+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Family

When no one showed up to a 5-year-old's birthday, her quick-thinking mom saved the day

She needed a village and the village showed up.

birthday parties, keller texas, kids parties
via Thirdman/Pexels

A young girl wearing a birthday hat

Five-year-old Willa Fitzgerald was super excited to celebrate her 5th birthday party at Hat Creek Burger Company in Keller, Texas, on June 17 with a group of friends from school. However, 20 minutes after the party started, no one had shown up.

“I’m thinking to myself, no, this cannot be what’s happening. As a mom, the last thing I want is for my daughter, for the first time ever at 5 years old, to experience that type of social rejection — honestly, that’s what it is,” Willa’s mom Alexa told WFAA.

Mid-June is a busy time of year for many families and it's understandable if a lot of the invitees were busy or on vacation. But Alexa later recalled on Instagram that 30% of the invitees RSVP’d yes, so she assumed there would be enough for a small party. Sadly, they didn’t show up.

Fearful that her daughter’s birthday would become a disaster, the mother of three young children made a last-ditch effort to get the party started. She reached out to the Keller neighborhood group on Facebook to see if anyone would like to stop by and celebrate with Willa.

It was a long shot, but telling her daughter that no one showed up to her birthday party would be incredibly difficult.

"If anyone has young kids and looking for something to do right now, no one showed up to my daughter's birthday party. It's her first (and likely last) party. We'd love to celebrate with you,” she wrote to the group.

She hoped a few kids would show up with their parents, but that wasn’t the case. The Facebook group delivered in a big way. Within minutes, people began to show up at the restaurant to wish the young girl a happy birthday. “The entire restaurant was packed with families who refused to let my daughter celebrate alone,” Alexa later posted on Instagram. The table went from empty to every seat being taken.

Grandparents, empty nesters, teenagers, and even total strangers showed up to wish Willa a happy birthday. “All walks of life showed up for my baby girl today,” Alexa said, according to WFAA. “It was incredible.” Many of them even brought gifts, which is pretty impressive on such short notice.

Some of the last-minute guests quickly became Willa’s new friends, and they invited her to their birthday parties.

The gesture by the local community was all the more important for the family because they had only lived in Keller for two years and had no family in the area to come to the party.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the people who came today to be with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “You not only showed up for my little girl, but for me as well. You picked me up and encouraged me forward when I felt like I had failed as a mom. Thank you.”

She added the hashtag, “It takes a village.”

“Those parents better be ashamed of themselves,” one of the top commenters wrote. “That’s truly disheartening. BUT, a village was needed and a village came.”

From Your Site Articles
families
Pop Culture

People born before 1990 are sharing their now-useless but 100 percent nostalgic skills

For instance, recording songs on tape from the radio while yelling at the DJ to shut up during the intro.

Canva, Veronica Lorine on Unsplash, Julentto Photography on Unsplash

From holding the phone on your shoulder to folding a map to knowing what "cornflower" and "goldenrod" are, here are pre-Y2K skills at their finest.

Hey there, millennials! Welcome to the "Holy crapoly, I have real-life memories from 20 years ago!" club. It's a strangely disorienting milestone to reach when you find yourself starting sentences with "When I was young…" or "Back in my day…" isn't it?

Your Gen X elders have been here for a while, but even we have moments of incredulously calculating how the heck we've arrived at this place. Time is a tricky little jokester, isn't he?

To highlight how much has changed for middle-aged folks since we were young, a user on Reddit asked people born before 1990 what useless skills they possess that nobody has a need for anymore. It's both a hilarious trip down memory lane and a time capsule of life pre-Y2K. (Do kids these days even know what Y2K was? Gracious.)

If you're down for some good-old-days nostalgia, check out people's responses:

Keep ReadingShow less
nostalgia
Joy

Family stages an intervention for their dog that only misbehaves around Grandma

“I’m noticing that when your mom is at work, your behavior is getting worse.”

Photo by Michael G on Unsplash

Family stages intervention for their misbehaving dog

Dogs are toddlers in little furry bodies, or at least that how they behave sometimes. They constantly get into things they shouldn't and act like they're hyped up on a batch of Pixy Stix when they are excited about something. Their uncontrollable zoomies can have dogs crashing into walls, furniture and people, without a care in their tiny dog world.

And just like toddlers, their behavior can change based on who's supervising them. In one family, a pit bull named Bishop Ace keeps giving Grandma a run for her money any time she's charged with babysitting him. Jayla doesn't have any human grandchildren and Bishop Ace is her only grand-dog so you'd think he would be nicer to his grandma, especially since he knows how to behave.

Turns out that the pittie has exquisite manners with his mother, Shauna. He loves cuddling with her and listens the first time he's asked to do something, but as soon as mom goes to work, Bishop runs amuck.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny dog videos
Pop Culture

British high schoolers try American Southern food for the first time and their minds are blown

"They look exactly like scones."

www.youtube.com

British high schoolers try southern food for the first time

Southern food is beloved by many, and those of us raised on it just consider it dinner, not a special cuisine. But since Southern food is pretty geographical, there are plenty of Americans who haven't had the opportunity to try authentic Southern food. There are a few soul food restaurants that get it right sprinkled across the country, but all are not created equal.

