Family

Mom sets up an adorable mini 'tattoo parlor' for her 4-year-old son on TikTok

Getting inked, but make it tiny.

korrin jb tiktok, tattoo tiktok
TikTok

He wants to be just like mommy.

When a 4-year-old wanted tattoos that looked just like his mom’s, mom gave him the full tattoo experience.

People could not get enough of Korrin JB and her son Coleman after seeing Coleman’s decked out kiddie-style “tattoo parlor.” The wholesome video quickly amassed 4.5 million views and got a lot of love online.

JB shared with “Good Morning America” that the idea came as she and Coleman were brainstorming potential summer activities. Coleman pointed at JB’s tattoos and inspiration struck.

Lucky for Coleman, his mom was once a tattoo parlor apprentice, and “a little extra,” as she describes herself in the video. She set up a bona fide tattoo table, threw on some blue rubber gloves and got to work. Don’t fret—no actual ink was involved. Coleman’s “flash sheet” consisted of temporary tattoos.

By the end of his “appointment,” Coleman’s tiny arm was full of fun cartoons …even a spider to match mommy’s.

Though JB has full sleeve tattoos, she let everyone know in the caption that, “Coleman decided a half sleeve was good enough,” as “tattoos take longer than he thought.”

“Had to break it to him [that] real ones take a wee bit longer,” she joked.

@korrinjb Creating this tattoo parlour was definitely a core memory for this summer 🌞 Coleman decided a half sleeve was good enough saying tattoos take longer than he thought 😂 had to break it to him real ones take a wee bit longer #pov#summervibes#tattootiktok#temporarytattoo#halfsleeve#tattoolovers#emo#fyp#tattoogirl#mommylife#diy#momandsontiktok#momandsonfun#momandsongoals#mindfulparenting#highvibetribe♬ Choking on Flowers - Fox Academy

Unsurprisingly, the sweet video received a ton of praise.

"This is the most ADORABLE thing I've seen today," one person wrote.

“Man sat like a champ” added another.

One commenter noted how this sweet activity was actually a vital lesson in disguise. “This is so cool! So many kids grow up being told they’re not allowed tattoos. It’s important to let your child know they can express themselves.”

A parent who watched the video shared that their son didn’t like finding out that kid tattoos wash off. JB admitted in a follow-up TikTok that Coleman had also been “pretty upset” when he discovered his tattoos “wouldn’t last forever like mommy’s.”

However, JB gave him the explanation, “You know how one week you like ‘Paw Patrol,’ and the next week you like construction? This way you can experiment…and you’ll have a pretty good idea of what you actually want on your body, and what you really don’t.”

I’m sure there are a lot of adults out there with ink remorse who wish they tried this method beforehand.

Coleman’s tattoos might be temporary, but JB hopes the experience they shared will create something much more permanent.

She told GMA, “When you're a kid, you just see all the magic to life…Once you're an adult, all that magic fades away so quickly. So I really just want to make the most impactful and fun childhood so that when [Coleman] looks back, he's always going to have just such bright, fun, constant memories."

Way to go JB and Coleman! This might be one of the coolest summer activities of all time. It’s certainly made a mark on our hearts.

Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

Image courtesy of GTUx

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

True

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

psychedelics, psychedelics and religion, gtuxAll images courtesy of GTUx

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

