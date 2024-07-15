'God, what if I was 15?': Julia Roberts responds to being shamed in a photo with her niece

It can be difficult to push through a workday or social engagement when you're struggling with brain fog, poor concentration, or a sour mood. Fortunately, supplements designed to support brain health may be able to help.
Formulated with neuro-boosting ingredients like vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid, and ginkgo biloba, these products, along with healthy human nutrition and regular exercise, can protect against cognitive decline and memory loss, helping you stay sharp and focused.
Incorporating these supplements into your nutritional regimen can have lasting benefits contributing to your overall health and vitality. However, choosing the right one from such a large pool of options can take time and effort. To help you find the best one for your needs, we’ve curated a list of five of the highest-rated options available online. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks and what makes them stand out.
Summary of the Best Brain Supplements
- Best Overall: BIOptimizers Cognibiotics
- Best Omega-3 Supplement: Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil
- Best Coffee Alternative: Beam Super Latte
- Best Bioavailability: ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro
- Best Value:Organixx Brain Health 8
Are Dietary Supplements Safe?
Dietary supplements aren’t a substitute for a well-balanced diet, but they can provide a convenient way to increase your nutrient intake and boost your general health. They’re relatively safe if you use them responsibly, and follow the tips below.
- Only use products that have been third-party lab-tested and are manufactured by reputable brands.
- Avoid ingredients that conflict with any dietary allergies or restrictions you may have.
- Check with your doctor to ensure your chosen supplement is safe for you and won’t interact poorly with other medications you’re taking.
- Always take dietary supplements as instructed, and never exceed the recommended dosage.
Best Brain Supplements for Adults Reviewed
Why we love it:
Wipe away brain fog and improve your brain health with BIOptimizers Cognibiotics. This supplement contains a powerful blend of probiotics and prebiotics to support a healthy brain and gut microbiome. It’s crafted in small batches with medical-grade ingredients, so you can rest assured of its quality.
This product is a great choice for stressed adults. It supports a balanced stress response, minimizing the negative impact of stress on your body and health. It’s suitable for a wide range of ages, from children to older adults. (The manufacturer recommends a dose of 1 capsule per 40 pounds of body weight.) Speaking of doses, these convenient capsules contain pre-calculated doses of each ingredient, eliminating the need for measuring and making them easy to take, whether you’re at home or on the go.
Pros:
- Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free
- USA-made in a GMP-certified facility
- May improve blood circulation to the brain
Cons:
Specs:
- Size: 60 capsules per bottle
- Key ingredient(s): Probiotic blend, prebiotic complex, Chinese herbal blend
Learn more about BIOptimizers Cognibiotics today!
Why we love it:
Offering a trifecta of wellness benefits, Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil supports brain health, joint mobility, and heart health. Unlike many other fish oil supplements, this product has a pleasant-tasting, citrusy lemon flavor and is easy to swallow. It’s made from fatty fish oil, sustainably sourced along the Chilean coast.
The incorporation of the triglyceride form of omega-3 makes the supplement easy to digest and highly bioavailable for optimal results. Made in the USA, this product is purified and distilled before it’s sent to third-party labs for rigorous testing to confirm its quality and safety. The brand offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee so you can purchase with confidence.
Pros:
- High bioavailability for maximum efficacy
- Pleasant-tasting lemon flavor
- Third-party tested for purity
Cons:
- May interact poorly with some anticoagulants
Specs:
- Size: 60 or 120 softgels per bottle
- Key ingredient(s): Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and additional omega-3s
Learn more about Utzy Naturals Omega-3 Fish Oil today!
Why we love it:
If you love to start the day with a warm cup of coffee but don't like the afternoon caffeine crash, we suggest trying Beam Super Latte. This tasty beverage mix contains only 35 milligrams of caffeine per serving. It leverages the productivity-boosting benefits of adaptogens, nootropics, and functional mushrooms to provide a sustained energy boost without the jittery feelings and crashes often accompanying coffee. Mix one or two scoops into a cup of hot water, or enjoy it iced.
