Musician uses traditional Chinese instrument to create hypnotic cover of 'Hotel California'
There are literally hundreds of covers of this song floating around on the internet, but this one has its own unique flair.
The Eagles' hit song, “Hotel California,” has been covered countless times over the years by a variety of artists, including the likes of Nancy Sinatra, the Gypsy Kings and that guy at your local karaoke spot.
And while every rendition gives the song a fresh dynamic, one musician with a penchant for mystery has transformed the rock n’ roll staple into something entirely new.Using a traditional Chinese string instrument called a guzheng, Moyun plays the song focusing mostly on its two guitar solo arrangements, creating a sound that has all the otherworldly beauty of an ancient folk tale.
This is no easy feat, as one commenter noted. “Guzheng is usually tuned to [the] pentatonic scale, which does not have all the notes naturally that are necessary to articulate ‘Hotel California,’” they wrote, saying that Moyun “demonstrated comprehensive technical skills and deep understanding of Guzheng” to be able to bring the song to life.
The theme was only further amplified by Moyun’s costume reflecting the Wei Jin Dynasty—complete with a wide-sleeved robe and hand-woven straw hat covering her face (the artist’s signature style).
Watch:
Though Moyun never reveals her face, she has plenty of other guzheng covers showing off her talent, including from rock classics like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” to “Numb” by Linkin Park.
Also, anime and video game fans can rejoice. Moyun has brought her next-level skills to widely popular titles like “Demon Slayer” and “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.”With every beautiful cover, Moyun proves that some sounds are simply timeless. You can find even more of her on YouTube.