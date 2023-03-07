+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Health

A brilliant Harvard psychologist explains how to achieve happiness

It's time to stop giving awfulness the power to bend our lens. Here's how.

secret to happiness explained
YouTube

Shawn Achor explains "The Happiness Advantage"

Anytime you look at the news, it's about death, destruction, abductions, natural disasters...

That kind of thing can mess us up. It makes the world look scarier than it is. It's like wearing the opposite of rose-colored glasses.

Feel like you've fallen into the Matrix yet?

It's time to stop giving awfulness the power to bend our lens. Here's how.


Shawn Achor studied happiness at Harvard.

When he tells people this, they say: "Shawn, why do you waste your time studying happiness at Harvard? Seriously, what does a Harvard student possibly have to be unhappy about?"

But the crazy truth is, Harvard kids are as unhappy as anyone else. What's going on in your life — from health, to money, to relationships, to prestige — predicts only about 10% of your happiness.

So ... if I had a million dollars ... I wouldn't be any happier?

Shawn's work flips our understanding of happiness inside out.

You don't get happy by achieving success. You achieve success by getting happy.

Dopamine, which your brain makes when you're happy, has one important side effect: It makes you smarter. A positive brain is 31% more productive. It's better at sales, faster and more accurate at diagnosing problems.

So how can you up your dopamine?

Take two minutes every day and do one of these things:

  1. Write down three new things that you're grateful for.
  2. Journal about one positive experience you've had in the last 24 hours.
  3. Try meditation, to teach your brain to focus.
  4. Use the first email you write every day to praise or thank someone you know. Spread the happy.

And it wouldn't hurt to disrupt the endless barrage of bad news by sharing this with your friends, right? Everyone needs a little more happiness.

Remember...

Watch Shawn Achors' Ted Talk in the video below:

This article originally appeared on 04.10.15

From Your Site Articles
Joy

Woman shares her pre-pandemic tattoo as worst case of 'bad timing' in the history of body art

Unbelievable. 😂

via wakaflockafloccar / TikTok

It's amazing to consider just how quickly the world has changed over the past 11 months. If you were to have told someone in February 2020 that the entire country would be on some form of lockdown, nearly everyone would be wearing a mask, and half a million people were going to die due to a virus, no one would have believed you.

Yet, here we are.

PPE masks were the last thing on Leah Holland of Georgetown, Kentucky's mind on March 4, 2020, when she got a tattoo inspired by the words of a close friend.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19
More

Every parent and teacher should start the day with this 1970s Sesame Street declaration

You matter. You are an important person. You are valuable.

Sesame Street/YouTube

Jesse Jackson talks to children on Sesame Street

Sesame Street is a national treasure.

I think we can all agree on that.

Sesame Street invented the idea that television could teach children, not just entertain them.

It taught kids letters and numbers and introduced them to talented and famous people, from Savion Glover to Kofi Annan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept of half-siblings.

via PamTina_/Twitter

Pam's little brother is so sweet.

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother.

Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Parenting

Parents shared photos before and after they had kids. They're hilarious and adorable.

Every parent "got toddlered" at some point.

Photo by Allen Taylor on Unsplash

The daily lives of parents, #Tuesday.

When dad and blogger Mike Julianelle compared a photo of himself to a photo from 10 years ago, he noticed a big difference.

Yes, he looked a little older — after all, a decade had gone by. But there was something else: a deep, deep look of utter exhaustion.

Life has a way of asking a lot of us. How we cope and manage the moments at work, our personal goals, the friendships, and our loved ones.

All these daily routines navigated that bring the best and ask the most. But what was that other thing which had changed over those 10 years?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Joy

Owner of Sleep Trailer hopes to help end homelessness with his unique invention

“I wanted to give them a space that would be a real foundation and be a launch pad to help them break the cycle of homelessness.”

Sleep Trailer LLC TikTok screenshot

Sleep Trailer hopes to help end homelessness.

Homelessness has become an increasingly dire problem for people living in the United States over the past several years. While there are shelters available for some, space is limited and resources are stretched thin. In fact, many shelters don't allow people to be there during the day or have curfews that don't account for people who work night shifts, making shelters unaccommodating for some.

But some people are looking to find solutions outside of the norm, which is where Sleep Trailer comes in. Sleep Trailer is a mobile pod system created by Jason Christensen, who is the son of a cabinet maker and home builder. He built this unique trailer as a means to help people experiencing homelessness.

Keep ReadingShow less
homelessness
Pop Culture

Friends throw epic America-themed party to celebrate their friend gaining citizenship

Welcome to the U.S. of Slay.

@mias_memories/TikTok

A unanimous yes

A group of friends are going viral on TikTok for an epic America-themed party thrown for a friend who gained her citizenship. And honestly, in a time when we’re so divided, it’s refreshing to see something everyone finds hilarious and heartwarming.

The clip shows a house full of partygoers surrounded by red, white and blue decorations, not to mention Smirnoff Ice jello shots (classic) and a cake that reads, “Sharon in the US Slay.”

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Trending Stories