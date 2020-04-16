Someone brilliantly compiled scenes from M*A*S*H* that hit on our current pandemic reality
Those of us who are Gen X or older probably grew up watching M*A*S*H* or reruns of M*A*S*H* on television. (For you youngsters out there, M*A*S*H*—which stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital—was a hilarious sitcom about a medical unit in the Korean War. That probably sounds weird and wrong, but it worked.)
Facebook user Frank Vaccariello shared a compilation of M*A*S*H* scenes that perfectly reflect various elements of the coronavirus pandemic, which is impressive considering the fact that the show, which ran for 11 seasons, had 256 episodes.
"I have sincerely believed for a long time that whatever issue life puts in front of us M*A*S*H* had a solution," Vaccariello wrote. "I had some pent up creative energy today, so I did this while you were all cleaning your closets and such...lol."
It appears Vaccariello is right. From hand-washing to social distancing to face-touching to toilet paper hoarding, there's a M*A*S*H* scene to match everything we're going through. Enjoy this masterful M*A*S*H*. mash-up.
