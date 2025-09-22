Comedian perfectly explains the two wildly different types of millennials
If you're a Type 1, your best friend is definitely a Type 2.
Comedian Jake Lambert could give a masterclass in generational observation. He nails each one in a way that is eerily spot-on, but also kind and respectful. Never shaming, all in good fun.
In a resurfaced clip from 2024, he posts "A Bit About Millennials" wherein he explains there are two types of millennial. "First of all, you've got your classic 'chaos millennial' and they rent with either their friends or their partner. They will have a proper job, but that is the only one mature thing in their life. And for eight hours a day, five days a week, they're able to convince other people that they're actually a fully-functioning adult."
He then goes on to describe Type 2. "And the other type of millennial went into a completely different direction. They're now married with children. They've got a mortgage. But despite having all that, they still actually feel like a child living in an adult's body. And now both type of millennials are friends. It's just that neither of them can quite understand how the other one is managing to live like that."
He further describes their differences, saying, "Like one of them will talk excitedly about something their children have done. And the other one will talk with even more excitement and enthusiasm about the fact that they're favorite band growing up is now doing a reunion tour."
Now to to be fair, as a Gen X-er, this would describe a lot of us as well. (Many of us are a cool mix between each type.)
Though Lambert posted this on multiple platforms, there are over 4000 comments on his TikTok comedy page alone. Some are just proudly relating to the group in which they fit. "Chaos millennials unite!" writes one, garnering nearly 5000 likes and many comments. One TikToker shouts: " YASSSS!!! I'm basically a child in an adult body trying to earn adult money to buy toys for my inner child."
The Type 1 millennials also feel seen. "Did everyone know Aqua is doing a reunion tour?"
It's unclear as to which type this person lands on, but they feel represented nonetheless: "This hit me like an eloquent brick made of reality."
The truth is, according an article posted in The Guardian in 2023, RentCafé's "analysis of census data" shows just over half of millennials own homes. "Their home ownership rates increased dramatically even in expensive metro areas such as New York and Los Angeles."
Speaking of homes, Upworthy's Annie Reneau covered Lambert's hilarious clip, "How Different Generations Arrive at People's Houses."
As for kids, they're giving Gen X (once termed the baby-busters) a run for their money. According to a Pew Research study conducted at the beginning of the pandemic, "Millennials trail previous generations at the same age across three typical measures of family life: living in a family unit, marriage rates and birth rates."
This research adds, "Millennials lag furthest behind in the share living with a spouse and child. Only three-in-ten millennials fell into this category in 2019, compared with 40% of Gen Xers, 46% of Boomers and 70% of Silents (the Silent Generation) when they were the age millennials are now."
In 2025, the plan to have fewer or no kids remains higher for millennials than other generations thus far. Another study concludes, "Those currently in their 30s are having less kids than previous generations." They further note, "These declines in the number of children adults plan to have occurred almost entirely in the last decade."
Having just witnessed the Oasis concert this month, I'd guess most of them were the Type One, "chaos millennial," just looking for their next reunion tour.