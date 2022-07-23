Mom sets up an adorable mini 'tattoo parlor' for her 4-year-old son on TikTok
Getting inked, but make it tiny.
When a 4-year-old wanted tattoos that looked just like his mom’s, mom gave him the full tattoo experience.
People could not get enough of Korrin JB and her son Coleman after seeing Coleman’s decked out kiddie-style “tattoo parlor.” The wholesome video quickly amassed 4.5 million views and got a lot of love online.
JB shared with “Good Morning America” that the idea came as she and Coleman were brainstorming potential summer activities. Coleman pointed at JB’s tattoos and inspiration struck.
Lucky for Coleman, his mom was once a tattoo parlor apprentice, and “a little extra,” as she describes herself in the video. She set up a bona fide tattoo table, threw on some blue rubber gloves and got to work. Don’t fret—no actual ink was involved. Coleman’s “flash sheet” consisted of temporary tattoos.
By the end of his “appointment,” Coleman’s tiny arm was full of fun cartoons …even a spider to match mommy’s.
Though JB has full sleeve tattoos, she let everyone know in the caption that, “Coleman decided a half sleeve was good enough,” as “tattoos take longer than he thought.”
“Had to break it to him [that] real ones take a wee bit longer,” she joked.
@korrinjb Creating this tattoo parlour was definitely a core memory for this summer 🌞 Coleman decided a half sleeve was good enough saying tattoos take longer than he thought 😂 had to break it to him real ones take a wee bit longer #pov#summervibes#tattootiktok#temporarytattoo#halfsleeve#tattoolovers#emo#fyp#tattoogirl#mommylife#diy#momandsontiktok#momandsonfun#momandsongoals#mindfulparenting#highvibetribe♬ Choking on Flowers - Fox Academy
Unsurprisingly, the sweet video received a ton of praise.
"This is the most ADORABLE thing I've seen today," one person wrote.
“Man sat like a champ” added another.
One commenter noted how this sweet activity was actually a vital lesson in disguise. “This is so cool! So many kids grow up being told they’re not allowed tattoos. It’s important to let your child know they can express themselves.”
A parent who watched the video shared that their son didn’t like finding out that kid tattoos wash off. JB admitted in a follow-up TikTok that Coleman had also been “pretty upset” when he discovered his tattoos “wouldn’t last forever like mommy’s.”
However, JB gave him the explanation, “You know how one week you like ‘Paw Patrol,’ and the next week you like construction? This way you can experiment…and you’ll have a pretty good idea of what you actually want on your body, and what you really don’t.”
I’m sure there are a lot of adults out there with ink remorse who wish they tried this method beforehand.
Coleman’s tattoos might be temporary, but JB hopes the experience they shared will create something much more permanent.
She told GMA, “When you're a kid, you just see all the magic to life…Once you're an adult, all that magic fades away so quickly. So I really just want to make the most impactful and fun childhood so that when [Coleman] looks back, he's always going to have just such bright, fun, constant memories."
Way to go JB and Coleman! This might be one of the coolest summer activities of all time. It’s certainly made a mark on our hearts.