “Christmas is over!”
We get it, Vondy. What is time, anyway?
Parents and children alike delivered comments nearly as entertaining as the video itself:
If you enjoy Vondy’s ultra silly charm (that definitely gives off Amy Poehler vibes, no?), you’re in luck. Her channel is full of truly delightful videos that capture parenting life in a real, yet comical way.
I mean, just look at her music video promoting the meal delivery service Home Chef, complete with a “no prep two step.”
Or her Target rap that no one asked for but everyone needs.
Or eating a large pizza less than half an hour after giving birth.
Yes, mama. Treat yo’ self.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I’m off to go check my birth certificate to see if I’ve been living a lie.
