Former NYC cop handles his first Florida alligator, and its a delightful 'squealing' mess
“One of our newer officers from New York experienced his very first-run in with a gator and it showed!"
A police officer who moved from New York to Florida just reached a new milestone as a Florida cop: handling a rogue alligator.
Thanks to a fun video posted to Facebook by Florida's Largo Police Department (LPD), we see the newly arrived Officer Christopher Martinez on "his first alligator call." And well, he handled it a bit like anyone outside of the state would.
“While most of our team handled it like a pro,” the LPD wrote in its caption, “one of our newer officers [Martinez] from New York experienced his very first-run in with a gator and it showed! Let’s just say there was some jumping and maybe some squealing.”
Officer Martinez getting hazed, Florida-style.Largo Police Department/Facebook
In the now-viral clip, with over 2 million views, a visibly nervous Martinez has his gloved hands in the air as he tries to wrap his head around what to do.
“Okay, let’s talk about how we’re going to do this,” he says, trying—and failing—to remain calm. His fellow officers can’t help but laugh as Martinez keeps backing away every time his partner tries to hand the critter off.
“IT HAS SO MUCH BITE FORCE!” Martinez exclaims. Meanwhile, his partner kindly reminds him that with tape around its mouth, the gator actually has a bite force of zero.
Finally, Martinez musters up the strength to take the creature, only when it starts to flap about in his hand, he loses it, crying “Aghhh… Oh my God!” in at least two octaves higher than his normal speaking voice.
A very normal reaction, tbh. Largo Police Department/Facebook
And then, through whimpers, we hear “take a picture for the love of god.” This guy gets it. Even in the face of imminent danger, one simply must strike a pose.
As Martinez hands the captured gator back to his partner, it once again squirms, which of course sends Martinez screaming into the distance and his teammate roaring with laughter.
“Welcome to Florida, Officer Martinez,” the onscreen text reads. The department also added that, I"the gator was safely removed and relocated to a proper area," and despite Martinez's traumatic reaction, "no officers were harmed."
Not all heroes wear capes. Largo Police Department/Facebook
Nailed it, Officer Martinez.Largo Police Department/Facebook
Down in the comments fellow Floridians had a field day.
“New Yorkers all hard core until a baby dinosaur arrives,” one viewer quipped.
“Better get used to it.....there are bigger ones that ring doorbells lol” warned another.
“Wait until he finds out they climb fences too lol ” someone else wrote, to which another responded, “...or slips through the doggy doors.”
Listen, Florida: for the rest of us (save maybe Louisiana), handling gators is not a normal thing! We don’t have an Alligator Hotline, okay? We don’t have “throwing a gator into a recycling bin” as part of our morning routine? We’re not this guy:
This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS
— K (@kerethp) September 29, 2021
But hey, kudos to you all for handling the wildlife like champs. But all this gator chat has led us to this question: is “must know how to handle an alligator” on every job description, or is that just sort of assumed? Inquiring minds wanna know.
To watch Officer Martinez's big moment, click here.