Since Southern cooking isn't available throughout all of America, it shouldn't be a surprise that it's not a staple across the pond. Josh Carrott, author of "Once Upon A Time in Carrottland," runs the YouTube channel Jolly, where he has people try new foods. He decided to invite a group of British schoolboys to try a few Southern staples. The boys are in year 9 in England, which means they're between the ages of 13 and 14.

Since Carrott isn't Southern, or even American for that matter, I can't say how the food was prepared. What I can say is that my very Southern grandmother would give the sausage gravy preparation the side eye, but other than that, it looked as authentic as possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
british kids try
Pop Culture

Google now allows you to remove your personal information from its search results

We deserve control over our personal information.

via Google and Freepik

Google's new personal information removal submission page.

In the internet era, the idea of personal privacy is all but a myth. With a few keystrokes just about anyone can get your home address, phone number, email, age and the names of your family members. The fact that this information is readily available puts us all in the dangerous position of being the victim of fraud, stalking and violence.

What makes the situation even worse is that our information was put online without any of our consent.

The good news is that Google just made a big change that gives us all a little more control over our personal information. On April 27, the company announced it will allow anyone to request removals of their personal information from its Search feature.

“Open access to information is a key goal of Search, but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private. That’s why we’re updating our policies to help people take more control of their online presence in Search,” Michelle Chang, Google’s Global Policy Lead for Search, announced on the company’s blog.

Keep ReadingShow less
online safety
Joy

11-year-olds mowed 50 lawns for free so 'The Lawnmower Man' gave them new gear to start a business

"These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude."

via Upworthy Presents

Rodney Smith Jr. mowing a lawn in West Covina, California

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, was recently profiled by KMBC for his generous donation to two 11-year-olds who fulfilled his 50 Yard Challenge in Gadsden, Alabama. Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice, founders of TJ & JT Mowing Service, completed Smith’s challenge to mow 50 yards for the elderly, veterans, and people unable to care for their lawns for free.

"I’m heading down to Gadsden right now. These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude," Smith, known as "The Lawnmower Man," told KMBC. Smith had been told that Taylor and Rice were sharing an old lawnmower that a neighbor had donated to them.

When he arrived, he gave both teens a mower, a blower and a trimmer for their hard work, hoping they’ll use their new equipment to expand their business. "Giving these boys lawn equipment is teaching them discipline," Smith said. "If they tell someone they are going to mow a lawn, they need to mow the lawn."

"Remember, this is not the end; it’s just the beginning," Smith added. "This could be the beginning of a successful lawn service."

Smith’s commitment to taking care of people’s lawns started in 2015, and the following year he went viral for helping a 93-year-old woman who could no longer mow hers. The photo of Smith and the woman received over 1 million likes.

Five years ago, Upworthy profiled Smith for setting a bold goal of mowing lawns for free in all 50 states. His goal was to promote his initiative that "provides free lawn care to our elders, those who are disabled, single mothers, and our veterans, who do not have the time, resources, and/or money to manicure their yards."

As part of this goal, he created the 50 Yard Challenge, which has been a smashing success.

As of May 2023, 4,588 pre-teens and teens are participating in this challenge across the United States. If everyone completes the challenge, that will bring the total number of lawns mowed for free by Smith’s Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service to 229,400.

Kids and teens can take part in the challenge by sending them a photo holding up a sign that says, “I accept the 50 Yard Challenge,” and in return, they’ll receive a white Raising Men/Women shirt along with shades and ear protection to get started. For every 10 lawns cut, they will get a new color shirt.

• 10 lawns earn an orange shirt

• 20 lawns earn a green shirt

• 30 lawns earn a blue shirt

• 40 lawns earn a red shirt

• 50 lawns earn a black shirt

After completing the challenge, the child or teen will receive a mower, a blower, and a trimmer, just like Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice from Alabama.

Smith’s story is an incredible example of how one good deed from a kind-hearted person can lead to an outpouring of kindness across the country. It also teaches young people the values of giving back and self-discipline as well as the entrepreneurial spirit.

Learn more about Smith’s nonprofit and donate at Weareraisingmen.com.

From Your Site Articles
giving back
Joy

Black woman travels to Vietnam and the locals' reactions to her braids are priceless

The simple beauty of being fascinated by other cultures.

@alanarainer/TikTok

Alana Rainer having her beautiful braids admired by Vietnamese locals

Diversity makes our world special. Different beliefs, different appearances, different food, different gender interpretations, different languages—the list goes on and on for all the ways contrasting cultures come together under one large sky roof to create one rich and complex existence. It’s a miracle we sometimes take for granted or don’t fully respect.

But still, moments of pure appreciation for what makes us unique come out. And luckily, we live in an age where capturing and sharing those moments is easier than ever.

For travel guide Alana Rainer, it came when she was walking through a remote village in Vietnam and the locals held nothing back as they marveled at her long braids.

It’s such a brief interaction, but it contains what makes humanity so beautiful.

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Trending Stories