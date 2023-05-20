10 things that made us smile this week
We've got a sweet little roundup of joy for you.
Hey, all! It's time for our weekly round-up of joy, where we gather up 10 of the happiest, funniest and most beautifully touching finds from around the internet and deliver them to you all in one spot.
This week we have some examples of particularly lovely humans going out of their way to lend a hand to others, a couple of cute puppers engaging in silly antics, some adorable baby goats dancing in slow motion, a delightful Monty Python-themed prom proposal and more. If you could use a little dose of joy—and who couldn't?—we've got you covered.
Enjoy!
1. 'Heaven's Receptionist' is on TikTok and she's helping people cope with loss in a beautiful way
@taryntino21
Replying to @jennifertavernier13 for you and your mama ❤️ she absolutely qualified for angel premium plus btw! #heaven #receptionist
Taryn Delanie Smith first created Denise, a New Yorker receptionist working in heaven, as pure comedy. After one heartfelt request, however, everything changed and the videos are bringing people comfort in their grief. Read the full story here.
2. Kid has a plastic owl lawn ornament instead of a stuffed animal because kids are the best
When my daughter was about this age, she had a pretty standard baby doll, but she named it "Horse." Tiny humans are the best humans.
3. Perfectly delivered Month-Python themed 'promposal' might just be the best ever
The paper crowns, the fact that they're in normal clothes except for the red robe and goofy wig, the little detail of the kid being lifted off the horse, the scroll simply reading "Prom?"—it all harkens back to a simpler time before viral when kids would do stuff like this just for the fun of it. Even the girl's dad gave some chuckles of approval. Read the full story here.
4. Puppy gives his point of view on the day of his adoption and it's adorably giggle-worthy
@annamolinstinct
I didnt even cry ONCE. #labpuppy
First of all, Gilligan is the cutest name for a yellow lab puppy. Second of all, getting his POV is too sweet. Read the full story here.
5. Family helps man who is afraid to go down an escalator and you might want a tissue for this
The "Don't worry, I'm Batman" got me. What a lovely, lovely interaction on all fronts.
6. People stopping to dance in a 'Dance Here' circle is just a pure serotonin boost
So simple, yet so effective. Let's put dance circles all over every city. Read the full story here.
7. Dog disrupts a soccer match to play with the ball and…well, just watch
\u201cA playful pup has stolen the show during a Premier Division football game in Chile.\n\n#9News\u201d— 9News Australia (@9News Australia) 1684228057
That doggo was determined to have that ball. And everyone was so chill about it. And seeing that player haul the huge pup off the pitch…it's all just so delightfully civilized.
8. Neighbor hears a woman's husband left her and gets emotional as he offers to cut her lawn
Maybe he has some experiences from his past that make this situation particularly emotional or maybe he's just a feeler. Either way, what a sweetheart.
9. Baby goats jumping in slow motion to Tchaikovsky might just be the cure for what ails you
It's like a little baby goat ballet! And the folks behind it say these goats can teach us all a valuable life lesson. Read the story here.
10. A good reminder to inspire and be inspired because we can all benefit from one another's positive energy
\u201cThe inner child within us is ageless.. \ud83d\ude05\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1684147043
Hope that helps you skip through the weekend with a little extra pep in your step!
