Why Millennials have single-handedly saved the greeting card business from going under
"It’s always nice when you can tell someone knows you and picked out a card that is your vibe. Makes you feel seen and valued."
There's something special about receiving a physical, handwritten greeting card. Whether sent by snail mail or attached to a sweet gift, greeting cards are still alive and well in the digital age of communication.
According to the Greeting Card Association (GCA), 6.5 billion greeting cards are purchased annually in the United States. And one generation is to thank for saving the industry: Millennials.
"The millennial generation is now the largest buyers of greeting cards from a dollar standpoint," said George White, Founder of Up with Paper, a pop-up greeting card company, and Past President of GCA, per the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"[Millenials] saved our industry."
Carlos Llanso, Director of Strategic Initiatives in The Greeting Card Association, added that Millennials and Gen Z are both strong greeting card consumers. "They have friends they will text or post happy birthday to, but then they have those who are 'card-worthy,'" he added.
The deeper significance of greeting cards
Sending messages and communicating online is constant, immediate, and often fleeting," Dr. Pamela Walters, MD, consultant psychiatrist at Eulas Clinics, tells Upworthy. "Messages can be sent and deleted within seconds. Cards can feel slower and more deliberate which is why many people keep cards for years."
And they can help us connect on a deeper level. "As human beings we attach meaning not just to words but also to the medium through which those words are delivered. A physical card represents time, effort, and thoughtfulness to a lot of people," adds Dr. Walter. "It signals that the sender has slowed down to acknowledge you personally. For millennials (who, let's not forget, came of age during the shift to digital communication), the tangible nature of a card can feel more special. Psychologically, these little things that show care can definitely strengthen bonds."
Of course, greeting cards also bring an air of nostalgia. "There is also a bit of a nostalgic element. They experienced writing thank you notes as children but also grew up texting and on social media," says Dr. Walter. "That duality means they appreciate the novelty/intimacy of something older fashioned."
Millennials are pumped that they "finally saved something." One explained, "It’s exciting to get something personal in the mail. Plus it’s always nice when you can tell someone knows you and picked out a card that is your vibe. Makes you feel seen and valued. I’ll slap them on the fridge for a bit."
Another commented, "I keep almost every card I get/have ever gotten. Someone took the time to think about the perfect card to give me, and then also wrote a personalized note inside." Another shared, "I love getting cards, especially when someone writes a message. I keep mine. If they're holiday cards, I display them annually."
Other Millennials shared where they like to buy their greeting cards. "I buy them from the dollar store because they’re not worth $7-$10," one wrote. This one added, "Trader Joe’s sells greeting cards for $1." Another wrote, "Aldi sometimes sells bulk blank cards for $5. I have a ton. Also, check for bulk cards if a child family/friend is having a school fundraiser. Sometimes the ones with wrapping paper have bulk blank cards." Another spilled, "Marshall’s has some really cute fancy ones for under five dollars too." And another added, "I grab them from Homegoods when they put them on clearance at the end of a season."