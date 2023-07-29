Cop surprises boy with PlayStation after police were called on him for offering yard work
"Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal."
The bond between gamers is a special one.
In a short Facebook post, the Hapeville Police Department in Georgia shared that one of their officers recently surprised a young boy with a PlayStation.Office Colleran was called to “remove a juvenile” from the area. However, when he arrived on the scene, the boy had revealed he only “wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges to save up for a PlayStation.”
The department praised the young man as being “polite, respectful and truthful,” and wrote that “Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal.”
The video below shows the sweet moment that Office Colleran appears with not only a new Ps5 gaming system waiting for the boy, but a “gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately.”
The boy’s reaction says it all:
“Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!” the post concluded.
Over in the comments section, people were delighted that the officer made the young man feel recognized for his efforts and were all around touched by the positive interaction.
Check out what folks had to say:
“Thank you Officer Colleran! What you just did for that young man is life changing. The caller should be embarrassed. Keep being awesome young man! There are plenty of our youth that could learn from your example. 💙🙏”
“I could not love this more. ❤️ Thank you Officer Colleran and friends for acknowledging this boy was doing absolutely nothing wrong! He was seeking work so he could get himself a PlayStation. Very kind gesture, Hapeville PD.”
“We need more people like this officer and this young man. It's awesome to see a young person with a work ethic and an officer that takes time to be involved with his community. God bless you both.”
It’s disheartening enough to hear when good adults are treated poorly, but when someone does something unkind to a good kid…that’s a whole ‘nother level of soul-crushing. But when this does happen, people often step up to help, because at the end of the day, there’s still just as much, if not more, goodness left in humanity than there is bad. Certainly, many people would have responded the way Officer Colleran did.
Hope these two become the best of gaming buddies.