Its creamy, smooth consistency, familiar flavor, and chocolatey taste notes add to the appeal of this beverage. Lion’s mane and creatine support memory and cognitive function, while turkey tail and cordyceps improve stamina and keep stress and fatigue at bay. The formula is paleo-, keto-, and vegan-friendly, making it suitable for various lifestyles and dietary preferences.
Pros:
- May boost focus and energy
- No added sugars
- Can be enjoyed hot or iced
Cons:
- Bag can be difficult to reseal
Specs:
- Size: 400 g per bag/ 30 servings
- Key ingredient(s): Cordyceps mushroom, lion’s mane mushroom, turkey tail mushroom, theobromine, creatine, king trumpet mushroom, huperzine-A, phosphatidylserine, and caffeine
Learn more about Beam Super Latte today!
What we love:
Sometimes, simple is best, and that's exactly what you get with ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro. These capsules contain pure magnesium L-threonate in the form of Magtein®—a highly bioavailable type of magnesium that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and can improve cognitive function, mood, and memory. By regulating sleep patterns, this formula can help ensure you get enough sleep, which can have countless health benefits.
Not only does this product feature a research-backed formula, but it’s also free from common allergens—including soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, gluten, shellfish, eggs, and dairy—and it’s vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and kosher, making it accessible to customers across various lifestyles and dietary needs.
Pros:
- Certificate of analysis available on website
- No preservatives or chemicals
- Produced in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility
- Third-party tested with viewable lab results
Cons:
Specs:
- Size: 90 capsules per bottle
- Key ingredient(s): Magnesium
Learn more about ProHealth Brain-Mag Pro today!
What we love:
Formulated to provide long-term neurological support, Organixx Brain Health 8 contains a blend of eight high-quality nutrients. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from an Amazonian rainforest, and the formula doesn’t contain synthetic flavors, dyes, fillers, additives, or preservatives. Plus, the product is third-party tested to confirm the absence of glyphosate, GMOs, heavy metals, insecticides, herbicides, and pesticides for your peace of mind.
In addition to preventing unhealthy inflammation levels and promoting the growth of new brain cells, this formula supports brain health by protecting against free radicals, supporting neuron health, and enhancing circulation to help maintain healthy oxygen levels. It’s free from many common allergens, including soy, gluten, and yeast, and is suitable for plant-based or paleo diets.
Pros:
- Non-GMO ingredients; sugar and sodium-free
- May improve mental clarity and focus
- Third-party lab tested
- Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee
Cons:
Specs:
- Size: 60 capsules per bottle
- Key ingredient(s): Organic cat's claw powder, organic pau d'Arco, organic camu camu powder, organic cacao powder, organic bacopa monnieri powder, dragon’s blood resin extract, organic cinnamon, and organic guayusa extract
Learn more about Organixx Brain Health 8 today!
How To Find The Best Brain Supplements for You
Finding the right neurological support supplement can be challenging. Keep these factors in mind while shopping to ensure you make the best choice for your health goals and needs.
Key Ingredients
Make sure the key ingredients in your supplement are backed by scientific evidence indicating their potential to promote brain health and improve cognitive function. Some common ingredients in these products include omega-3s, B vitamins, magnesium, ashwagandha root extract, and ginkgo biloba—a staple of traditional Chinese medicine with many possible uses.
Supplement Form
These products typically come in capsule, powder, and liquid forms. Choose a form that works well with your schedule and lifestyle. Capsules are useful if you want something convenient you can take quickly before work or bed. Powders and liquids are preferable if you want versatility and precise dose control or if you don’t like trying to swallow parge pills – some supplements are uncomfortable to swallow in capsule form.
Intended Benefits
Whether you’re looking to improve cognition, reduce inflammation, enhance sleep quality, or boost your psychological well-being, choose a formula that offers the benefits you hope to achieve.
Ingredients That Are Good for Brain Health
The active ingredients in many brain supplements are vitamins and minerals—like vitamin D and vitamin B12—that can be found in foods such as leafy, green vegetables and fish. However, many people don’t get enough of these nutrients from diet alone, making supplementation beneficial.
These are some of the most common ingredients you’re likely to find in brain health supplements.
Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids—like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—are healthy fats that promote cardiovascular and neurological health. Omega-3s may improve learning, memory, cognitive well-being, and blood flow to the brain. Whether consumed in supplement form or through fatty fish, like salmon, omega-3 is usually well tolerated.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a combined daily total intake of no more than 3 grams of omega-3s from dietary and supplemental sources. However, the National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of between 1.1 and 1.6 grams for adults.
B vitamins
B vitamins are essential for stress management and mood stabilization. A lack of B vitamins—especially vitamin B12—can result in an increased risk of mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. The most common B vitamins found in brain supplements are:
- Vitamin B1 (thiamin) helps regulate the central nervous system, promoting calmness and improving mood.
- Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) supports the development of blood cells, skin, digestive tract lining, and the nervous system.
- Vitamin B9 (folic acid) is found in leafy, green vegetables and helps the body form red blood cells, regulate levels of homocysteine (an amino acid) in the blood, and produce RNA and DNA.
- Vitamin B12 helps the body create red blood cells and regulates the nervous system. The National Institutes of Health recommends consuming 2.4 micrograms of vitamin B12 daily for adults.
Other Ingredients
- Vegetable oils: Research suggests a connection between a higher intake of vegetable oil (olive oil, specifically) and a lower risk of death resulting from dementia—an umbrella term for a group of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment (MCI), resulting from damage to the brain cells.
- Magnesium: Other research indicates magnesium has anti-inflammatory properties associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and memory loss.
- Vitamin E: Numerous studies and clinical trials have shown that vitamin E may help delay cognitive performance decline resulting from aging or Alzheimer’s disease.
- Vitamin D: Vitamin D has neuroprotective properties and plays many important roles in the body, making it essential for brain health and overall health. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to neurodegenerative conditions like dementia.
- Whole grains: More research is needed, however, early studies indicate whole grains may delay cognitive impairment and memory loss in older adults of African American descent.
- Ashwagandha: In some clinical trials, ashwagandha demonstrated the ability to increase attention span and support better memory in healthy people.
Potential Benefits of Taking a Brain Supplement
Brain health supplements can yield many neurological benefits and support overall health. Here are some of the many possible benefits of using these products.
- Boosted cognitive function and memory: Products containing omega-3s and magnesium can support cognitive function and reduce the risk of memory loss.
- Reduced brain fog: Along with improving cognitive function, these products can help with brain fog and mental clarity, keeping you clear headed and enhancing your mental performance.
- Improved mood: Products containing B vitamins like vitamin B12 work to regulate the nervous system, which can reduce stress and boost your mood.
- Better sleep and more energy: These products can help regulate your sleep cycle. The combination of more restful sleep and vitality-supporting ingredients can boost productivity and energy levels.
Potential Side Effects of Taking Brain Health Supplements
As with any dietary supplement, there are potential side effects to be aware of, including:
Side effects are usually mild and temporary and typically go away when the supplement wears off. Discontinue use and talk to your doctor if you experience severe or persistent side effects.
It's also important to note that some supplements interact poorly with prescription medications, so always talk to your doctor before taking these products to ensure they’re safe for you.
FAQ
How many brain health supplements should I take?
It’s usually best to talk to your doctor about which supplements to take and how many. Some supplements may have negative interactions when taken together. This depends on the specific supplement. Always follow the manufacturer’s dosing instructions, and don't exceed the recommended amount.
Can I take brain health supplements with other dietary supplements or medications?
Certain supplements can interact with medications and other supplements, causing adverse side effects. If you have medical conditions or are taking any medications or other supplements, be sure to check with your doctor before starting a new supplement.
Can I take brain health supplements in place of other medications?
While these supplements can support healthy brain function and boost brain health, they’re not meant to treat specific diseases. Don’t stop taking prescribed medications unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
Conclusion
In combination with a healthy diet and exercise routine, brain health supplements can boost mood, reduce brain fog, and improve overall brain function. Not all brain health supplements are created equal, so it’s essential to be selective when shopping. Look for products that have been third-party tested, are made with high-quality ingredients, and won’t conflict with any medications you’re taking. The options on our list are the best the online market has to offer, and we hope you’ll find the perfect one for your needs among our selections.
Related Content